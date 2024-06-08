How to Get India vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Tickets: See Latest Prices, Promo Codes for ICC T20 World Cup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Cricket fans in the U.S. are in for a treat this weekend as two of the biggest cricket nations in the world face-off at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan and India take to the pitch in New York on Sunday for a group stage match that’s expected to pack the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, while drawing millions of viewers from home. Tickets to the India vs. Pakistan match sold out quickly after going on sale, but there are still tickets available through authorized third-party and reseller sites.

StubHub

Find India vs. Pakistan Tickets on Stubhub

Buy Now $700+

On Stubhub, ticket prices to the India vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup match start at $700 (as of this writing) for section 200 of the stadium, which is about an hour drive from Manhattan. Stubhub has the most selection of seats available for the India-Pakistan match, with more than 200 listings right now. StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee also guarantees that your tickets are legit and that they will arrive by the time of the event, or your money back.

You can also find India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup tickets on Vivid Seats, which has section 200 seats available from $780. Want to score a discount on the cricket tickets? Use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at VividSeats.com.

Find India vs. Pakistan Tickets on Vivid Seats

Buy Now $780+

Vivid Seats is also the best place to find group tickets to the India vs. Pakistan cricket match — for every ten tickets you purchase on the site, you’ll get the 11th ticket free. See full listings here.

SeatGeek has ICC Twenty20 World Cup tickets on sale from $800 going up to $8,900 for box access. Use the SeatGeek promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 off your purchase at SeatGeek.com. SeatGeek’s Buyer’s Guarantee promises that you’ll receive valid tickets in time for the match or you’ll receive better tickets to the event, a refund, or a full credit.

Find India vs. Pakistan Tickets on SeatGeek

Buy Now $800+

The cheapest India vs. Pakistan cricket tickets as of this writing are on Gametime, which is known for last-minute seats to major sporting events. We spotted tickets from $600 for 200-level seats on Gametime.co with no promo code needed.

Find India vs. Pakistan Tickets on Gametime

Buy Now $600+

All of these sites deliver tickets digitally so you’ll have time in-hand and in-time for the India-Pakistan match, which takes place Sunday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

While India and Pakistan have a longstanding rivalry in the sport, this is the first time that New York is hosting the two teams for a cricket match. The India vs. Pakistan matchup is Match 19 of 55 at the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, which is taking place in the U.S. and West Indies all month.

