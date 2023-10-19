India vs Bangladesh live: score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja is the star of India's show again with two wickets and a blinding catch - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

01:30 PM BST

OVER 50: BAN 256/8 (Mustafizur 1 Shoruiful 7)

Shoriful is greeted by the third yorker in succession but this one is wider and he stabs it through mid-off for a single. Bumrah follows Mustafizur as he backs away with a bouncer so he improvises a forehand smash through cover for a single.

The last ball, though, is full but not the yorker and Shoriful smears it over cover for six! What a shot for a No10 who had only just walked to the crease.

01:25 PM BST

Wicket!

Mahmudullah b Bumrah 46 But not this time. He can’t get his bat down in time and loses middle stump to a brute of a yorker. That would have mande Waqar’s top three. FOW 248/8

01:25 PM BST

IND review

Mahmudullah lbw b Bunmrah Pinned him with an inswinging yorker but seemed to be heading down. Using a review just because they had two left. Not out. He hit it.

01:24 PM BST

OVER 49: BAN 248/7 (Mahmudullah 46 Mustafizur 0)

Siraj goes for a fifth-stump line and Mahmudullah walks across and slices a drive over cover for two. The next ball is in the same slot, pace on and Mahmudulla can only drill his attempt at a slog sweep back at the bowler. Never mind, though, as he swipes the next one out of the slot over cow corner for six. Siraj tries to make him fetch it from even further away from his body but sprays it too wide and he will have to have another go.

Mahmudullah skewers the wide yorker for a single to point. Mustafizur can’t beat a diving Kuldeep at shot cover and stays on nought by turning down a single off the last ball to long on to give his partner the strike.

01:18 PM BST

OVER 48: BAN 238/7 (Mahmudullah 37 Mustafizur 0)

Lovely from Mahmudullah to pick the slower ball and carve it behind point for four. Rohit comes over for a word and Bumrah switches to yorkers and Mahmudullah digs one out for a single. All the Fiz can do is preserve his wicket and ensure, when he ducks the last-ball bumper, that Mahmudullah is on strike. This over has got to go.

01:11 PM BST

OVER 47: BAN 233/7 (Mahmudullah 32 Mustafizur 0)

Nasum steps to leg to thump a ball off his stumps straight for four. Siraj threw out his left hand and it almost took off the top of the middle finger. He wrings his hand in agony and the physio hotfoots it to the middle with his bag of tricks. After treatment to his non-bowling hand, he resumes. Nasum has a swish at the short one on leg and middle and misses and then has another swing but connects with only fresh air.

Adopting the tactic of the first ball, he steps away to cleave the ball through cover for another four. But then goes down swinging for Saturn.

01:09 PM BST

Wicket!

Nasum c Rahul b Siraj 14 Hit two fours off the over but had two swishes at fresh air and he was third time unlucky, feathering an edge as he tried to pull a back of a length one. FOW 233/7

01:04 PM BST

OVER 46: BAN 225/6 (Mahmudullah 32 Nasum 6)

Thakur is back for his final over and Mahmudullah targets him, whisking two through midwicket, pinging four more off his pads and continues with a steepling pull to cow corner for six.

Thankur ends with 9-0-59-1 but the first and ninth over apart (which went for 31 jointly) he did well.

01:00 PM BST

OVER 45: BAN 210/6 (Mahmudullah 19 Nasum 4)

Nasum cannot get going and hares up the other end when chiselling out a Bumrah yorker. Had Siraj’s throw been more accurate, he would be back in the pav, hare or no hare. Mahmudullah glides a single to third man and jams down on the yorker to squirt it for two behind square.

Life is always sweet when the hat is worn with such jaunty aplomb – Jadeja catches Mushfiqur - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

12:56 PM BST

OVER 44: BAN 205/6 (Mahmudullah 16 Nasum 2)

Kuldeep bowls out and bows out for the cost of only four singles. Bangladesh know the jig’s up. Eking out as many as they can may only delay the inevitable barring a bowling miracle.

