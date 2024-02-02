India vs England LIVE: Test match score and latest updates as Shoaib Bashir claims first Test wicket

England have named uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir in their team for the second Test match of the series (Getty Images)

England take on India in the second match of the five-Test series at Visakhapatnam, having taken a 1-0 lead following the thrilling historic win at Hyderabad.

Ben Stokes’ side fought their way back into the game after a first-innings deficit of 190 runs led by Ollie Pope’s 196, before debutant Tom Hartley spun the tourists to victory in the final over of day four.

The result left England triumphant and India reeling, with Stokes saying it was his “greatest triumph” since taking over as captain of the side.

In the second Test match, another debutant, Shoaib Bashir will be looking to make his mark when he was named in the side after Jack Leach was ruled out following a haematoma sustained in the field during the match at Hyderabad.

India were dealt a double blow as well, with both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the second Test with injuries sustained in the first.

India vs England LIVE: Second Test updates

India host England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam

England dramatically beat India in the first Test of the five-match series

TEAM NEWS: England make two changes as James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir come in for Jack Leach and Mark Wood

Wicket! Rohit Sharma out for 14! ct Pope b Bashir - India 40-1

Wicket! Shubman Gill out for 34! ct Foakes b Anderson - India 89-2

India vs England

07:18

39.6

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:17

39.5

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:17

39.4

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.

India vs England

07:16

39.3

Joe Root to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:16

39.1

APPEAL! Joe Root to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, caught by Foakes, appeal made for Caught.

India vs England

07:14

38.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

07:14

38.5

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

07:13

38.4

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

07:12

38.2

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:12

38.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

07:10

37.6

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

07:09

37.4

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

07:08

37.3

Joe Root to Shreyas Iyer. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:07

37.1

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

07:06

36.6

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump backing away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

07:05

36.5

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

07:04

36.4

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

07:03

36.3

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

07:03

36.2

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Seaming away length ball, down leg side down the track defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

07:02

36.1

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

07:01

35.6

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:00

35.5

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

06:59

35.3

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

06:59

35.2

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

06:59

35.1

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

06:58

34.6

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

06:57

34.5

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

06:57

34.4

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

06:56

34.3

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Hartley.

India vs England

06:55

34.2

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

06:55

34.1

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, run save by Bairstow, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

06:53

33.6

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

06:52

33.4

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs England

06:52

33.3

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

06:51

33.2

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

06:50

32.6

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

06:49

32.5

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

06:48

32.3

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

06:47

32.2

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

06:46

32.1

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

06:45

31.6

Joe Root to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Bairstow, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

06:43

31.5

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

06:43

31.3

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

06:42

31.2

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

06:42

31.1

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

06:01

30.6

FOUR! James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

06:01

30.5

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

06:00

30.4

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

06:00

30.3

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:59

30.2

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:58

30.1

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:57

29.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

05:57

29.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:56

29.4

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:56

29.3

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

05:55

29.2

SIX! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

05:54

29.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, direct hit by Duckett.

India vs England

05:53

28.6

James Anderson to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:51

28.5

OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge, caught by Foakes.

India vs England

05:50

28.4

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:49

28.3

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:49

28.2

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

05:48

28.1

FOUR! James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:47

27.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

05:46

27.5

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

05:46

27.4

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:45

27.3

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:45

27.2

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:44

27.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

05:43

26.6

FOUR! James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:42

26.5

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:41

26.3

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

05:40

26.2

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:40

26.1

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

05:38

25.6

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:37

25.4

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

05:37

25.3

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track padded, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

05:36

25.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:36

25.1

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:35

24.6

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

05:34

24.5

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:34

24.4

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

05:33

24.3

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

05:33

24.2

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

05:32

24.1

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

05:31

23.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

05:30

23.5

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

05:30

23.4

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:29

23.2

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

05:27

22.6

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:27

22.4

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Root.

India vs England

05:26

22.3

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:25

22.1

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs England

05:24

21.6

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:24

21.4

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track working, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:23

21.3

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

05:23

21.2

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

05:22

21.1

Shoaib Bashir to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

05:21

20.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

05:21

20.4

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

