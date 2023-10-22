India vs New Zealand live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Rachin Ravindra (left) dismissed for 75 - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

12:30 PM BST

OVER 38: NZ 209/4 (Phillips 2 Mitchell 96)

Mitchell is getting closer and closer to a magnificent hundred.

Bumrah bowls a brilliant yorker which Phillips just about manages to dig out to get off the mark. Phillips then is lucky to escape at the end of the over with an inside edge that evades the stumps.

12:26 PM BST

OVER 37: NZ 205/4 (Phillips 0 Mitchell 94)

Glenn Phillips is the new man to the crease at number six. That was a really poor review from Latham and now New Zealand only have one review remaining.

12:25 PM BST

Wicket

Latham LBW Kuldeep Yadav 5 Kuldeep Yadav has got Latham. The New Zealand captain has gone back to a ball but he missed it and is pinned in front. He reviewed but he knew the writing was on the wall. FOW 205/4

FOUR DOWN! ❌



12:19 PM BST

OVER 36: NZ 197/3 (Latham 5 Mitchell 89)

Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack. He has six overs remaining. Mitchell decides to take on Bumrah with mid-off in the circle. He gets it over mid-off for four. A few balls later Mitchell pulls in front of square for a couple.

Off the final ball Bumrah goes too straight and full, which Mitchell punishes with a flick down to fine-leg for four.

12:14 PM BST

OVER 35: NZ 187/3 (Latham 5 Mitchell 79)

Kuldeep continues. That is terrible fielding from Bumrah, who allows Mitchell to come back for two when it should have just been a single.

Nearly a second wicket in quick succession. Latham goes for the sweep and the top edge goes just over short fine-leg and away for four.

12:10 PM BST

OVER 34: NZ 180/3 (Latham 1 Mitchell 76)

Captain Tom Latham is in at number five and immediately gets off the mark with a guided single down to third-man.

12:07 PM BST

Wicket

Ravindra c Gill b Shami 75 India now get the breakthrough. After a few dropped catches they finally take one. Ravindra will be annoyed with himself as he picks out Gill at long-on. That is the end of a fantastic partnership. FOW 178/3

⚠️ 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧! ⚠️



12:04 PM BST

OVER 33: NZ 173/2 (Ravindra 75 Mitchell 74)

Kuldeep Yadav will continue, under huge pressure. Yadav bowls a faster one out of the front of hand and Mitchell tries a reverse sweep that is unsuccessful. Mitchell did not read that delivery.

Drop catch! And another sitter! Mitchell hits down to wide long-off and it should be a simple catch for Bumrah but he shells it. Not only that it goes for four to compound Yadav and India’s misery.

11:56 AM BST

OVER 32: NZ 167/2 (Ravindra 74 Mitchell 69)

Mohammed Shami is coming back into the attack. India desperately need a wicket to stunt the New Zealand momentum.

Ravindra decides to dispatch Shami over mid-wicket for four. He is seeing the ball pretty well at the moment. This is a real test of Sharma’s captaincy.

Time for drinks.

11:50 AM BST

OVER 31: NZ 160/2 (Ravindra 68 Mitchell 68)

Kuldeep Yadav is coming back into the attack. You would imagine that New Zealand will target him like they did earlier, when Yadav went for 35 runs in four overs.

A couple of wides early into his return to the attack for Yadav as he is under big pressure here.

Ravindra comes down the ground and just about lifts it over Yadav for a single.

Mitchell then deposits Yadav over his head for six. India under big pressure at the moment.

11:45 AM BST

OVER 30: NZ 147/2 (Ravindra 65 Mitchell 60)

Jadeja is going to bowl his 10 overs straight through.

That sounded like a drop. Mitchell goes for an expansive shot over cover and gets an edge which Rahul cannot get his gloves to. It goes low and quickly. A tough one for Rahul but maybe the best keepers would have taken that.

That is it with the ball for today from Jadeja. 10 overs for 48 runs. New Zealand will be very happy with that and the fact that for the final 20 overs Jadeja cannot bowl a ball.

RAVINDRA AND MITCHELL SURVIVE! 😰



An LBW call on Ravindra is outside the line before an edge from Mitchell has too much pace for Rahul! 😵



11:41 AM BST

OVER 29: NZ 141/2 (Ravindra 61 Mitchell 58)

The end of an eventful over. India thought they had a wicket but not to be for the hosts.

11:41 AM BST

Not out

It pitched outside leg! So not out. India thought they had the breakthrough but Ravindra remains.

11:39 AM BST

OVER 29: NZ 141/2 (Ravindra 61 Mitchell 58)

Ravindra swivels on a pull shot for a couple to deep backward square leg. It looked like he was slightly early on it but adjusted well to not spoon it up into the air.

But has Siraj got Ravindra? He bowls a yorker that crashes into the pads and the umpire gives it out. Has that pitched in line or outside leg stump? Ravindra has reviewed...

11:34 AM BST

OVER 28: NZ 138/2 (Ravindra 59 Mitchell 57)

First ball of Jadeja’s ninth consecutive over Mitchell powers it over long-off for six. He then reverse sweeps which looks like it will beat Siraj at short third-man but he does to save three runs there.

11:31 AM BST

OVER 27: NZ 131/2 (Ravindra 59 Mitchell 50)

Nearly the breakthrough for India. A short ball from Siraj gets high on Mitchell and his pull goes up in the air but Kohli cannot get round from mid-wicket to take the catch.

A single from the last ball of the over takes Mitchell to a well-deserved fifty.

11:27 AM BST

OVER 26: NZ 128/2 (Ravindra 58 Mitchell 48)

Tighter from Jadeja in that over as he goes for just the three singles.

11:24 AM BST

OVER 25: NZ 125/2 (Ravindra 57 Mitchell 46)

Siraj is back into the attack.

A single from Mitchell brings up the one hundred-run partnership. They came together at a tricky moment for New Zealand and they have built a really strong partnership.

Siraj goes short and Mitchell pulls it in front of square for four. India are losing control at the moment and New Zealand are building momentum nicely. We are at the halfway stage of the New Zealand innings.

11:18 AM BST

OVER 24: NZ 117/2 (Ravindra 55 Mitchell 40)

Jadeja continues and once again Ravindra and Mitchell run really well to get a two into the leg-side at the start of the over. Ravindra follows it with another two, this time punching it into the covers. Ravindra is looking so comfortable out there.

This time running for two is a little tighter. Mitchell punches out to deep cover and he is just back in his crease for the second run before Rahul whips off the bails.

11:14 AM BST

OVER 23: NZ 110/2 (Ravindra 50 Mitchell 38)

Yadav is going to continue. Sharma might be thinking with New Zealand taking Yadav on, that could create a chance for a wicket.

A single down to long-on brings Ravindra to his fifty. He has batted really well in this tournament so far and today he has continued his fine form.

Three 5️⃣0️⃣s

One 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



11:11 AM BST

OVER 22: NZ 107/2 (Ravindra 47 Mitchell 38)

Jadeja has most of the field up on the off-side and when he drops slightly short, Ravindra cuts away for four.

These two are running well between the wickets and Ravindra gets another couple into the leg-side.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 21: NZ 100/2 (Ravindra 40 Mitchell 38)

Mitchell goes after Yadav again and launches him back over his head for another big six. What does Rohit Sharma do with Yadav here? You feel he has to take him out of the attack for the time being, although India only have the five out-and-out bowlers.

The hundred is brought up with a wide.

Mitchell 🤜🤛 Ravindra



11:04 AM BST

OVER 20: NZ 91/2 (Ravindra 39 Mitchell 31)

Just one run from that Jadeja over. He has gone for just 18 runs in five overs. It feels like from the other end against Yadav it is either going to be boundaries or wickets.

11:01 AM BST

OVER 19: NZ 90/2 (Ravindra 39 Mitchell 30)

Ravindra is going to target Yadav. He comes down the ground and launches Yadav over long-on for six.

Mitchell follows suit when he gets back on strike and smashes Yadav over long-on for the second six of the over. New Zealand look like they are going to try and bat Yadav out of the attack and put the pressure back on India captain Rohit Sharma.

