India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Joe Root digs in after visitors lose early wickets

Joe Root battled after England lost early wickets (Getty Images)

England take on India in the fourth Test of the series at Ranchi, in a bid to keep the series alive, as the hosts head into the match with a 2-1 series lead.

The tourists won the first Test in memorable fashion at Hyderabad, but the batting and the difficult Jasprit Bumrah proved too much for Ben Stokes’ side in the next two Tests.

At Rajkot, England were handed a humbling, and the darkest day in Bazball history, when they were resoundingly beaten by a record 434 runs, despite being in a promising position at a time in the second innings.

Speaking in the days leading up to the fourth Test, Stokes said he had “never seen something like that (the pitch) before. I have got no idea so I don’t know what could happen.” And England made two changes to their team from Rajkot, recalling Shoaib Bashir, and selecting Ollie Robinson as the second seamer to partner the experienced James Anderson.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

India vs England LIVE: Updates from Ranchi

India go into the fourth Test with a 2-1 series lead

England bat first in Ranchi

OUT! Captain Ben Stokes falls lbw to reduce England to 112-5

India vs England

08:41

60.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:41

60.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:40

60.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:40

60.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

08:39

60.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:38

59.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

08:37

59.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:37

59.3

APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

08:35

59.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

08:35

59.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

08:34

58.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:33

58.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:33

58.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:33

58.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for 1 run, mis-fielded by Jurel, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

08:32

58.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:32

58.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:30

57.6

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:30

57.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Khan, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:29

57.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:29

57.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:28

56.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:27

56.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

08:26

56.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:26

56.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

08:24

55.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:24

55.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:24

55.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:23

55.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

India vs England

08:23

55.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:22

54.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

08:21

54.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:21

54.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

08:21

54.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Gill, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

08:20

54.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Gill.

India vs England

08:19

53.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:19

53.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:18

53.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:17

53.1

FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:16

52.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:16

52.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, mis-fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:15

52.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:15

52.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, mis-fielded by Khan, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:14

52.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:14

52.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:13

51.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:12

51.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

08:12

51.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:11

51.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:10

50.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:09

50.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:09

50.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

08:08

50.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

08:08

50.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

08:07

49.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

08:06

49.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:06

49.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:05

49.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:05

49.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Khan.

India vs England

08:04

48.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:03

48.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:03

48.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

08:02

48.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:02

48.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:00

47.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:00

47.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot sweeping, well timed to short fine leg for no runs, run save by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:59

47.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:58

47.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:58

47.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

07:57

46.6

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:56

46.5

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:55

46.4

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:54

46.2

FOUR! Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:53

46.1

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

07:52

45.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

07:51

45.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:51

45.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:50

45.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:50

45.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

07:48

44.6

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

07:47

44.4

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:46

44.2

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:45

44.1

FOUR! Akash Deep to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:40

43.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:39

43.5

FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:39

43.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:38

43.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Deep, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

07:37

42.6

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:36

42.5

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

07:35

42.4

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

07:34

42.3

Akash Deep to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:33

42.1

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

07:32

41.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:31

41.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Foakes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:31

41.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:30

41.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:30

41.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:30

41.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

07:28

40.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

07:28

40.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:27

40.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website