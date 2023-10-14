India vs Pakistan live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Abdullah Shafique gets Pakistan off to a solid start against India after being put into bat at Ahmedabad - SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

10:29 AM BST

OVER 11: PAK 60/1 (Imam 25 Babar 14)

India’s analysts have clearly identified Babar as vulnerable on the hook and bounce him again. There might be something in it as he does take a single with a pull but not convincingly, the ball coming off the edge. Imam, who was bounced out in his previous two World Cup games, is given full ones which he pushes through mid-on for a single. Pandya, whose pace is 5mph down on his spells at Lucknow, tries two more short ones at Babar and he pulls the first in front of square for four and the second behind square for a second.

Mohammed Siraj makes the breakthrough after a leaky first few overs - SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

10:23 AM BST

OVER 10: PAK 49/1 (Imam 23 Babar 5)

Siraj continues for the last over of the first Powerplay and his radar is recalibrated towards accuracy, conceding only a single to Imam’s on-drive. Babar’s eyes lit up when bounced but he couldn’t time his pull.

10:21 AM BST

OVER 9: PAK 48/1 (Imam 22 Babar 5)

Bumrah is sent for a breather and Hardik brought on. Sunil Gavaskar thinks this is a mistake, Bumrah, in his view, by far the best seamer in the tournament. He prizes Babar’s wicket so highly he thinks Bumrah should have had at least one more. Imam chops one down to third man, Babar does the same, but right-handed, and then whips four off his pads when Pandya servers one up on his legs. The previous ball was a bouncer and Babar evaded it but with his wrists c0cked and bat upright and the bottom edge very close to the ball as it zipped through to the keeper.

Talk about being cursed. It has emerged that Kane Williamson, hit on the thumb by a fielder’s run-out attempt when batting last night, has broken it. It was the left hand, holding the bat as he made his ground at the non-striker’s. That was his first match of the tournament after six months out of the game with a ruptured ACL suffered in March.

10:13 AM BST

OVER 8: PAK 41/1 (Imam 18 Babar 0)

After the meeting, Rohit persists with Siraj who, again, tries various lines and lengths. Shafique stirs a single off his pads through midwicket and pulls another. Imam late cuts for a pair of singles down to third man. But Siraj rewards his captain’s faith with his final ball, making the breakthrough with one that shot through perhaps three inches lower than you would have expected. Came back in to hot middle, too.

10:10 AM BST

Wicket!

Abdullah Shafique lbw b Siraj 20 Plumb. Cross-seam and kept vey low, hitting him under the knee roll from back of a length as he tried to work it to leg. FOW 41/1

SIRAJ WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH FOR INDIA



MASSIVE wicket, Abdullah Shafique goes for 20 ❌ pic.twitter.com/9sf6tB1TAZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 14, 2023

10:05 AM BST

OVER 7: PAK 37/0 (Shafique 18 Imam 18)

Shafique silences the crowd again when he plays a lofted drive off Bumrah, elbow high and pose held, for four. Scrambled seam and he picked it. He then plays tip and run off the slower ball. Imam wears another one in the goolies, protected by something better than the Litesome of my youth, ‘a soap dish’ as Bumble called them. He was trying to pull but Bumrah nibbled it back in from round the wicket. Kept a bit low too. The last ball is fuller and Imam leans into it and whisks it round the corner for four more.

Rohit calls Virat over for a chat and one of the 12th men also comes on, conveying a message from Rahul Dravid presumably. He points to an area of the field and they nod in recognition.

10:00 AM BST

OVER 6: PAK 28/0 (Shafique 13 Imam 14)

Still struggling for consistent precision, Siraj sprays one on to Shafique’s pads and he flicks it down to fine leg for two. The right-hander then runs a leg-bye when Siraj hits him on the knee roll with one that is heading down.

Siraj stays over the wicket to Imam but left-hander or right-hander, it doesn’t matter. He keeps giving them one to tuck off their pads and Imam obliges for a single. Shafique takes another to backward square off an inside edge and Rohit walks to the end of Siraj’s mark and has a word. The final ball is on middle and off rather than middle and leg and Imam blocks it.

Bumrah applauds Jadeja's gun fielding - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

09:54 AM BST

OVER 5: PAK 23/0 (Shafique 10 Imam 13)

After two dot balls, Bumrah comes round the wicket to Imam, cramping him with bounce and angle in to the body. Much better line and it earns him a maiden.

09:51 AM BST

OVER 4: PAK 23/0 (Shafique 10 Imam 13)

Hardik may have more work than usual to do if Siraj keeps leaking like this, overpitching to Shafique who creams it through the covers for four. That’s enough of the full stuff. He pulls his length back and earns two dot balls before Shafique pushes an off drive past the bowler for a single.

Imam takes a single off a thick inside edge to square leg when the ball keeps low. Worrying to get a bit of a shooter this early. Shafique shapes to take a single to point but turns tail when he sees it’s Jadeja, wisely as the all-rounder demolished the stumps with his throw despite having a sight of only one of them, knocking it out of the ground. World’s best fielder? Jonty Rhodes says so and if anyone should know ...

09:45 AM BST

OVER 3: PAK 17/0 (Shafique 4 Imam 12)

Abdullah Shafique opens the face to try to dab the ball down to third man but is so late on it he diverts it to slip, 3ft short of Virat’s grasp. He connects in the way he intended next time though and runs one down through gully off the outside half of the bat.