TeamIndia's fielding unit is pure gold! 💫 They've shown once again why they're one of the best in the world. Sharp catches, agile stops, and incredible athleticism – they've got it all! 🇮🇳💪 #INDvsBAN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 19, 2023

12:52 PM BST

OVER 43: BAN 201/6 (Mahmudullah 14 Nasum 0)

Bumrah has four overs left and strikes in the first of them with a back-of-a-length cutter that Mushfiqur tries to fillet through point. But Jadeja is a phenomenon. As is Bumrah who greets the new batsman with bouncer, bouncer, yorker that he jabs down on outside off but doesn’t connect. Rahul think he nicked it but that was the sound of bat on pitch.

12:45 PM BST

Wicket!

Mushfiqur c Jadeja b Bumrah 38 The world’s best fielder takes another stunning catch, diving to his right at backward point to grab a lusty square cut with both hands. FOW 201/6

12:45 PM BST

OVER 42: BAN 198/5 (Mushfiqur 36 Mahmudullah 13)

Jadeja on the squeeze again, giving up just one single to Mushfiqur who tucks it off his pads for a single to fine leg.

12:41 PM BST

OVER 41: BAN 198/5 (Mushfiqur 36 Mahmudullah 13)

Fantastic from Mahmudullah to pick Kuldeep’s leg-break, walk down and cart it over cow corner for six. Kuldeep ups his pace to defend himself, the porcupine’s prickles going up, and Mahmudullah slaps a cut for a single. Mushfiqur works the last ball off the back foot behind square to end a productive over with a single.

12:38 PM BST

OVER 40: BAN 189/5 (Mushfiqur 34 Mahmudullah 6)

Jadeja’s penultimate over costs only three singles. He now has 9-0-37-2.

12:35 PM BST

OVER 39: BAN 186/5 (Mushfiqur 32 Mahmudullah 5)

Mushfiqur whisks Siraj for a single off his pads and, after three dot balls, Mahmudullah shuffles back and across to punch a cover drive for four with Swiss timing. Eleven overs to go. How many can they get? I don’t think 250 will be anywhere near enough but it is dependent on these two to get them something they have a prayer of defending.

12:30 PM BST

OVER 38: BAN 181/5 (Mushfiqur 31 Mahmudullah 1)

Mahmudullah is coming in at No7 in Shakib’s absence, pushed one place up the order and his striking power and experience has got to be better deployed here than at his usual position. He opens the face and dabs a single behind point. Mushfiqur cuts to the point sweeper for one and then Mahmadullah goes square on the offside again and slaps his back-cut just in front of the diving Jadeja and backward point. Dicing with danger with Jadeja lurking there.

12:24 PM BST

Wicket!

Hridoy c Gill b Thakur 16 As the sixth bowler with two left because of Pandya’s injury, Thakur was bound to be targeted but Hridoy has struggled with his timing throughout and he is gulled by the slow, cross-seam bouncer, collaring it late and flapping it to midwicket. FOW 179/5

12:23 PM BST

OVER 37: BAN 178/4 (Hridoy 16 Mushfiqur 29)

Towhid Hridoy cannot find the room to free his arms and gets his innings motoring so takes the initiative against Siraj, back for Kuldeep, charging down to toe a drive over mid-on that lands 5m short of the rope and plugs so they can only take two to go with the five singles and a wide that keeps the dots out of the scorebook for one over at least.

There are many ways to skin a cat and eight off the over is decent ... but they have to keep going.

Tawhid Hridoy gets stuck - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

12:16 PM BST

OVER 36: BAN 170/4 (Hridoy 12 Mushfiqur 26)

Nice shot from Mushfiqur, opening the face to drive Nasser style through point for four. Cannily he rides the bounce of Bumrah’s back of a length delivery and glides it down to third man for a single. Bumrah keeps Hridoy quiet with cutters, quick and slower ones, playing with his alignment and timing, playing with his mind.

12:13 PM BST

OVER 35: BAN 165/4 (Hridoy 12 Mushfiqur 21)

Kuldeep slams the brakes on again. Bangladesh cannot get any momentum going. Thakur has only two overs left but someone has got to go.

12:10 PM BST

OVER 34: BAN 164/4 (Hridoy 12 Mushfiqur 20)

Rohit brings back Bumrah for a pre-death burst. Mushfiqur flicks two off his hip that was heading for four until Kuldeep, once the worst fielder in the side, made a headlong dive, lost his Oakleys and snaffled it before bulleting in a throw. Heart in mouth time at the end of the over when Mushfiqur Harrow drives for a single that scoots past off stump on its path to fine leg for a single.

