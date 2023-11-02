India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket World Cup score as Rohit Sharma dismissed with stunning Madushanka delivery

Follow live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka cricket from the ODI Cricket World Cup today.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar said he was "truly humbled" as a statue of the India batting great was unveiled Wednesday at his home ground — Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium — during the Cricket World Cup. The statue shows Tendulkar with his bat held high after a lofted drive.

India will look to remain unbeaten, while topping the pool stage, and also reclaim top spot from South Africa cricket, who are level on points with the Men in Blue but above on net run rate having played a game more. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, plus all the latest tips and betting advice from the Cricket World Cup.

India unchanged and Sri Lanka bring in Dushan Hemantha for Dhananjaya de Silva

09:31

11.3

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Asalanka, fielded by Theekshana.

09:30

11.1

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Silva.

09:29

10.6

Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli. Carrom length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Asalanka.

09:28

10.5

Maheesh Theekshana to Shubman Gill. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rajitha.

09:28

10.4

Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli. Carrom length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Samarawickrama.

09:28

10.3

Maheesh Theekshana to Shubman Gill. Carrom length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Silva.

09:27

10.2

Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rajitha.

09:26

10.1

FOUR! Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

09:24

9.6

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.

09:23

9.4

Angelo Mathews to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Asalanka.

09:23

9.3

Angelo Mathews to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

09:22

9.2

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Samarawickrama.

09:22

9.1

Angelo Mathews to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.

09:20

8.6

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Silva.

09:20

8.5

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Loku Marakkalage.

09:19

8.4

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Loku Marakkalage.

09:18

8.3

FOUR! Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

09:18

8.1

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

09:16

7.6

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.

09:15

7.5

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

09:15

7.4

FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

09:14

7.3

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.

09:13

7.1

Angelo Mathews to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Asalanka.

09:11

6.6

Kasun Rajitha to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to mid off for no runs, run save by Mathews.

09:10

6.4

FOUR! Kasun Rajitha to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

09:09

6.3

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Mathews.

09:08

6.2

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

09:08

6.1

Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

09:06

5.6

FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

09:05

5.5

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

09:02

5.3

FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

09:01

5.2

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

09:00

5.1

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled back to bowler for no runs.

08:59

4.6

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Theekshana.

08:58

4.5

Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point for 1 run, dropped catch by Asalanka, fielded by Samarawickrama.

08:57

4.5

Wide Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.

08:56

4.4

Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

08:56

4.3

FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

08:55

4.2

FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

08:54

4.1

Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

08:53

3.6

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

08:52

3.5

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Asalanka.

08:52

3.4

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

08:51

3.3

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hemantha.

08:50

3.2

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs.

08:49

3.1

Dushmantha Chameera to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Theekshana.

08:48

2.6

Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Theekshana.

08:47

2.5

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.

08:46

2.4

Wide Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, down leg side down the track shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.

08:45

2.3

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

08:45

2.2

FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

08:44

2.1

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

08:43

1.6

Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rajitha.

08:42

1.5

Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

08:41

1.4

Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

08:41

1.3

Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Asalanka.

08:40

1.2

Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Theekshana.

08:39

1.1

NEW BALL. Dushmantha Chameera to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Samarawickrama.

08:38

0.6

FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

08:37

0.5

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

08:36

0.4

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

08:36

0.3

Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

08:34

0.2

OUT! Bowled. Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed.

08:33

0.1

NEW BALL. FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

India v Sri Lanka teams

08:32 , Jack Rathborn

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dushan Hemantha, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Wednesday 1 November 2023 08:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Wednesday 1 November 2023 08:30

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: