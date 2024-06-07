India vs. Pakistan Livestream: Watch the T20 Cricket World Cup Match Online Free In the US

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the India vs. Pakistan T20 match on DirecTV Stream, Sling, fubo, or Disney+ Hoststar with a VPN.

One of the world’s biggest sports rivalries will be on display today when India takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

With an expected global viewership of more than 400 million fans, India vs. Pakistan’s group stage match is set to be a record-breaker. India and Pakistan are home to the world’s two biggest cricket’s fanbases, but, due to longstanding political conflict, the two nations are only allowed to play each other during ICC events. They’ve played in T20 format 12 times, with India winning eight of those matches. Their most recent meeting was in the 2022 World Cup when India won by four wickets.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch India vs. Pakistan in the US, including where to livestream the India vs. Pakistan T20 match online for free.

How to Watch India vs. Pakistan Online

All of the T20 World Cup matches — including India vs. Pakistan — are being broadcast by Willow TV. Viewers in the US can get India vs. Pakistan Willow livestreams using DirecTV Stream, Sling, or fubo. Alternatively, US fans can use a VPN to watch the Indian livestream of India vs. Pakistan on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stream India vs. Pakistan on DirecTV Stream

An easy way to watch India vs. Pakistan in the US is to get a free trial to DirecTV Stream, which carries Willow TV in its Sport Pack. If you want to keep DirecTV Stream after the five-day free trial, packages start at $79.99 a month and the Sports Pack is an extra $14.99 a month.

get free trial at directv stream

Stream India vs. Pakistan on Disney+ Hotstar With a VPN

Want to watch the Indian livestream of India vs. Pakistan? Get a VPN to watch the T20 World Cup match on Disney+ Hotstar. We recommend ExpressVPN, which will let you connect to a server in India to watch India vs. Pakistan on Disney+ Hotstar.

get expressvpn $12.95

Stream India vs. Pakistan on Sling

Sling is one of the best streaming services for cricket fans, offering access to Willow TV through its Dakshin Flex Pack and Desi Binge Plus packages. Both plans carry 15 Indian TV channels (including Willow TV for an India vs. Pakistan livestream), but the Desi Binge Plus package also includes on-demand shows and series. The Dakshin Flex Pack costs $10 a month, and the Desi Binge Plus package costs $15 a month.

get sling dashkin flex pack $10

Stream India vs. Pakistan on fubo

fubo carries Willow TV in its International Sports Plus add-on. All fubo plans begin with a seven-day free trial and then start at $79.99 a month. The International Sports Plus add-on is an extra $6.99 a month.

get free trial at fubo

Livestream India vs. Pakistan for Free

Want to watch India vs. Pakistan online for free? Be sure to take advantage of a free trial from DirecTV Stream or fubo. You can sign up for either trial, livestream India vs. Pakistan for free, and then cancel the trial before payment kicks in.

When Is the India vs. Pakistan Match? Date, Start Time?

The India vs. Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match is set for Sunday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

