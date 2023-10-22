India vs New Zealand live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

India take on New Zealand in Dharamsala in the battle of the 100% records - Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

09:16 AM BST

09:10 AM BST

Quick look at the teams

Unsurprisingly New Zealand are unchanged after four wins from four. The balance of the side looks good and they have plenty of players in form. No Kane Williamson after he fractured his left thumb earlier in the tournament.

As mentioned earlier, India are without Hardik Pandya so the balance is severely affected. They only have five genuine bowling options so huge pressure on each one of the frontline bowlers to bowl well because there are no other genuine options. If one of those bowlers, say Jasprit Bumrah or Ravi Jadeja, goes down injured early India could be in real trouble.

What do you think of the teams and how you think the game might play out? Make sure you give your views in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

09:07 AM BST

New Zealand unchanged

09:07 AM BST

Two changes for India

09:03 AM BST

India win the toss

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss in Dharamsala and he has decided to field first. He admits no real reason as to why he chose to bowl first. Team news to come...

09:02 AM BST

Boult: should be a cracker

Today’s game sees two 100% records go head-to-head and New Zealand seamer Trent Boult has predicted a stellar encounter today.

“India are a powerful team, they cover all bases. They’ve been playing some good cricket but it’s been a team that we’ve enjoyed playing. Nothing changes from our point of view really. It’s about going out there and being positive. “These guys are very familiar with the conditions but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler.

Trent Boult expects fireworks today in Dharamsala - Matt Roberts/Getty Images

“I’m sure it will be a cracker: India in India: it doesn’t get much bigger than that. Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowd but we understand the intensity’s going to go up a little bit here. “There might be a firework or two - but hopefully they’re for us. We’re looking forward to going out there, showcasing what we can do and just picking up where we’ve left off.”

08:52 AM BST

Which 100% record will continue?

Dharamsala, the beautiful ground set in the Himalayas, is the scene for a battle between the only two sides currently with a 100% record as hosts India take on New Zealand. At least one of those 100% records will be gone be the end of the day. Both sides have won four from four so far and have comfortably looked the best two sides in the tournament to date. As the top four sides progress through to the semi-finals, India and New Zealand know they are already close to qualifying for the knockout stages.

It is no surprise that three batsmen involved today are in top five leading run-scorers so far; Virat Kohli (3rd) and Rohit Sharma (2nd) for India, Devon Conway (4th) for New Zealand. The joint leading wicket-taker is New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner on 11 wickets whilst India’s Jasprit Bumrah is just behind on 10 wickets.

India have been dealt a blow as they will be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya after he sustained an ankle injury against Bangladesh. India head coach Rahul Dravid has admitted the balance of their side will not be the same.

“Hardik is an important all-rounder; he helps us balance our squad out really well but he is going to be missing this game, so we will have to work around that.

India will have to do without all-rounder Hardik Pandya today - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

“We’ve got to work with the 14 that we’ve got. We will have to see what works best for these conditions and these wickets. It probably might not be the kind of balance that we used in the first four games.

“We certainly can go with the three fast bowlers or the three spinners. We could play Ravi Ashwin, who has obviously been sitting out and who has great quality as well, and move Ravindra Jadeja up.

“So there are two or three combinations we could consider till Hardik gets back.”

Today’s result will not define whether these two sides progress through to the semi-finals, but instead could be a precursor to a meeting further down the road in the competition.

