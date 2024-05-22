Indian Lake to dismiss students 2 hours early today

Indian Lake Schools will dismiss students two hours early today.

The high school will play in the State semifinals at Wright State University this afternoon.

Indian Lake said on social media that several staff members are participating in the game and “would not be able to adequately cover classes.”

Students will be dismissed this afternoon at 1 p.m. to allow students and staff to attend the game.

The district said Mac A Check and Discovery Center are on normal time and any Indian Lake Oho Hi Point students still in session would be dismissed two hours early.

They also said there would be no afternoon preschool.

Indian Lake High School will play Granville at 5 p.m. today in the Division II semifinal.

The winner of the game advances to the regional finals to play either Greenville or Kenton Ridge on Friday.

To purchase tickets, visit this website.