12:06 PM BST

OVER 33: BAN 161/4 (Hridoy 9 Mushfiqur 15)

Kuldeep returns with four overs of his 10 to go. Mushfiqur drives through point for a single and jammily takes another one there off a leading edge when trying to work to leg. Towhid drives one down to long off then paddles fine for two. Starting to get busy.

12:02 PM BST

OVER 32: BAN 156/4 (Hridoy 9 Mushfiqur 15)

Mushfiqur has waited and waited and now unfurls that slog sweep and plays it beautifully, collaring Jadeja and arcing the ball into the crowd for six in front of square. The next ball is flatter and fuller and Mushfiqur whips the dart off his pads for a single. Towhid, though, cannot beat the infield and Jadeja, as he usually does, gets out of the over with more dot balls than scoring ones.

11:57 AM BST

OVER 31: BAN 149/4 (Hridoy 9 Mushfiqur 8)

Haha! You don’t see that very often. Bangladesh run a quick single, Jadeja takes on the throw and hurls down the striker’s stumps with Hridoy comfortably home so they run an overthrow. KL Rahul fields the deflection and tries to run out Hridoy again, this time at the non-striker’s, knocks down the other stumps with him home and they run another buzzer. Sound the village klaxon. That’s a song isn’t it? How one becomes three? Rohit, like a stern father, gives Jadeja and Rahul withering looks.

"I've NEVER seen this happen before" 😧



Rohit Sharma is not happy with his fielders for this, India gift Bangladesh two runs 👇 pic.twitter.com/njhWarI7p8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 19, 2023

11:54 AM BST

OVER 30: BAN 143/4 (Hridoy 7 Mushfiqur 4)

Hridoy survives an exuberant lbw shout ... by virtue of actually hitting the ball as he defended, chipping it on to his pad, then works Jadeja into the legside for a single. Mushfiqur does play back to Jadeja but it’s a sound ploy when he drops short and the keeper-batsman, Bangladesh’s last hope, chops it for two, bringing up his 1,000th World Cup run in the process.

"What a CATCH, KL Rahul you BEAUTY!"😍🧤 pic.twitter.com/lCeoOuJ2gA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 19, 2023

11:49 AM BST

OVER 29: BAN 136/4 (Hridoy 6 Mushfiqur 2)

Spendthrift Thakur turns miser, allowing Bangladesh two singles as they are stuck on the platform built by their openers, utterly incapable of elevating because of tight bowling and gun fielding.

11:43 AM BST

OVER 28: BAN 13643 (Hridoy 5 Mushfiqur 1)

India’s spinners are going to smother teams, break their composure, melt their common sense and carry India to a third World Cup unless someone finds a way to break free.

11:39 AM BST

Wicket!

Das c Shubman b Jadeja 66 Tries to blast his way out of the rut and aims for long-off but he can’t get under it and cloths it to the old Venus fly-tarp hands himself, Shubman Gill. Why oh why oh why? FOW 137/4

11:39 AM BST

OVER 27: BAN 136/3 (Das 66 Hridoy 4)

Merely a one-over spell for Siraj as Shardul is brought back to bustle in and keep his recovery from that first-over mauling for 16 progressing. He has recovered his line and attacks it outside off with a heavy length.

11:36 AM BST

OVER 26: BAN 133/3 (Das 65 Hridoy 2)

The wicket has made Das think about the future and the weight of the responsibility makes him far more circumspect against Jadeja than he was when taking him for 10 off his last over. Only a single, cutting, which is the same shot Hridoy uses to double his score.

11:31 AM BST

OVER 25: BAN 131/3 (Das 64 Hridoy 1)

Rahul and Siraj combine to saw off Mehidy and the fast bowler, dander up, treats Towhid Hridoy to an inswinger, that he flicks off his pads for a single, and Das to the outswinger that whistles past the edge. Siraj tearing up to the crease now, full of beans and swagger.

Flying KL, that was some leap of faith.