No swing at all so Bumrah brings his length back and jags one in to Imam’s box from over the wicket. Imam, as is his manner, plays conscientiously, peering through his specs, nose over the ball in defence.

Imam hits three fours off Siraj's first over - Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

09:40 AM BST

OVER 2: PAK 16/0 (Shafique 4 Imam 12)

Imam also gets off the mark with a boundary but off his first ball as Siraj strays on to the left-hander’s pads and he tickles it for four. Siraj adjusts his line but not his length, going full, straining for swing but there isn’t any and Imam drills an off-drive for four more.

Rohit has a face like thunder when Siraj serves another on Imam’s pads and he skelps a third four off the over. The host broadcaster has crammed four commenattors into the box: Ravi Shastri, Ramiz Raja, Matt Hayden and Nasser Hussain. It’s like Howrah Station in there.

Siraj has better fortune off the last two, angling it across the left-hander, keeping it out of the slot, forcing defensive strokes.

09:35 AM BST

OVER 1: PAK 4/0 (Shafique 4 Imam 0)

Jasprit Bumrah takes the first new ball and starts at 86mph, full, no real shape in. Abdullah drives the first three cautiously back to the bowler. No width yet. The right-armer angles one in to Shafique who clips it off his toes but square leg is there to stop the single. He hasn’t banged one in yet to test the elasticity of the pitch. The outfield is rapid, though, as silence greets Shafique’s first scoring shot, the sweetest midwicket flick for four.

09:31 AM BST

Out come the openers

Can’t see a single Pakistan flag in the crowd:

The 80s impressionist Phil Cool hits the comeback trail - DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:26 AM BST

Despite the jeering of Babar at the toss ...

The Pakistan national anthem is respectfully observed. India’s is sung by all.

09:24 AM BST

Out come the teams for the national anthems

Each player walks hand in hand with a child. Sachin Tendulkar is on the field to greet them.

Traffic jams have left scores of seats unfilled but Ravi Shastri assures us that all 130,000 will be filled within the hour.

09:16 AM BST

There are three types of pitches at Narendra Modi

Red soil is firmer and aids turn and bounce, black soil is slow and low, a belter for batsmen if they can get their timing right and a hybrid of the two which is neither Arthur nor Martha.

Today’s pitch is … black soil.

09:13 AM BST

Team news

So, no Ashwin for India, Shardul Thakur retains his place:

India Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur,Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Umpires Marais Erasmus (SA) and Richard Illingworth (ENG). DRS Richard Kettleborough (ENG). Referee Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

09:07 AM BST

Babar is booed by (some of) the crowd

How rude.

He says he would have bowled first and announces an unchanged team.

We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. It’s a jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy it. Improvements? We have to be good in the field. We have had two good practice sessions.

09:06 AM BST

Shubman Gill returns for India

And will open the batting after recovering from dengue fever that made him such a doubt for the tournament.

09:05 AM BST

Rohit on his decision

It doesn’t get bigger than this. No particular reason [for bowling first], it’s a good pitch, won’t crack or change much but keeping dew in mind later we thought it better to chase.

09:03 AM BST

India have won the toss

And put Pakistan in to bat.

09:03 AM BST

Toss?

India twice beat West Indies in this new ground batting first but New Zealand’s victory over England last week suggests putting the opposition in gives you the best bowling conditions for your spinners.

08:59 AM BST

It's a full house in Ahmedabad

A sea of Indian flags, white, orange and green everywhere. And blue replica shirts, The biggest crowd ever to watch a cricket match is anticipated, 130,000 comfortably eclipsing Eden Gardens’ 100,000 in 1998-99 for a day of a Test match between these two.

India fans await the biggest meeting between these two since the 2011 semi-final - SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

10:03 AM BST

Preview: Pakistan's grim WC record in this fixture

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of India vs Pakistan, every World Cup’s marquee group game, which this time takes place in the Ahmedabad bear pit, stronghold of Narendra Modi and the BJP. India have won all seven previous meetings in the tournament by sizeable margins, even in 1992 and 1999 when Pakistan were winners and runners-up respectively. There was a moment in 2003 when they got Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly out cheaply during India’s chase when it seemed possible that they would win but Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh took India home comfortably, giving Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar ‘a tournament too far’ Younis some fearful tap in the process.

The two teams come into this match in rude health, two of four unbeaten sides after two games. India survived a scare when they lost their top three cheaply against Australia to grind out an impressive victory, having rolled them over with their spinners, then bulldozed Afghanistan with the hall of fame quality of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pakistan beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka by virtue of significant contributions with the bat from Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique and the irrepressible Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali with the ball.

Given that Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips, none of them in the class of India’s spinners, shared five wickets against England in the previous match at Ahmedabad, Ravichandran Ashwin must have a chance of returning to join Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in India’s XI. Interestingly, though, none of India’s stellar top six have ever made a century in Ahmedabad and Pakistan’s pacers will fancy their chances if they can get the ball to deck around as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc managed to do early on against the hosts in Chennai.

Of course this is more than a game for both sides and their billion plus supporters but we should always emphasise that the players like and respect each other as do most Indians and Pakistanis on a personal basis, unpolluted by nationalist politics and religion.

On the field in the past and on neutral territory, India have always found a way to win even when evenly matched. Most importantly, they had the weight of the nation on their shoulders in the 2011 semi at Mohali and triumphed. Defeat here would not derail their hopes but it would puncture the mood. Form and history suggests they have enough class and grit to prevail here.