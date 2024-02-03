India vs England LIVE: Cricket score and latest Test updates as Zak Crawley hits half-century

James Anderson led from the front as England bowled India out for 396 on the second morning of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Anderson, 41 years old and with 22 years of international cricket on the clock, charged in for eight overs in the mid-morning heat in a metronomic spell worth two for 17. He dismissed old adversary Ravichandran Ashwin and the dashing Yashavi Jaiswal, who finished with an outstanding 209, as England picked up their last four wickets for 60 runs.

There is plenty of cricket still to play but in keeping India below the 400 mark in what should be the best batting conditions of the match, England performed admirably. They then made a typically bright start to their reply, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett rushing to 32 without loss in six overs before tea. With the hosts resuming on 336 for six, England captain Ben Stokes chose to lean on his most and least experienced players, pairing Anderson with newcomer Shoaib Bashir and leaving them unchanged for 75 minutes.

Anderson retreated for a well deserved rest with figures of three for 45 in 25 overs. The next generation did the rest, Rehan Ahmed (three for 65) getting Jasprit Bumrah caught at slip and Bashir (three for 138) made short work of fellow debutant Mukesh Kumar. Follow all the latest updates as England reply below:

India vs England LIVE: Second Test updates

India host England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, trailing 1-0

Double century! Jaiswal completes masterful innings to put India in commanding position

All Out! Bashir to Kumar for 0! c Root b Bashir - India all out for 396!

Wicket! OUT! Yadav to Duckett for 21! c Patidar b Yadav - England 59-1

India vs England

07:40

20.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:39

20.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:38

20.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, mis-fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:38

20.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

07:37

19.6

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:37

19.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:36

19.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:36

19.3

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:35

19.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

07:35

19.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:33

18.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

07:32

18.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run.

India vs England

07:32

18.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:31

18.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:31

18.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:30

17.6

SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

07:29

17.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

07:28

17.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

07:28

17.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:27

17.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

07:26

16.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

07:25

16.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:25

16.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:25

16.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:24

16.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:24

16.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:23

15.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.

India vs England

07:23

15.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

07:22

15.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:21

15.3

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:20

15.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:19

14.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:18

14.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:17

14.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:17

14.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

India vs England

07:15

13.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, run save by Yadav.

India vs England

07:15

13.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Gill.

India vs England

07:14

13.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

07:14

13.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:13

13.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

07:12

12.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

07:11

12.4

SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

07:11

12.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

07:10

12.2

FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:10

12.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:09

11.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Yadav.

India vs England

07:08

11.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

07:08

11.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, missed to first slip for no runs, mis-fielded by Bharat, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

07:07

11.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

07:07

11.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

07:06

11.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

07:05

10.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Gill.

India vs England

07:05

10.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

07:04

10.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Pope. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, stumping missed by Bharat.

India vs England

07:03

10.2

OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Duckett. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to silly point, caught by Patidar. Kuldeep provides the much-needed breakthrough.

India vs England

07:02

10.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Duckett. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:00

9.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

07:00

9.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

06:59

9.3

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

06:59

9.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Duckett. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

06:58

9.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Duckett. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

06:57

8.6

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

06:56

8.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

06:55

8.3

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

06:54

8.2

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

06:53

8.1

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

India vs England

06:52

7.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Duckett. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

06:51

7.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Duckett. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

06:51

7.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Duckett. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

06:49

6.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

06:48

6.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

06:47

6.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

06:46

6.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

06:45

6.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

06:04

5.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Yadav.

India vs England

06:03

5.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

06:03

5.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

06:03

5.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

06:02

5.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

06:01

4.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

06:00

4.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

India vs England

06:00

4.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

05:59

4.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

05:59

4.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

05:58

4.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:56

3.6

FOUR! Mukesh Kumar to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:55

3.4

FOUR! Mukesh Kumar to Ben Duckett. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:54

3.3

Mukesh Kumar to Ben Duckett. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs.

India vs England

05:53

3.2

FOUR! Mukesh Kumar to Ben Duckett. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:52

2.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

05:51

2.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

05:50

2.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

05:49

2.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

05:48

2.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

05:47

1.6

Mukesh Kumar to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

05:46

1.4

FOUR! Mukesh Kumar to Zak Crawley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:45

1.3

Mukesh Kumar to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

05:44

1.2

Mukesh Kumar to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

05:43

1.1

FOUR! Mukesh Kumar to Ben Duckett. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

05:42

0.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website