Indiana adds another Rivals150 product in Jordan Geronimo

Indiana added another wing to its budding cupboard of perimeter talent in the form of four-star wing Jordan Geronimo. Arguably the summer’s top breakout performer, Geronimo gave his verbal commitment following his official visit to Bloomington.

Geronimo discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I just fell in love with the atmosphere of it all,” he said. “The people were great, the community was lively, and the fact that Indiana was a basketball school just sold me.”

Indiana was the first to schedule an official visit with Geronimo which paid dividends. He chose the Hoosiers of Boston College, Georgia, Penn State, Providence, and Virginia. He entered his senior summer sitting outside of the Rivals150, boasting just a handful of power conference offers before springboarding his stock nationally thanks to his physical tangibles, but also his long-term upside.

The New England native is a 6-foot-6 small forward with a 7-foot wingspan that can complete a multitude of tasks. Comparable to OG Anunoby in high school who, himself, had a late emergence nationally, Geronimo can evolve into a 3-and-D wing that can make shots, defend different positions and produce around the basket. More about what he can become rather than where he is now, not many have better upside than the Mass Rivals product along the east coast.

Geronimo becomes the third member of Indiana’s 2020 class with all found within the Rivals150. The highest rated of the trio, he will he joined on campus next fall by in-staters Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal. The Hoosiers are not done yet and are awaiting word on Matt Cross who is set to come off the board this month.