Pant would be proud.#INDvsBAN — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 19, 2023

11:26 AM BST

Wicket!

Mehidy c Rahul b Siraj 3 There are legside strangles that can be put down to batsman error or inability to rein in a lazy instinct. But not this one. It was a perfectly viable glance off the body but Rahul somehow got there to pick off a remarkable catch diving low to his left after rapid footwork across. FOW 129/3

11:25 AM BST

OVER 24: BAN 129/2 (Das 63 Mehidy 3)

Das breaks the Jadeja shackles with a lofted check-drive for two followed by a T20 thump through long on, clearing his front leg. The very next ball, pushed fuller, is skelped on the sweep for four more.

11:23 AM BST

OVER 23: BAN 114/2 (Das 53 Mehidy 2)

Mehidy takes on Siraj’s bouncer and can’t get there with his hook. That doesn’t stop the bowler and fielders appealing for a catch after it thudded into KL’s gloves but he tells them firmly that there was no bat. Mehidy pokes a drive for a single to point and Das works two singles with the angle from over the wicket through midwicket.

11:18 AM BST

OVER 22: BAN 114/2 (Das 51 Mehidy 1)

Just the single off Jadeja’s third over but some respite now as Rohit wants to have some Kuldeep overs up his sleeve and takes him out of the attack after a six-over spell. Back comes Siraj.

11:16 AM BST

OVER 21: BAN 113/2 (Das 50 Mehidy 1)

Half-century for Das from a third single off the over, whisking the ball off his toes to bring it up. No bpundaries for more than seven overs now. The spinner suffocation strategy is working … as it usually seems to do. To beat India one team in this tournament is going to have to have the stones to try to break their stranglehold.

11:12 AM BST

OVER 20: BAN 110/2 (Das 48 Mehidy 0)

The incorrigible Jadeja, always in the game, strikes. The way these two left-armers of contrasting methods rattle through the overs and Kuldeep makes them play back, Jadeja demanding you play off the front foot, scrambles minds. What a double act.

11:08 AM BST

Wicket!

Shanto lbw b Jadeja 8 As every mother tells her infant child these days as if she was warning about the Bogeyman: ‘Don’t go back to Jadeja.’ Shanto didn’t heed the advice and tried to play him on the back foot and the great left-arm spinner skids one through the shot and pins him on the back pad, right in front of middle and leg. FOW 110/2

11:08 AM BST

OVER 19: BAN 107/1 (Das 46 Shanto 7)

Pandya will not be risked in the field and therefore, by missing the rest of the innings, will be prevented from batting until two hours of India’s innings have passed or five wickets are down, whichever is sooner.

Das and Shanto, right- and left-hander, rotate the strike with four singles off Kuldeep, all off the front foot. This is a 350 pitch, says Nasser Hussain. Milking the spinners won’t get them there. They need to push harder in his opinion.

11:04 AM BST

OVER 18: BAN 103/1 (Das 44 Shanto 5)

Enter Jadeja with his usual control. They work him around for three singles, should have been four but they manage to steal two off the last delivery when Das drives to the covers weeper whose throw trickles in.

11:01 AM BST

OVER 17: BAN 98/1 (Das 41 Shanto 3)

Kuldeep is bowling beautifully and gets his stock ball to rag away from Shanto’s bat. First evidence of the kind of turn that disturbs minds. The over’s four dot balls are bookended by drives for singles off ones that were half an inch too full.

10:56 AM BST

OVER 16: BAN 96/1 (Das 40 Shanto 2)

The left-handed stand-in captain Shanto defends the first three balls of Thakur’s over then gets away by working one off his legs for a single. Das drives crisply twice but can only glean something off the second of them, beating mid-on’s shy to complete the single.

10:53 AM BST

OVER 15: BAN 94/1 (Das 39 Shanto 1)

‘Very good, very good Kuldeep,’ yells KL in encouragement and next ball the left-arm wrist-spinner diddles the well-set Tanzid with his slider. Very good indeed.

10:49 AM BST

Wicket!

Tanzid lbw b Kuldeep 51 Drinks break strikes again, the greatest wicket assister in the game. Misjudgement from the 22-year-old, trying to sweep the flipper that skidded on and trapped him on the shin in front of middle. FOW 93/1

GOT HIM!



