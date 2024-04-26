Indiana adds former Fever player Tully Bevilaqua to coaching staff as video associate

INDIANAPOLIS -- A former Fever fan-favorite is returning to Indiana.

The Fever announced Friday that Tully Bevilaqua, who played for Indiana from 2005-10 and was the Fever's player development coach from 2016-19, is returning to Indianapolis as a video associate.

"Tully is one of the most impactful players in Fever franchise history, and we are excited to be able to welcome her back to Indiana," Fever general manager Lin Dunn said in a news release.

Bevilaqua, who played professionally in Australia and the U.S. between 1991-2012, won a WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm in 2004. She was a six-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree, and made the Indiana Fever All-Decade team in 2009. She also won a silver medal as a member of the 2008 Australian Olympic team.

Bevilaqua comes to Indiana after a year as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Mercury, where she worked with legendary Mercury guard Diana Taurasi while in Phoenix. The Mercury went 9-31 in the 2023 season before undergoing a coaching change and complete overhaul of the staff.

She also coached in a semi-professional league in New Zealand in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Fever player Tully Bevilaqua joins Indiana coaching staff