Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC sign Spanish midfielder Dimas Delgado

The Blues have been very active in the transfer window so far and have now recruited a former Barcelona B midfielder..

Indian Super League's new entrants, Bengaluru FC, have recruited Spanish midfielder Dimas Delgado as they ramp up their recruitment ahead of the upcoming season.

The Federation Cup champions had decided to play in the ISL when the IMG-Reliance owned league invited bids for two new teams along with the TATA Steel-owned franchise from Jamshedpur.

Also read | Mohun Bagan agree terms with Aser Dipanda

Now, as they prepare for the new revamped season, Bengaluru FC are leaving no stones unturned to ensure they end up challenging for the top honour.

After having secured the signing of Australian midfielder Erik Partaalu earlier, the Blues have now opted to bring in Barcelona-born midfielder Dimas Delgado.

ISL: Steve Coppell to join Tata Group’s football venture

The 34-year-old experienced midfielder has previously played for Barcelona B team and has plied his trade in Spain's LaLiga for CD Numancia. Having made more than 200 appearances in Spanish football, he moved to Australia where he played for Western Sydney Wanderers from 2015 onward.

He will now play under compatriot Albert Roca in India's Garden City as the JSW Steel owned outfit plot their way to the title. They have already taken the initial steps by retaining Indian captain Sunil Chhetri and promising winger Udanta Singh along with defenders John Johnson and Juanan.