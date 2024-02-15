India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates from day one at Rajkot

Ben Stokes’ England take on India in the third Test of the series at Rajkot (AP)

England take on India in the third Test of the five-match series at Rajkot, with the series drawn at 1-1.

Ben Stokes’ side stormed to victory in the first Test, winning by just 28 runs after a masterful 196 from Ollie Pope and an impressive debut from spinner Tom Hartley.

In the second India fought back, with Jasprit Bumrah’s speed and skill proving too much for the England batters and they were beaten by 106 runs.

Ahead of the third Test, India were dealt a blow with the news that Virat Kohli, who had already missed the first two Tests, would miss the entire series for personal reasons, and that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul had not recovered in time from the injuries sustained at Vizag.

England meanwhile, will not have frontline spinner Jack Leach for the remainder of the series, after he sustained a knee injury during the game at Hyderabad and has not recovered in time.

India vs England LIVE: ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 updates

Ahead of the third Test the series was level at 1-1

England take on India in the third Test at Rajkot, toss at 3.30am GMT, start at 4am GMT

05:57

23.1

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

05:56

22.6

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:55

22.4

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:55

22.3

APPEAL! Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.

05:54

22.2

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

05:53

22.1

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

05:52

21.6

FOUR! Joe Root to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

05:52

21.5

Joe Root to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to silly mid on for no runs.

05:51

21.4

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

05:51

21.3

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

05:50

21.2

Joe Root to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

05:50

21.1

Joe Root to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:49

20.6

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Wood.

05:48

20.5

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

05:48

20.4

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:48

20.3

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

05:47

20.2

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

05:46

20.1

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

05:45

19.5

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

05:45

19.4

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:44

19.3

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

05:44

19.2

Joe Root to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

05:42

18.6

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:42

18.5

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

05:41

18.4

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:41

18.3

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

05:40

18.2

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:40

18.1

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:38

17.6

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:37

17.4

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:36

17.3

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

05:35

17.2

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

05:35

17.1

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:34

16.6

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

05:33

16.5

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

05:33

16.4

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

05:32

16.3

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

05:31

16.1

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

05:30

15.6

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

05:30

15.5

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

05:29

15.4

FOUR! James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

05:28

15.3

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs.

05:27

15.2

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:27

15.1

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

05:25

14.6

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Hartley.

05:25

14.5

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

05:24

14.4

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

05:24

14.3

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

05:23

14.1

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.

05:22

13.6

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

05:20

13.5

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

05:18

13.4

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs.

05:17

13.3

APPEAL! James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Crawley, appeal made for L.B.W.

05:14

13.2

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pope.

05:14

13.1

James Anderson to Ravindra Jadeja. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs.

05:12

12.6

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, dropped catch by Root, fielded by Anderson.

05:11

12.5

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

05:11

12.4

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

05:10

12.3

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

05:09

12.2

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

05:09

12.1

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

05:05

11.6

Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

05:04

11.6

No ball Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Foakes.

05:03

11.5

Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

05:02

11.4

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

05:02

11.3

Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

05:00

11.2

Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

05:00

11.1

Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:58

10.6

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

04:58

10.5

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Hartley.

04:57

10.4

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

04:57

10.3

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:56

10.2

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

04:55

9.6

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

04:54

9.5

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

04:53

9.4

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

04:53

9.3

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

04:51

9.2

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit helmet to gully for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

04:50

9.1

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:49

8.6

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

04:46

8.5

OUT! Caught. Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, caught by Duckett.

04:45

8.4

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

04:45

8.2

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

04:44

8.1

Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

04:43

7.6

Mark Wood to Rajat Patidar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

04:42

7.5

Mark Wood to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

04:41

7.4

FOUR! Mark Wood to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

04:40

7.3

Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

04:39

7.2

Mark Wood to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

04:37

6.6

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

04:36

6.4

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:35

6.3

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:35

6.2

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:34

6.1

James Anderson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pope.

04:33

5.6

Mark Wood to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:32

5.5

Mark Wood to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

04:30

5.4

OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Foakes.

04:29

5.3

Mark Wood to Shubman Gill. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

04:28

5.2

Mark Wood to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

04:26

4.6

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

