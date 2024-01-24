We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

India vs. England Test Series: How to watch cricket in the US in 2024

Captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of India's cricket squad will face off against England in the first game of the India vs. England Test Series tomorrow. (R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)

Cricket fans, are you ready? England embarks on a five-match Test Series against India this week, and the odds are in India’s favor. India hasn’t lost a home Test Series since 2012, winning all 16 played on their home turf in the last 11 years. Still, both teams are down a few key players heading into the series. India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Harry Brook will both miss the first few games due to personal reasons, though the star batters may return later on in the series.

The first game is set for Thursday, Jan. 25, kicking off at 11 a.m. ET. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s how to watch the 2024 India vs. England Test Series, including how to stream games for free, the cricket game schedule and more.

How to watch the India vs. England cricket series in the US:

You can catch cricket coverage on Willow TV, North America's only dedicated cricket channel. Willow TV is available as a direct subscription, or as an add-on through popular streaming platforms such as Sling or DirecTV.

ExpressVPN Watch the India vs. England Test Series free with a VPN $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Sling TV Desi Binge Plus Watch cricket on Willow TV $10 for your first month at Sling

DirecTV Entertainment + Sports Pack Watch Willow TV with DirecTV Sports Pack $95/month at DirecTV

How to watch the Cricket World Cup for free from the US:

Don’t want to subscribe to Sling or Willow TV to catch the England vs. India Cricket Test Series? In India, residents can watch all of the games streaming free through JioCinema. And if you live in the US, you can still stream like you’re somewhere else with the help of a VPN.

India vs. England Cricket Test Series 2024 schedule:

All times Eastern

Jan. 25-29

1st test (Hyderabad): 11 a.m. ET

Feb. 2-6

2nd test (Vizag): 11 a.m. ET

Feb. 15-19

3rd test (Rajkot): 11 a.m. ET

Feb. 23-27

4th test (Ranchi): 11 a.m. ET

Mar. 7-11

5th test (Dharamsala): 11 a.m. ET

2024 India vs. England Test Series starting teams

India's captain, Rohit Sharma (right), will lead his squad for the India vs. England Test Series. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence