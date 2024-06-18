Indiana basketball announces jersey numbers for 2024-25

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana basketball team revealed jersey numbers for the full roster on Monday afternoon via a post on social media.

There were some notable choices in the wake of the NCAA announcing a rule change for 2023-24 that allowed players to wear numbers 0-99. The previous rule prevented players from using the numbers six through nine as a single digit or in a double digit.

Indiana's full roster is on campus participating in summer workouts including six newcomers. The only returning player who opted for a number change was redshirt freshman Jakai Newton. Newton was No. 12 last year, but sat out the season while recovering from a knee injury.

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots over Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) during the second half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Indiana's jersey numbers for 2024-25

0 - Jakai Newton

1 - Myles Rice

2 - Gabe Cupps

3 - Anthony Leal

5 - Malik Reneau

8 - Bryson Tucker

9 - Kanaan Carlyle

10 - Luke Goode

11 - Oumar Ballo

12 - Langdon Hatton

21 - Mackenzie Mgbako

32- Trey Galloway

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball: Jersey numbers revealed for 2024-25