Good running off the last ball gets Ravindra two more and that was a big over for New Zealand; 16 from it.

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 💥



10:57 AM BST

OVER 18: NZ 74/2 (Ravindra 30 Mitchell 23)

Jadeja, as promised, is flying through his overs and keeping it very tight. Do New Zealand sit in against him or take him on to try and force India’s hand, with only five specialist bowlers?

Only two singles from Jadeja’s fourth over.

10:54 AM BST

OVER 17: NZ 72/2 (Ravindra 29 Mitchell 22)

Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm leg spinner, is coming on to replace Shami. Spin from both ends.

Mitchell plays a lap sweep down to fine-leg for a couple as Gill fields well on the boundary. Mitchell tickles round the corner for the same result next ball to bring up the fifty partnership.

Daryl Mitchell (left) and Rachin Ravindra bring up the fifty partnership - Manish Swarup/AP

Nearly a wicket for Yadav in his first over as Ravindra nearly plays it straight back to him.

10:51 AM BST

OVER 16: NZ 65/2 (Ravindra 28 Mitchell 16)

It looks like Shami has just made his way off the field. Not sure yet whether that is an injury, comfort break or change of shoes.

Four singles from Jadeja’s third over. New Zealand are building a solid partnership here between Ravindra and Mitchell; it is approaching the fifty mark

10:46 AM BST

OVER 15: NZ 61/2 (Ravindra 26 Mitchell 14)

Best shot of the day. First ball after drinks Ravindra drives Shami straight back past him for four. I am not sure you will see a better shot than that today.

10:40 AM BST

OVER 14: NZ 56/2 (Ravindra 21 Mitchell 14)

Just the three singles from the Jadeja over.

Time for a drink.

10:37 AM BST

OVER 13: NZ 53/2 (Ravindra 19 Mitchell 13)

Rohit Sharma is back on the field so Indian fans can relax.

Mitchell decides to take Shami on downtown and he launches over mid-on for four. Mitchell is moving around in order to be proactive, coming at the bowlers to unsettle them.

10:33 AM BST

OVER 12: NZ 48/2 (Ravindra 18 Mitchell 9)

Ravi Jadeja, having just dropped a sitter, is into the attack to replace Siraj. I do not think there is a bowler in the world who gets through his overs faster. No need to worry about over rates with him.

He drops short and Ravindra cuts him behind point for four. Ravindra has looked so classy at his first World Cup.

10:30 AM BST

OVER 11: NZ 40/2 (Ravindra 12 Mitchell 7)

Ravindra has hit a couple of great shots already and that is one of them. He flicks off his pads through wide mid-on for four. He turned his hands at just the right moment and did not overhit it.

Rachin Ravindra has been in fine form at his first World Cup - Manish Swarup/AP

Drop! You do not see Jadeja drop many catches. Ravindra plays an aerial drive straight at Jadeja at point but somehow he shells it! A sitter you would call that.

10:27 AM BST

Not out

Ravindra knew he had not hit it, that is why he reviewed it so quickly. The umpire has to overturn his decision and Ravindra remains.

10:27 AM BST

OVER 10: NZ 34/2 (Ravindra 6 Mitchell 7)

A little bit of a concern for India as captain Rohit Sharma has just walked off the field. He landed awkwardly on the ball off the final ball of the last over but it looks like he may have injured a finger in the ground, which as we know in Dharamsala is not the greatest.

India think they have a wicket. Shami thinks he got an under edge from Ravindra through to Rahul behind the stumps and the umpire gives it out. Ravindra immediately reviews...

10:23 AM BST

OVER 10: NZ 34/2 (Ravindra 6 Mitchell 7)

Siraj continues into his fifth over. Mitchell advances a little down the wicket and flicks off his pads past short fine-leg for four. Four wides in Siraj’s fifth over and you wonder if this will be the last over in his opening spell.

That is the end of the first powerplay and India have the advantage early doors.

10:15 AM BST

OVER 9: NZ 26/2 (Ravindra 6 Mitchell 3)

Daryl Mitchell comes to the crease and he pushes through cover for three off his first delivery. Best shot of the day from Ravindra as he drives elegantly through cover for four.