A good knock from Tanzid Hasan but it's over now, Kuldeep Yadav with the much-needed breakthrough for India 💪 pic.twitter.com/y87lRfJQ0u — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 19, 2023

10:48 AM BST

OVER 14: BAN 90/0 (Tanzid 50 Das 37)

Tanzid reaches a maiden ODI half-century off 41 balls after thumping Thakur over cover for four and then elongates a defensive to cover for a single.

Time for a drink … India might need one.

Here’s Virat’s Procky tribute:

Virat Kohli treats us to three balls of his Mike Procter tribute act - Matt Roberts/ICC via Getty Images

10:41 AM BST

OVER 13: BAN 82/0 (Tanzid 44 Das 35)

Litton Das is a joy to watch when in this kind of nick and he shuffles back to Kuldeep’s slightly slower ball and flays it through cover for four. The next ball is fuller and the orthodox one from the left-arm wristy and Das uses the turn to whisk it for a well-run two. Two singles and a wide complete another good over for the Bangladesh openers who have now posted a World Cup record for the Tigers for a first-wicket partnership.

10:38 AM BST

OVER 12: BAN 72/0 (Tanzid 42 Das 28)

Rohit has his four men on the boundary for Thakur at backward point, third man, fine leg and backward square. It’s going to be back of a length all the way, then and he delivers a much tighter over in which he is taken for a two and two singles and Das has to come down to reassure young Tanzid that all is going well when he spears a drive that was technically a caught and bowled chance but only for those with Inspector Gadget telescopic arms and asbestos hands. Don’t throw it away now, is the gist of Das’s point, as he gets frustrated by his inability to find the rope.

10:33 AM BST

OVER 11: BAN 68/0 (Tanzid 41 Das 25)

Rohit was going to bring Jadeja on but switches to Kuldeep just as ‘Sir Jadeja’ was removing his sun hat. Das on-drives for a single, Tanzid does the same, in mirror image, then Das lofts a straight drive that looked as if it would skid away for four but for SKY, on as a sub, to claw it back and keep him to two.

Kuldeep beats Das with a slider outside off as he tried to late cut. No flight to get under, Kuldeep has become a master of his domain. No, not like that Seinfeld fans.

10:28 AM BST

OVER 10: BAN 63/0 (Tanzid 40 Das 21)

Thakur, a bowler Rohit doesn’t seem to trust, is given the last over of the first Powerplay and Tanzid takes him on, smacking him for 6-4-6 off successive balls. The first is a smooth and stylish pick up, all wrists and flashing blade, over square leg. Next ball Tanzid chassés down and heaves the ball over long on and he ends his blitz picking the slower ball and flaying it over extra-cover to make it 16 off the over.

10:18 AM BST

OVER 9: BAN 47/0 (Tanzid 24 Das 21)

Bangladesh’s batting coach has clearly told his boys to use their feet to the quicks and Litton does it again to Hardik, smearing a drive over cover from two strides down for four. Because he made that into a half-volley, Pandya goes fuller and Das hammers a drive past the bowler that screams to the fence. Pandya fell over in his followthrough and seems to have sprained his ankle and jarred his knee. On comes the physio and a lengthy spell of treatment ensues that is still ongoing ... get him off the field and get on with the game.

After about eight minutes he is passed fit to continue but is hobbling badly and before he delivers it, decides to go off.

Pandya sprains his ankle and knee while bowling - Matt Robert/ICC via Getty Images

Virat Kohli is going to finish his over! The crowd goes wild! Three balls of golden arm filth off the wrong foot to come. He hasn’t bowled in an ODI for six years.

Starts with an inducker that Das defends and then another that the right-hander flicks through mid-on for a single. Tanzid ends his spell with a push through cover for one more.

10:10 AM BST

OVER 8: BAN 37/0 (Tanzid 23 Das 12)

Nice footwork and bold intent from Tanzid to skip down to Siraj and slice him deliberately over backward point for four. Siraj responds with a bouncer but it is too short and Tanzid ducks it, happy to take the wide rather than take it on. When Siraj pitches up, Tanzid waltzes down again and harpoons a straight drive off one leg past the bowler for four. Such a handsome shot, little wonder he holds the pose.

