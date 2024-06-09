India vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Livestream: How to Watch the T20 Match Online for Free

The 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is underway and one of the most anticipated matchups takes place this weekend as India faces off against Pakistan in a group stage match airing live on Willow TV.

Pakistan is coming off a stunning loss to the U.S. team in Dallas on Thursday, and the team will be looking to bounce back against its long-time rivals. India, meantime, won by eight wickets over Ireland in their first group stage match of the tournament.

Want to watch the India vs. Pakistan cricket match online? Here’s what you need to know.

India vs. Pakistan T20 Cricket Match: Date, Time

The India vs. Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup match airs Sunday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT live from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Last-minute tickets to watch the India-Pakistan cricket match in person are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. For cheap tickets, use promo code VAR2024 to save $20 at VividSeats.com or VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

How to Watch India vs. Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup Online

Want to watch the India vs. Pakistan cricket match from home? The T20 World Cup is airing in the U.S. on Willow TV. Willow is available right now on Sling as part of the streaming service’s Desi TV packages, which offers live and on-demand viewing of ICC cricket, along with international shows and movies.

The Desi Binge Plus package normally costs $15/month on Sling but you can get it for $10 right now as part of a limited-time promo. Grab the deal to watch India vs. Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup on Willow TV and stream it on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV (via the Sling app).

How to Livestream India vs. Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup Online Free

You can also watch the India vs. Pakistan T20 cricket match on FuboTV, which recently added Willow to its channel offerings. Even better: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial that will let you watch the India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match online for free.

Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR, so you can record the India vs. Pakistan match to watch a replay back on-demand after. Continue on with one of Fubo’s live streaming packages or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

How to Watch India vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match With VPN

If you have a virtual private network (VPN), you can stream an India vs. Pakistan cricket live feed on Disney+ Hotstar, which is streaming every match live in India. We like ExpressVPN, which will let you set your location to India to access the Disney+ Hotstar T20 Cricket livestream for free.

The India vs. Pakistan matchup is Match 19 of 55 and one of the most anticipated of the tournament, with 34,000 fans expected to pack the International Cricket Stadium in New York and millions more watching from home. Current odds peg the powerhouse Indian team as the favorite to win, with India having come off a resounding win over Ireland.

Watch India vs. Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World up on Willow TV via Sling here.

