Indiana baseball defeats Southern Miss to open Knoxville Regional

No. 3 seed Indiana (33-24-1) defeated No. 2 seed Southern Miss (41-19), 10-4, on Friday in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.

Indiana advances to play the winner between No. 1 seed Tennessee (50-11) and Northern Kentucky (35-22). The Vols and Norse will play at 7 p.m. EDT at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (SEC Network).

Ty Bothwell started and pitched 5.2 innings for the Hoosiers and recorded nine strikeouts. He totaled 103 pitches, including 65 strikes, against 26 batters.

Indiana totaled 17 hits in the contest, including home runs by Brock Tibbitts and Morgan Colopy. Southern Miss recorded 11 hits against the Hoosiers, including a home run by Nick Monistere.

A double-elimination format is implemented for the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.

