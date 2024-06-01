Indiana baseball vs Tennessee score updates in NCAA Knoxville Regional

Indiana baseball hopes it can follow the same blue print against Tennessee on Saturday night it used to beat up on Southern Miss.

The Hoosiers (33-24-1) got their bats going early with five runnings through the first two innings. They ultimately put up 10 runs on 17 hits (five extra-base hits) with every starter recording at least one.

"We never could really get control of that box," Southern Miss coach Christian Ostrander said.

Indiana starter pitcher Ty Bothwell, who proposed to his girlfriend after the game, was locked in as well. He overpowered the Golden Eagles with nine strikeouts while only giving up two runs in 5.2 innings.

The No. 1 seeded Volunteers (51-11) will be a tough matchup as they look to reach the NCAA super regionals for a fourth straight season. They are 20-5 all-time at home in regional games and have never lost a home regional in the current four-team format.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 5-1 against Indiana and won the most recent game between the teams, 5-3, in Knoxville back in 2019.

Indiana's Drew Buhr (24) yells out in victory after striking out Southern Miss' Nick Monistere (8) for the final out of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

NCAA Knoxville Regional schedule

Game 1 : Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 12 p.m. Saturday, TV TBD

Game 4: Tennessee vs. Indiana, 6:06 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 12 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Game 7: If necessary (Monday)

