India vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as Rachin Ravindra leads fightback

India have enjoyed a flawless start to their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign as the host nation and will aim to maintain their form against high-flying New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Both teams have won all four of their matches in the competition so far, but it is New Zealand who sit top of the table with a marginally higher net run rate.

India have shown no weaknesses so far in the competition, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finding exceptional form with the bat as none of the bowlers have missed their mark. Their games have been sell-outs and included a dominant victory over rivals Pakistan at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand started their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket thrashing of defending champions England and have not looked back since, but have yet to face any of the tournament’s best-performing nations.

India vs New Zealand LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

India win toss and elect to field against New Zealand

Both teams unbeaten at Cricket World Cup

India vs New Zealand

10:58

17.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:58

17.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:57

17.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

10:56

17.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:56

17.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:55

16.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

India vs New Zealand

10:55

16.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Rachin Ravindra. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

10:54

16.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Rachin Ravindra. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:54

16.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

10:53

16.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:51

15.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:51

15.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:50

15.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:50

15.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:49

15.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:48

14.6

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:47

14.5

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs New Zealand

10:46

14.4

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:45

14.3

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:45

14.2

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:44

14.1

FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:41

13.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:40

13.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:40

13.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:39

13.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:39

13.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:38

12.5

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:37

12.4

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:37

12.3

FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:36

12.2

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs New Zealand

10:35

12.1

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:34

11.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:34

11.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:33

11.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.

India vs New Zealand

10:33

11.2

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Rachin Ravindra. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:32

11.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:31

10.6

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs New Zealand

10:30

10.5

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, dropped catch by Jadeja.

India vs New Zealand

10:29

10.4

FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:28

10.3

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:26

10.1

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:24

9.6

Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs New Zealand

10:23

9.6

Wide Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:23

9.6

Wide Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:22

9.5

Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:21

9.4

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:20

9.4

Wide Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, to leg down the track flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:19

9.4

Wide Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:18

9.3

Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:17

9.1

Mohammed Siraj to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:16

8.6

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs New Zealand

10:15

8.5

FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:15

8.4

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

10:14

8.3

Mohammed Shami to Rachin Ravindra. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:13

8.2

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:12

8.1

OUT! Bowled. Mohammed Shami to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, inside edge.

India vs New Zealand

10:10

7.6

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:09

7.5

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:08

7.4

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs New Zealand

10:06

7.2

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:06

7.1

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Yadav, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

10:05

6.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:04

6.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs New Zealand

10:03

6.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

10:03

6.3

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

10:02

6.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

10:01

6.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs New Zealand

10:00

5.6

Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

10:00

5.5

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

09:59

5.4

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

09:58

5.3

Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

09:57

5.1

Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

09:56

4.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:55

4.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Yadav, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

09:55

4.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

09:54

4.3

APPEAL! Jasprit Bumrah to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs New Zealand

09:53

4.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Rachin Ravindra. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs New Zealand

09:51

4.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

09:50

3.6

Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

09:49

3.4

Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:47

3.3

OUT! Caught. Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, caught by Iyer.

India vs New Zealand

09:46

3.2

Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs.

India vs New Zealand

09:45

3.1

Mohammed Siraj to Devon Conway. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

India vs New Zealand

09:44

2.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

09:43

2.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:43

2.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

09:42

2.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs New Zealand

09:41

2.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:41

2.1

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Siraj.

India vs New Zealand

09:39

1.6

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs New Zealand

09:38

1.5

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:38

1.4

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:37

1.3

Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:37

1.2

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

India vs New Zealand

09:36

1.1

NEW BALL. Mohammed Siraj to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a mouth-watering clash between the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Twice champions India left out an injured Hardik Pandya and fellow all-rounder Shardul Thakur bringing in batter Suryakumar Yadav and seamer Mohammed Shami.

Rohit said India relished chasing on a track, where dew could make bowling difficult in the second innings.

“In training yesterday we thought dew came in early,” Rohit said.

“It’s a good pitch, shouldn’t change too much.”

Both teams have won all four of their matches in the tournament so far.

New Zealand, who are without regular skipper Kane Williamson, fielded the same team that beat Afghanistan in their previous match.

“We would’ve bowled first as well due to the dew,” stand-in skipper Tom Latham said.

“We have built a bit of momentum and we have tried to apply our game plan.

“We want to adapt as quick as we can to these new conditions.”

India vs New Zealand

09:35

0.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Devon Conway. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand

09:34

0.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Devon Conway. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs New Zealand

09:34

0.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Devon Conway. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

