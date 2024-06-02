Indiana baseball vs Southern Miss score updates in NCAA Knoxville Regional

Indiana baseball will need to complete a sweep of Southern Miss to stay alive in the NCAA tournament.

The Hoosiers (33-25-1) face elimination in the Knoxville Regional after losing 12-6 to No. 1 seed Tennessee late Saturday night. They opened the tournament with a 10-4 win over a Golden Eagles that rebounded with a 6-0 win over Northern Kentucky.

The winner of Sunday's game between Indiana and Southern Miss at noon today will have to play Tennessee on Sunday night in the regional finals.

Live scoring updates: Indiana baseball vs. Southern Miss

NCAA Knoxville Regional schedule

Game 1 : Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Game 3: Southern Miss 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Game 4: Tennessee 12, Indiana 6

Game 5: Southern Miss vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. Sunday, ESPN+

Game 6: Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Game 7: If necessary (Monday)

