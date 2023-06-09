Indiana 2025 cornerback is offered by dream school, Ohio State

For 2025 Indiana cornerback, Mark Zackery IV, his trip to Columbus for an Ohio State camp was all about business.

And business was good for Zackery IV, because his performance earned him a scholarship from the Buckeyes. After a conversation with head coach Ryan Day, the 6-foot and 160-pound defensive back was asked to join the brotherhood.

Zackery IV is rated as the No. 28 best corner in the country and 259th overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He called Ohio State his dream school and his mother backed it up by saying “it seems like you’ve been talking about Ohio State since you could walk and talk.”

@mzackery_ Congrats, kiddo. I know this one feels different because it seems like you've been talking about Ohio State since you could walk and talk. I'm so happy for you and proud of you. Take it all in, enjoy it, and know that God's got you ALWAYS🙏🏾 https://t.co/j2nISP22gz — KeishaZ (@KeishaZack) June 8, 2023

There is still a long way to go in Zackery IV’s recruitment, but as it stands now, it seems like Ohio State is in a prime position to land the talented member of the secondary.

