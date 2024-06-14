India vs. Canada Livestream: Watch the T20 Cricket World Cup Match Online Free In the US

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the India vs. Canada T20 match on DirecTV Stream, Sling, fubo, or Disney+ Hoststar with a VPN.

More from Rolling Stone

Canada desperately needs a win this weekend to stay in the 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup, but they’ll face tough competition in Group A’s No. 1 seed, India. India has already secured its spot in the Super Eight stage and will face Afghanistan next week.

If you’re looking to watch the India vs. Canada T20 World Cup match, read on. Below is a quick guide on the best ways to livestream India vs. Canada online, plus how to watch India vs. Canada for free.

How to Watch India vs. Canada Online

The 2024 T20 World Cup matches — including India vs. Canada — are all being broadcast by Willow TV in the U.S. Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch games using a live TV streaming service package that carries Willow TV. Another option is to get a VPN, which will let viewers tune into the Indian livestream of India vs. Canada on Disney+ Hoststar.

Stream India vs. Canada on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream — one of our favorite cable TV streamers for sports — carries Willow TV in its Sports Pack. DirecTV Stream packages start with a five-day free trial, and then pricing starts at $79.99 a month. The Sports Pack, which you’ll need to watch India vs. Canada, costs an extra $14.99 a month.

get free trial at directv stream

Stream India vs. Canada on Disney+ Hotstar With a VPN

If you’re looking to watch the Indian livestream of India vs. Canada, be sure to get a VPN (virtual private network). Good ones, like ExpressVPN, will let you set your streaming device’s location to India and access the India vs. Canada stream on Disney+ Hotstar. ExpressVPN costs $12.95 a month, but comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

get expressvpn $12.95

Stream India vs. Canada on Sling

Sling offers Willow TV livestreams through its Dakshin Flex Pack and Desi Binge Plus plans, making it another great way to watch India vs. Canada and other cricket matches. Both the Dakshin Flex and Desi Binge Plus packs carry 15 Indian TV channels in total, but the Desi Binge Plus plan also has on-demand Indian content. The Dakshin Flex Pack costs $10 a month, and the Desi Binge Plus package costs $15 a month.

get sling dashkin flex pack $10

Stream India vs. Canada on fubo

fubo is another good way to watch T20 Cricket World Cup matches including India vs. Canada, delivering Willow TV as part of its Sports Plus add-on. All fubo packages start with a seven-day free trial, before payment kicks in at $79.99 a month for the most affordable plan. The International Sports Plus add-on is an additional $6.99 a month.

get free trial at fubo

Livestream India vs. Canada for Free

Thanks to the free trials offered by DirecTV Stream and fubo, you have two ways to watch India vs. Canada for free. Sign up for DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here or fubo’s seven-day trial here, and enjoy a free India vs. Canada livestream (just remember to cancel before the trial is over).

get free trial at directv stream

When Is the India vs. Canada Match? Date, Start Time?

The India vs. Canada T20 World Cup match is happening on Saturday, June 15, and starts at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

Best of Rolling Stone