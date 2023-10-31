Indiana asking QB Brendan Sorsby to make bigger leap: ‘We got to get there faster’

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football quarterback Brendan Sorsby made his biggest strides to date in a 31-24 loss to Penn State.

Sorsby threw a pair of long touchdowns in the first half and extended a late scoring drive with some hard fought runs to help the Hoosiers erase a 10-point deficit in a comeback bid that fell short in the final minutes.

Indiana coach Tom Allen praised Sorsby’s “poise and confidence” while offensive coordinator Rod Carey applauded his toughness.

“That’s two weeks in a row I thought he played his rear end off,” Carey said.

It was encouraging progress, but the Hoosiers need more from Sorsby if they have any hopes of reaching a bowl game. They are sitting at 2-6 (0-4 Big Ten) and need to win their four remaining games to reach the postseason starting with this weekend’s matchup against Wisconsin.

“There were things we left out there from the quarterback position, we just got to grow up, we got to get there faster,” Indiana offensive coordinator Rod Carey said, on Monday. “It’s life today, it’s like being a quarterback in the NFL. There’s no such thing as sitting a rookie down now for a couple of years.”

Rod Carey’s message to Sorsby: ‘Don’t get lazy’

Carey is just as blunt with Sorsby when they review film together.

While this is first-time Carey has been a dedicated quarterbacks coach on top of his duties as offensive coordinator, he doesn’t shy away from getting on Sorsby about his mechanics.

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) surveys the field before taking off with the ball in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Sorsby has a tendency to drop his elbow and throw with a sidearm delivery.

The unorthodox throwing motion came out on Indiana’s first snap against Penn State when he threw an incompletion to Jaylin Lucas on a bubble screen about a yard wide of the mark. Sorsby traced the issue to his muscle memory from playing baseball during his childhood.

"Quit being lazy, dude,” Sorsby said, of Carey’s advice. “Stay on top of the ball.”

Sorsby’s completion percentage on the season is just 54.2%, a number that ranks fifth lowest in the Power Five among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts. He knows that his accuracy needs to improve for IU to have more success stringing longer drives together.

The Hoosiers have 10 three and outs the last three games with Sorsby in the game.

Brendan Sorsby is trying to overcome his inexperience

One reason for Sorsby’s lapses with his mechanics is that he was a pretty raw dual-threat prospect coming out of Lake Dallas High School, a point Allen acknowledged on Monday.

“Just the number of snaps at the quarterback position, even back in high school, was not very extensive,” Allen said. “...He did not have a lot of rep base to really evaluate.”

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

After spending much of his junior year at receiver, he was limited to seven starts as a senior thanks to an injury. Sorsby didn’t work with a private quarterback coach either, but the potential he showed averaging 305.6 total yards per game put him on IU’s radar.

He redshirted as a true freshman amidst a crowded quarterback room that included Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams.

Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson and Sorsby jumped to the top of the depth chart in the spring as the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster. Jackson won the starting job in Week 3 initially, but the coaching staff reversed that decision at midseason with the offense struggling.

The downside to the extended quarterback competition was that Sorsby didn’t get full-time reps with the first-team offense until two weeks ago.

Those added practice reps have made a difference — he threw for a career-high 269 passing yards (13 of 19) against Penn State with three touchdowns and interception in the loss. He was more accurate in the vertical passing game than he had been all season.

He went 6 of 6 on throws of 10-yards in the air or more for 226 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He was 9 of 30 at that passing depth going into the game.

“You just want to see whoever takes over to take it and then just start growing and take the position and run with it,” Allen said. “I think we've seen that these last few weeks, the growth with Brendan.”

