India vs Netherlands LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the Netherlands in the final league game of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

India is atop the points’ standings with 16 points from eight wins - the only unbeaten side in the tournament. It will be aiming for a clean sweep in the league stage ahead of the semi-finals, where the two-time champions will take on fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semi-final at Mumbai on Nov. 15.

Second-placed South Africa will take on five-time champions Australia, which finished the league stage in third place, in the second semifinal at Kolkata on Nov. 16.

The Netherlands has four points from eight games from its two wins against South Africa and Bangladesh. It is placed tenth in the standings and needs a win against India to move to six points and edge out eighth-placed Bangladesh, which would confirm its qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.The top eight teams in the league stage of this World Cup qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

09:42

16.6

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.

09:42

16.5

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

09:41

16.4

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run.

09:40

16.2

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

09:40

16.1

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Engelbrecht, fielded by Barresi.

09:39

15.6

Bas de Leede to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Merwe.

09:38

15.4

Bas de Leede to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Merwe.

09:37

15.2

Bas de Leede to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run.

09:37

15.1

Bas de Leede to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:36

15.1

Wide Bas de Leede to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.

09:35

14.6

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:34

14.5

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van Beek.

09:34

14.4

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:33

14.3

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

09:33

14.2

SIX! Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

09:32

14.1

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

09:30

13.6

FOUR! Paul van Meekeren to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

09:29

13.4

Paul van Meekeren to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nidamanuru.

09:28

13.3

Paul van Meekeren to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:28

13.2

Paul van Meekeren to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:27

13.1

Paul van Meekeren to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:26

12.6

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

09:26

12.5

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

09:25

12.4

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:25

12.3

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Edwards.

09:24

12.2

Roelof van der Merwe to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:23

12.1

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:22

11.6

Paul van Meekeren to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

09:20

11.5

OUT! Caught. Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, caught by Nidamanuru.

09:19

11.4

Paul van Meekeren to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Dutt.

09:18

11.3

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Barresi.

09:17

11.1

Wide Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for 1 run, run save by Edwards.

09:15

10.6

Roelof van der Merwe to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:14

10.4

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ackermann.

09:14

10.3

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

09:13

10.2

Roelof van der Merwe to Shubman Gill. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

09:12

9.6

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:11

9.5

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by de Leede.

09:10

9.4

FOUR! Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

09:09

9.2

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Dowd.

09:08

9.1

SIX! Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

09:07

8.6

Roelof van der Merwe to Shubman Gill. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Nidamanuru.

09:06

8.4

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

09:06

8.3

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:05

8.2

FOUR! Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.

09:05

8.1

Roelof van der Merwe to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by van Beek.

09:03

7.6

SIX! Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

09:03

7.5

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

09:02

7.4

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ackermann.

09:01

7.3

Paul van Meekeren to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Dowd.

09:00

7.1

Paul van Meekeren to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

08:59

6.6

Colin Ackermann to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

08:58

6.5

Colin Ackermann to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

08:57

6.3

Colin Ackermann to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

08:57

6.1

Colin Ackermann to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Nidamanuru.

08:55

5.6

FOUR! Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

08:55

5.5

Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Leede.

08:54

5.4

Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs.

08:53

5.3

SIX! Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

08:52

5.1

FOUR! Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

08:51

4.6

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

08:50

4.4

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by de Leede.

08:50

4.3

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

08:49

4.2

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

08:49

4.1

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Merwe.

08:48

3.6

Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

08:46

3.5

Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, hit body to short extra cover for no runs.

08:45

3.4

Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

08:45

3.3

Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Barresi.

08:44

3.2

APPEAL! Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.

08:43

3.1

Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, run save by Nidamanuru.

08:42

2.6

SIX! Aryan Dutt to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

08:42

2.5

Aryan Dutt to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

08:41

2.4

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

08:40

2.2

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Edwards.

08:40

2.1

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

08:39

1.6

Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Engelbrecht, fielded by Barresi.

08:38

1.5

Logan van Beek to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Merwe.

08:38

1.4

Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by van Meekeren.

08:37

1.3

Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

08:36

1.2

Logan van Beek to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Dutt.

08:35

0.6

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

08:34

0.5

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ackermann.

08:33

0.4

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

08:32

0.2

Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

08:32

0.1

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

08:31

0.1

NEW BALL. Wide Aryan Dutt to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.

Saturday 11 November 2023 08:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Saturday 11 November 2023 08:30

Follow live coverage of India vs Netherlands from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