Rachin Ravindra has looked elegant at the crease - Money Sharma/Getty Images

10:11 AM BST

Wicket

Young b Shami 17 First change in the bowling as Mohammed Shami replaces Bumrah and it pays dividends immediately. First ball of the day from Shami as Young chops onto his own stumps. As the singer of the same name once said, “I think I better leave right now!” FOW 19/2

WHAT AN IMPACT! 💥



Shami's first ball of #CWC23 and he gets Will Young!



10:09 AM BST

OVER 8: NZ 19/1 (Ravindra 2 Young 17)

Young shuffles across his stumps to try and launch over the leg-side but it misses and hits his pads. India appeal but it is given not-out. Was it outside the line? India decide not to review having burnt one already.

Another appeal from India as the ball cannons into Young’s pads. But it looked like no inside edge and it was going over the stumps. Just the one run from the final ball of the over.

10:04 AM BST

OVER 7: NZ 18/1 (Ravindra 2 Young 16)

Streaky boundary for Young. He flashes at one from Bumrah outside his off-stump and he is lucky that it flies past the two slips and down to third-man for four. This is a tricky phase of the game for New Zealand and they need to make sure they weather this storm as it will get easier. What they cannot afford to do is lose three wickets in the first powerplay which, with the way India are bowling, could happen.

10:00 AM BST

OVER 6: NZ 13/1 (Ravindra 2 Young 11)

That moved a long way. Siraj moves one away from Ravindra who is tempted into a swipe. He does not make any contact as it swung a long way. Just the two singles from that over. The pitch is doing just enough and India are keeping it tight.

09:55 AM BST

OVER 5: NZ 11/1 (Ravindra 1 Young 10)

Ravindra gets off the mark as he squeezes one into the leg-side for a single. India’s bowling has been right on it so far. No looseners, no taking a few overs to get going.

09:53 AM BST

Not out

As it looked in real time, it is missing leg and India lose their first review. That was a terrible decision from Sharma to review that. That was nowhere near being out.

09:53 AM BST

OVER 5: NZ 10/1 (Ravindra 0 Young 10)

Young squeezes the first ball of Bumrah’s third over down to third-man for a single so Ravindra will face up to Bumrah, who has been on the money straight away.

India appeal for an LBW but it looks like it is going down leg. Bumrah does not look convinced but the keeper and slips do. Rohit Sharma decides to review...

09:50 AM BST

OVER 4: NZ 9/1 (Ravindra 0 Young 9)

Rachin Ravindra is the new man to the crease. That was a wicket maiden from Siraj and India on top in the early exchanges.

Mohammed Siraj got the crucial early wicket of Devon Conway - Manish Swarup/AP

09:47 AM BST

Wicket

Conway c Shreyas b Siraj 0 Big early wicket for India. Siraj bowls it on Conway’s legs and he flicks off the middle of the bat. But Shreyas is there to take a good, low catch at mid-wicket to dismiss one of if not New Zealand’s best batsmen for a duck. FOW 9/1

𝗦𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗝 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗦! ❌



09:43 AM BST

OVER 3: NZ 9/0 (Conway 0 Young 9)

That went quickly. Young was trying to leave a ball outside off-stump but ends up making contact. The ball motors quickly to the third-man boundary where Siraj cannot prevent the boundary.

Dot balls from the rest of the over and it has been a probing start from Bumrah.

09:38 AM BST

OVER 2: NZ 5/0 (Conway 0 Young 5)

It will be Mohammed Siraj from the other end. That is a really great shot to get Young and New Zealand going. Siraj offers a bit of width and Young hits on the up through point for the first boundary of the match.

Young gets a single off the final ball down to third-man to retain the strike.

09:34 AM BST

OVER 1: NZ 0/0 (Conway 0 Young 0)

Jasprit Bumrah will open up for India with the new ball. He gets the first ball to move away from Conway, who pushes towards the ball but luckily for him makes no contact.

Jasprit Bumrah right on the money - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Bumrah bowls a number of outswingers and then brings a dangerous one back into Conway, who manages to keep it out. That is a great over to start proceedings for India with a maiden.

