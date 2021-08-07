India wins first gold medal in track and field

Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal in Olympic track and field on Saturday with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters to finish first, AP reports.

The big picture: India's previous track and field medals included two silvers that Norman Pritchard won in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games.

Chopra was also the first athlete from India to win gold in the javelin at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Czech Republic athletes Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely took the silver and bronze medals respectively in the javelin competition.

