Indiana baseball suffers season-ending loss to Southern Miss in NCAA tournament

Indiana baseball was eliminated in the NCAA tournament on Sunday with a 15-3 loss to Southern Miss.

The Hoosiers (33-25-1) looked like they ran out of gas in the Knoxville Regional after playing late into the night on Saturday. The 15 earned runs they gave up tied a program record set in a loss to Kentucky in the postseason last year.

Southern Miss never looked back after going up 5-0 in the first inning against a beleaguered Indiana staff that walked double-digit batters for a second straight game and allowed 28 baserunners (16 hits).

The Golden Eagles advanced to the regional finals for a game against Tennessee on Sunday night.

Brayden Risedorph’s brief start dooms Indiana baseball

Indiana starter Brayden Risedorph only lasted one inning on Sunday. It was the worst case scenario for a Hoosiers team that didn’t have a ton of depth in the bullpen coming into the tournament and used four different pitchers against Tennessee.

Risedorph had similar control issues that plagued fellow starter Connor Foley in a loss to the Vols.

He threw 53 pitches in the first — four hitters faced full counts — as Southern Miss batted through the order. The Golden Eagles first three hitters all reached base with Ozzie Pratt hitting an RBI double and Slade Wilks making it 2-0 with a single right up the middle.

Southern Miss scored three more runs with two outs.

Designated hitter Braden Luke knocked in a run with a double to the right field fence after working one of those full counts. The Golden Eagles No. 9 hitter Gabe Broadus made it 5-0 with a hard hit single right up the middle.

Indiana reliever Julian Tonghini replaced Risedorph on the mound at the start of the second inning. Risedroph exited the game having allowed five earned runs and seven base runners — four hits, two walks and one hit by pitch — with only one strikeout in just 1.1 innings.

Southern Miss gets career day from starting pitcher Colby Allen

In just his third ever career start, Allen shut down Indiana’s potent lineup over the course of a career-high 7.0 innings pitched. The middle reliever had never thrown more than 70 pitches in a single appearance, but blew past that mark on Saturday with 97 pitches thrown.

Allen struck out eight and forced nine groundouts.

The lone hard hit ball of the day was Devin Taylor’s solo home run in the fifth inning. It was one of only four hits IU had against Allen on the day after putting up 28 hits through the first two games in the Knoxville Regional.

Indiana second baseman Jasen Oliver hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth that bounced off Nick Monistere’s glove in right field to make it over the fence.

Indiana baseball’s can't find answers in bullpen

Southern Miss put up another crooked number in the third when Tonghini ran into trouble by issuing three straight free passes (two walks) to load the bases with just one out.

Indiana coach Jeff Mercer made another call to the bullpen for Aydan Decker-Petty, but pitching change did little to quiet the Golden Eagles down. They had four hits off Decker-Petty, who also walked in a run, to take a commanding 11-0 lead.

The two-run double in the inning from Davis Gillespie off the left field fence was a few inches shy of being a grand slam.

Pratt led the way for Southern Miss going 4 of 6 with three RBIs. Wilks and Gillespie also had three hits apiece. The team’s lead off hitter Dalton McIntyre reached base four times with three hits and a walk.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU baseball eliminated from NCAA tourney with loss to Southern Miss