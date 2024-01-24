India vs. England Test Series: How to watch cricket in the US in 2024
Cricket fans, are you ready? England embarks on a five-match Test Series against India this week, and the odds are in India’s favor. India hasn’t lost a home Test Series since 2012, winning all 16 played on their home turf in the last 11 years. Still, both teams are down a few key players heading into the series. India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Harry Brook will both miss the first few games due to personal reasons, though the star batters may return later on in the series.
The first game is set for Thursday, Jan. 25, kicking off at 11 a.m. ET. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s how to watch the 2024 India vs. England Test Series, including how to stream games for free, the cricket game schedule and more.
How to watch the India vs. England cricket series in the US:
You can catch cricket coverage on Willow TV, North America's only dedicated cricket channel. Willow TV is available as a direct subscription, or as an add-on through popular streaming platforms such as Sling or DirecTV.
ExpressVPN
Watch the India vs. England Test Series free with a VPN
Sling TV Desi Binge Plus
Watch cricket on Willow TV
DirecTV Entertainment + Sports Pack
Watch Willow TV with DirecTV Sports Pack
How to watch the Cricket World Cup for free from the US:
Don’t want to subscribe to Sling or Willow TV to catch the England vs. India Cricket Test Series? In India, residents can watch all of the games streaming free through JioCinema. And if you live in the US, you can still stream like you’re somewhere else with the help of a VPN.
In India, viewers are able to tune into the India vs. England Test Series totally free on JioCinema. But ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning US viewers can tune into international shows, movies and sporting events as opposed to paying for US coverage. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to India, and then find the games on JioCinema.
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.
India vs. England Cricket Test Series 2024 schedule:
All times Eastern
Jan. 25-29
1st test (Hyderabad): 11 a.m. ET
Feb. 2-6
2nd test (Vizag): 11 a.m. ET
Feb. 15-19
3rd test (Rajkot): 11 a.m. ET
Feb. 23-27
4th test (Ranchi): 11 a.m. ET
Mar. 7-11
5th test (Dharamsala): 11 a.m. ET
2024 India vs. England Test Series starting teams
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar
England: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence