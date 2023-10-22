India vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as fog interrupts run chase

Daryl Mitchell smashed a rapid 130 to help New Zealand post 273 before being all out for 273 against India in a mouth-watering clash between the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy on the field dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.

Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.

Mohammed Shami led that effort claiming 5-54 in his first match of the ongoing tournament.

Follow updates from the World Cup clash, below

India vs New Zealand LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

India win toss and elect to field against New Zealand

Both teams unbeaten at Cricket World Cup

ALL OUT! New Zealand reach 273 runs as Mitchell hits 130

India’s Mohammed Shami takes five wickets as hosts set target

DELAY IN GAME! Players briefly off as fog and mist covers stadium

15:25

17.1

Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

15:25

16.6

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

15:24

16.5

Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

15:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway! The fog has rolled away and India can resume their chase...

15:23

16.3

Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

15:23

16.2

Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

15:23

16.1

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Young.

15:22

15.6

Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Chapman.

15:21

15.5

Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.

DELAY IN GAME!

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are off the pitch as dense layers of fog roll over the stadium in Dharamsala! With visibility reduced, there will be no play until conditions improve.

15:07

15.4

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Boult.

15:06

15.3

Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

15:05

15.2

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chapman.

15:05

15.1

Lockie Ferguson to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chapman.

15:04

14.6

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

15:03

14.5

Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

15:03

14.4

FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

15:02

14.3

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

15:01

14.2

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs.

15:00

14.1

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

14:59

13.6

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

14:58

13.4

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

14:57

13.3

Lockie Ferguson to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

14:56

13.2

OUT! Caught. Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man, caught by Mitchell.

14:55

13.1

Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Young.

14:54

12.6

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

14:54

12.5

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

14:53

12.4

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

14:53

12.3

Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

14:53

12.2

Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

14:52

12.1

Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

14:51

11.5

Lockie Ferguson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Young.

14:50

11.4

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

14:49

11.2

Lockie Ferguson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Henry.

14:48

11.1

OUT! Bowled. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge. Chopped on!

14:46

10.6

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Young.

14:46

10.5

SIX! Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

14:45

10.4

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge for no runs, dropped catch by Latham.

14:45

10.3

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

14:44

10.2

Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

14:43

9.6

Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:42

9.5

SIX! Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

14:41

9.3

Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:40

9.1

Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

14:39

8.6

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

14:39

8.5

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:38

8.4

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Young.

14:38

8.2

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Young.

14:37

8.1

Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

14:36

7.6

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:36

7.5

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

14:35

7.4

FOUR! Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

14:34

7.3

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:34

7.2

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

14:33

7.1

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

14:32

6.6

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Conway.

14:31

6.4

FOUR! Trent Boult to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

14:31

6.3

FOUR! Trent Boult to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

14:30

6.2

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Young.

14:29

6.1

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:28

5.5

FOUR! Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

14:27

5.4

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:27

5.3

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:26

5.2

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:25

4.6

APPEAL! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway, appeal made for Run Out.

14:22

4.5

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

14:22

4.4

SIX! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

14:21

4.3

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, run save by Phillips, fielded by Chapman.

14:20

4.1

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

14:19

3.6

FOUR! Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

14:19

3.5

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

14:18

3.4

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

14:18

3.3

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

14:17

3.2

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

14:17

3.1

Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14:16

2.6

FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Mitchell.

14:15

2.5

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Santner.

14:14

2.4

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

14:13

2.3

Trent Boult to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

14:12

2.1

Trent Boult to Shubman Gill. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

14:11

1.6

FOUR! Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

14:10

1.5

SIX! Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

14:09

1.3

Matt Henry to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

14:08

1.1

NEW BALL. APPEAL! Matt Henry to Shubman Gill. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Latham, appeal made for L.B.W.

14:07

0.6

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

14:06

0.5

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.

14:06

0.4

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

14:05

0.3

Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

14:05

0.2

FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

14:04

0.1

NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs.

13:33

49.6

OUT! Run Out. Mohammed Shami to Trent Boult. Half volley, to leg deep in crease Slog, missed, direct hit by Rahul.

13:31

49.5

OUT! Caught. Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Kohli.

13:30

49.4

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

13:29

49.3

FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

13:27

49.2

SIX! Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

13:27

49.1

Mohammed Shami to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

13:26

48.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Lockie Ferguson. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

13:25

48.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Lockie Ferguson. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

13:24

48.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

13:23

48.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Lockie Ferguson. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

