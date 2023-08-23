Indian Spacecraft Prepares for Moon Landing

The Indian Space Research Organisation said its Chandrayaan-3 moon mission is “on schedule” ahead of its planned lunar landing on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 rocket was launched on July 14, marking India’s latest attempt to conduct a soft landing on the moon following the unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019.

This footage of the lunar surface was recorded by a camera on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on August 20. Credit: Indian Space Research Organisation via Storyful