Looking at the India team not only do they only five frontline bowlers, they have a long tail. How might that affect the game?

09:27 AM BST

Play about to get going

The anthems are done and we are ready for action in Dharamsala. New Zealand have won four from four, so have India? Which side will lose their 100% record and which one will continue theirs? Devon Conway and Will Young are going to open the batting for New Zealand.

09:22 AM BST

Time for the anthems

The players have made their way onto the outfield at Dharamsala and we are ready for the national anthems.

09:16 AM BST

09:10 AM BST

Quick look at the teams

Unsurprisingly New Zealand are unchanged after four wins from four. The balance of the side looks good and they have plenty of players in form. No Kane Williamson after he fractured his left thumb earlier in the tournament.

As mentioned earlier, India are without Hardik Pandya so the balance is severely affected. They only have five genuine bowling options so huge pressure on each one of the frontline bowlers to bowl well because there are no other genuine options. If one of those bowlers, say Jasprit Bumrah or Ravi Jadeja, goes down injured early India could be in real trouble.

Shami and Suryakumar replace Shardul and Hardik for India, while New Zealand are unchanged! 🇮🇳 🇳🇿 ⬇️



What do you think of the teams and how you think the game might play out? Make sure you give your views in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

09:07 AM BST

New Zealand unchanged

09:07 AM BST

Two changes for India

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨



Rohit Sharma wins the toss and #TeamIndia have elected to bowl first in Dharamsala!



Two changes in the side as Suryakumar Yadav & Mohd. Shami are named in the eleven 👌



09:03 AM BST

India win the toss

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss in Dharamsala and he has decided to field first. He admits no real reason as to why he chose to bowl first. Team news to come...

India will BOWL first in a tasty Sunday clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala! 🇮🇳 🇳🇿



09:02 AM BST

Boult: should be a cracker

Today’s game sees two 100% records go head-to-head and New Zealand seamer Trent Boult has predicted a stellar encounter today.

“India are a powerful team, they cover all bases. They’ve been playing some good cricket but it’s been a team that we’ve enjoyed playing. Nothing changes from our point of view really. It’s about going out there and being positive. “These guys are very familiar with the conditions but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler.

Trent Boult expects fireworks today in Dharamsala - Matt Roberts/Getty Images

“I’m sure it will be a cracker: India in India: it doesn’t get much bigger than that. Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowd but we understand the intensity’s going to go up a little bit here. “There might be a firework or two - but hopefully they’re for us. We’re looking forward to going out there, showcasing what we can do and just picking up where we’ve left off.”

08:52 AM BST

Which 100% record will continue?

Dharamsala, the beautiful ground set in the Himalayas, is the scene for a battle between the only two sides currently with a 100% record as hosts India take on New Zealand. At least one of those 100% records will be gone be the end of the day. Both sides have won four from four so far and have comfortably looked the best two sides in the tournament to date. As the top four sides progress through to the semi-finals, India and New Zealand know they are already close to qualifying for the knockout stages.

It is no surprise that three batsmen involved today are in top five leading run-scorers so far; Virat Kohli (3rd) and Rohit Sharma (2nd) for India, Devon Conway (4th) for New Zealand. The joint leading wicket-taker is New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner on 11 wickets whilst India’s Jasprit Bumrah is just behind on 10 wickets.

India have been dealt a blow as they will be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya after he sustained an ankle injury against Bangladesh. India head coach Rahul Dravid has admitted the balance of their side will not be the same.

“Hardik is an important all-rounder; he helps us balance our squad out really well but he is going to be missing this game, so we will have to work around that.

India will have to do without all-rounder Hardik Pandya today - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

“We’ve got to work with the 14 that we’ve got. We will have to see what works best for these conditions and these wickets. It probably might not be the kind of balance that we used in the first four games.

“We certainly can go with the three fast bowlers or the three spinners. We could play Ravi Ashwin, who has obviously been sitting out and who has great quality as well, and move Ravindra Jadeja up.

“So there are two or three combinations we could consider till Hardik gets back.”

Today’s result will not define whether these two sides progress through to the semi-finals, but instead could be a precursor to a meeting further down the road in the competition.