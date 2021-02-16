India vs England, second Test ratings: Ravichandran Ashwin delivers at home, Dan Lawrence struggles again

Ravi Ashwin scored a century and took 8 wickets on his home ground in Chennai - SA[i]KAT /-

India fought back from a first test humiliation to claim a commanding win in Chennai and level the series up at one apiece, on the back of an outstanding all-round display by Ravi Ashwin.

After losing the toss, England struggled to score runs on a dusty surface that favoured India's spin attack and in the end were beaten very handily. How did both sets of players perform? Full marks for Ravi Ashwin? Read below for our ratings of every player from the first Test.

England

Rory Burns

The football injury in South Africa interrupted his career just as he was establishing himself and now he must be close to being dropped. Stuck on crease lbw in the first innings for a duck, and played a low percentage shot against the spin to Ashwin in the second. 4/10

Dom Sibley

Quiet Test match, unable to establish himself and get in his zone. Left-armer Patel with his changes of pace looks to be a major threat for Sibley, removing him lbw in second innings. 4/10

Dan Lawrence

Tried to be a bit more aggressive in second innings but overdid it, stumped charging Ashwin’s first ball. Time for a break with Bairstow back but will get another chance in the future after showing promise in Sri Lanka. 3/10

Dan Lawrence of England during day three of the second test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Joe Root

Stared long and hard at the pitch after his second innings dismissal having been brought back down to earth in this game after a stellar start to the year. Described this Test as an “education” for his players and his level-headedness will be needed as England try to bounce back. 6/10

Ben Stokes

Rare dropped catch at slip, dismissed twice by Ashwin who looks to have his number on turning pitches, and limped through two overs prompting further doubts about fitness. 4/10

Ollie Pope

Feeling his way back in after injury lay off but careless to be strangled down leg side to seamer on spinning pitch in first innings. Turning into an excellent short leg fielder. 5/10

Ben Foakes

Superb gloveman, drawing compliments from the likes of Gilchrist and Russell for his performance, and played a gutsy first innings 42 when others failed to stick with him. Can Buttler and Foakes play in the same team? 7/10

Ben Foakes of England stumping out of Rishabh Pant of India during day three of the second test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Moeen Ali

Eight wickets on Test return and bowled some lovely deliveries but too many full tosses, not a surprise given lack of red ball cricket. Flurry of sixes were entertaining and a reminder of Moeen’s joyful batting rarely seen recently for England. 6/10

Jack Leach

England’s most consistent spinner but was unable to build pressure on the first day when India got away and never looked back. Leach needs a partner to back him up. 6/10

Stuart Broad

Anonymous for most of the match. Wayward spell with new ball on day one set the tone and was not seen again until 45th over of second innings when he bowled cutters with Foakes standing up, although not much more to be done at that stage. 4/10

Olly Stone

Pace and control as he filled in well for Archer. Dream start with wicket in first over and kept going on a spinner’s pitch banging it in the second innings in an attempt to keep Kohli quiet. 7/10

India

Rohit Sharma

Buccaneering first innings 161 was masterful, more than England managed in their entire first innings. It was match-defining, and could yet be series-defining too. A home master: averages 80 in Tests in India. 9/10

Rohit Sharma of India celebrates after scoring 150 during day one of the second test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Shubman Gill

Only 14 runs in the Test, making the mistake of shouldering arms to Olly Stone in the first innings. So far, England have fared better against Gill than Australia did. 3/10

Cheteshwar Pujara

Not quite as solid as at his best until falling to Jack Leach in the first innings. Second innings run-out was a second freak dismissal of the series. Will his luck turn? 4/10

Virat Kohli

Besides a first-innings duck, almost a perfect Test, overseeing a thrashing and batting with masterful control in his second innings 62. A first Test century since 2019 feels ominously overdue. 8/10

Ajinkya Rahane

After Kohli chided those who doubted Rahane’s place, the vice-captain delivered a crucial first innings 67 and added 162 with Rohit Sharma: the partnership which gave India dominance that they never threatened to relinquish. 7/10

Rishabh Pant

A wonderful wicketkeeping performance, combining a sparkling undefeated 58 in the first innings with his best performance behind the stumps yet, sealed by two stumpings on the final day. 8/10

Azar Patel

Brought into the side to provide the runs and left-arm control of Ravindra Jadeja, Patel only scored 12 in the game but took seven wickets, showing a fine command of length in his second innings 5-60. 8/10

Ravichandran Ashwin

Eight wickets and a sparkling fifth Test century, all cheered on by a raucous home crowd: it was one of the greatest matches for one of India’s greatest Test cricketers ever. 10/10

Kuldeep Yadav

A turning track meant that India did not need the mystery of his left-arm wrist spin as they would have done in the first Test, but still managed two wickets in his 12.2 overs. 5/10

Ishant Sharma

The pitch meant that this was not a game that would be won by seamers, but by snaring Rory Burns with the third ball of England’s first innings, and later dislodging Jack Leach, Sharma contributed. 7/10

Mohammed Siraj

Only enlisted to bowl eight overs, but showed the venom he displayed in Australia - and claimed Ollie Pope with his very first ball in Test cricket at home, albeit a little fortuitously down the leg side. 5/10