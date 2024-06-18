Indiana basketball announces jersey numbers for 2024-25
BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana basketball team revealed jersey numbers for the full roster on Monday afternoon via a post on social media.
There were some notable choices in the wake of the NCAA announcing a rule change for 2023-24 that allowed players to wear numbers 0-99. The previous rule prevented players from using the numbers six through nine as a single digit or in a double digit.
Indiana's full roster is on campus participating in summer workouts including six newcomers. The only returning player who opted for a number change was redshirt freshman Jakai Newton. Newton was No. 12 last year, but sat out the season while recovering from a knee injury.
Indiana's jersey numbers for 2024-25
0 - Jakai Newton
1 - Myles Rice
2 - Gabe Cupps
3 - Anthony Leal
5 - Malik Reneau
8 - Bryson Tucker
9 - Kanaan Carlyle
10 - Luke Goode
11 - Oumar Ballo
12 - Langdon Hatton
21 - Mackenzie Mgbako
32- Trey Galloway
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball: Jersey numbers revealed for 2024-25