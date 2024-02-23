India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Joe Root brings up superb ton to save visitors

Joe Root made a superb century (Getty Images)

Joe Root defied an unpredictable pitch to make a timely return to form as a risk-free unbeaten century stabilised England on a seesaw opening day of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

On a cracked surface offering significant early assistance for India’s bowlers, Ben Stokes’ dismissal to a Ravindra Jadeja grubber left England on 112 for five at lunch after debutant Akash Deep’s three-wicket haul.

But Root, averaging 12.83 after the first three matches, ended his lean patch with a battling 106 not out, which included a 113-run stand with Ben Foakes, as England went to stumps on 302 for seven.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

India vs England LIVE: Updates from Ranchi

India go into the fourth Test with a 2-1 series lead

England bat first in Ranchi

OUT! Captain Ben Stokes falls lbw to reduce England to 112-5

TON UP! Joe Root brings up brilliant hundred after getting England back on track (ENG 279-7)

India vs England

11:01

89.6

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

11:00

89.4

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Ollie Robinson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

10:59

89.3

FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal to Ollie Robinson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

10:59

89.2

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Ollie Robinson. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:57

88.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:56

88.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:56

88.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:55

88.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

10:53

87.6

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:52

87.6

FOUR! Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover and it was a no ball.

India vs England

10:51

87.5

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:50

87.3

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

10:49

87.2

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

10:47

86.6

SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

10:46

86.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

10:46

86.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

10:45

86.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

10:45

86.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

10:43

85.6

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:42

85.4

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:42

85.3

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:41

85.2

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:40

85.1

Akash Deep to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Yadav.

India vs England

10:39

84.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:38

84.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Joe Root. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

10:38

84.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

10:37

84.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:37

84.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Ollie Robinson. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

10:35

83.6

FOUR! Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. 100 up for Joe Root.

India vs England

10:34

83.5

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:33

83.4

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

10:33

83.3

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

10:32

83.2

APPEAL! Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

10:31

83.1

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

10:30

82.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

10:30

82.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

10:29

82.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:29

82.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:28

82.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

10:28

81.6

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:27

81.5

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:26

81.4

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:26

81.3

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

10:25

81.2

FOUR! Akash Deep to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

10:25

81.1

Akash Deep to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

10:23

80.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:22

80.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:22

80.3

APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Jurel, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

10:21

80.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, mis-fielded by Khan.

India vs England

10:20

80.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

10:20

79.6

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:19

79.5

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

10:18

79.4

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:17

79.3

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:16

79.2

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

10:15

78.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

10:14

78.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

10:14

78.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

10:13

78.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

10:13

78.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

10:10

77.6

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Patidar, mis-fielded by Jaiswal, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

10:10

77.5

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs.

India vs England

10:09

77.4

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Deep.

India vs England

10:08

77.3

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

10:07

77.2

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

10:07

77.1

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:03

76.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

10:03

76.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

10:02

76.4

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock ball beamer, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball.

India vs England

10:01

76.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

10:01

76.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Robinson. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

10:00

75.6

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

09:59

75.5

Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

09:59

75.4

APPEAL! Mohammed Siraj to Ollie Robinson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

09:56

75.3

OUT! Bowled. Mohammed Siraj to Tom Hartley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed.

India vs England

09:55

75.2

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Tom Hartley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

09:54

75.1

Mohammed Siraj to Tom Hartley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

09:53

74.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

09:52

74.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

09:52

74.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ashwin, fielded by Deep.

India vs England

09:52

74.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.

India vs England

09:51

74.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

09:51

74.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

09:50

73.6

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

09:49

73.5

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

09:49

73.4

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

09:48

73.3

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

09:47

73.2

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

09:46

73.1

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

09:45

72.6

APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Sharma, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

09:43

72.5

SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

09:42

72.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.

India vs England

09:41

72.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

09:40

71.6

Mohammed Siraj to Tom Hartley. Reverse Swing-Out length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

09:39

71.4

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

09:38

71.3

Mohammed Siraj to Tom Hartley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, run save by Patidar.

India vs England

09:37

71.2

Mohammed Siraj to Tom Hartley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

09:37

71.1

Mohammed Siraj to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

India vs England

09:35

70.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

India vs England

09:35

70.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, mis-fielded by Ashwin.

