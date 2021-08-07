India wins first gold medal in track and field

Erin Doherty
·1 min read
In this article:
Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal in Olympic track and field on Saturday with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters to finish first, AP reports.

The big picture: India's previous track and field medals included two silvers that Norman Pritchard won in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games.

  • Chopra was also the first athlete from India to win gold in the javelin at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

  • Czech Republic athletes Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely took the silver and bronze medals respectively in the javelin competition.

