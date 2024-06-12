Indiana and Atlanta meet in conference showdown

Atlanta Dream (5-5, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (3-10, 2-6 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday.

The Fever's record in Eastern Conference play is 2-6. Indiana is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Dream are 2-3 against conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 6.9.

Indiana averages 77.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 79.4 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Indiana allows.

The Fever and Dream face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 10.6 points and seven rebounds for the Fever. Clark is averaging 16.3 points, six assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Howard is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.