10:07 AM BST

OVER 7: BAN 27/0 (Tanzid 15 Das 11)

Tanzid, perhaps stung by Das’s anger for not ebing alert enough to steal a single when the right-hander dropped the ball into the offside, larrups the final ball of Bumrah’s typically Scrooge and Marley over for six. The left-hander leaned back and used the right-armer’s angle from over the wicket to dump it over third man.

10:04 AM BST

OVER 6: BAN 19/0 (Tanzid 9 Das 10)

Das starts to cook, targeting Siraj and gorging on a short one to carve it with monstrous power for four. Siraj goes fuller and Das plays a gorgeous inside-out midwicket whisk, taking a step across the crease to ping it as he pirouetted on his front foot through midwicket for four. Siraj doesn’t take that lying down, though, and jags the final ball into his bat handle, jarring his wrists and elbows so hard he takes a hand off as the ball trickles down to third man for a single.

The old king water remains in his public's hearts - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

09:57 AM BST

OVER 5: BAN 10/0 (Tanzid 9 Das 1)

Do you remember when Richie Benaud would sometime say ‘Good cricket, that’ when batsman, bowler and fielder excelled? Had he been spared to be here, he would have been saying it about Bumrah’s first ball, a venomous inswinging yorker to Tanzid who chisels it out and then hares a single ... But then again, maybe not as a replay later in the over shows that it was a pad-flick first and hence he would have been plumb had India resorted to DRS, which they didn’t as it wasn’t discernible at Bumrah’s pace.

Das works a single to midwicket and Tanzid throws the bat at the last ball, aiming to whip it through midwicket but instead squirts it down to third man for two off a leading edge.

Magnificent opening spell so far from the best white-ball bowler around.

09:51 AM BST

OVER 4: BAN 6/0 (Tanzid 6 Das 0)

India have two slips for Das but it’s more like a first and third slip and the wider man stops Das running the ball away down to third man for a strike-rotating single. Siraj keeps him stuck on strike for four dot balls. Something’s got to give.

Late arrivals and security checks leave a sold-out ground half full at the start - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

09:46 AM BST

OVER 3: BAN 5/0 (Tanzid 1 Das 0)

Three-card trick from Bumrah to Das: outswinger, outswinger, pins him with an inswinger that was an inch or two too high as it tailed in on to the top of his right flap. The fielders go up but Bumrah isn’t interested in a review. Sagacious chap and he ends a testing maiden the master of economy, scrambling Das’s radar with the swinging ball so much that he misses out on the one hooping into his toes.

Up goes the drone to show us a ridiculously long queue to get into the stadium, snaking back across the overpass, about a kilometre in length.

09:41 AM BST

OVER 2: BAN 5/0 (Tanzid 5 Das 0)

Tanzid throws the bat at Siraj’s first ball, as if he cares not a jot about the two slips, and flashes a drive through the air past a diving Rohit at shortish extra-cover. The ball races away for four streakily but how many not how is all that goes in the scorebook. It demonstrates his desire to tee off and a general skittishness early on to some deliveries but then he plays two impeccably judged defensives to rising balls.

The ground will be rammed by the time India bat and the working day is drawing to a close but it’s less than half full at the moment.

09:37 AM BST

OVER 1: BAN 1/0 (Tanzid 1 Das 0)

Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling. Pitch looks a belter – the opening weeks of every World Cup (bar 1999 in an English May) are Lotus Lands for batsmen. Bumrah is firing from the off, up at 88mph and hooping it away from the left-handed Tanzid. He leaves two well alone and lets them through to Rahul until he gets one on off stump that he can push defensively to cover for a single. Bumrah beats the right-handed Das all ends up with a jaffa that angles in from that extraordinary action, pitches on off and rips past the edge as Das propped forward.

09:20 AM BST

Bats and lives in the fast lane

Rohit Sharma reportedly caught going 215km/h in his Lamborghini on the Mumbai-Pune highway.



“Concerned that Mr. Sharma was speeding on the highway, traffic police officers recommended he ride in the team bus with a police escort.” https://t.co/h2PZvTktL8 — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsFOX) October 19, 2023

09:08 AM BST

India unchanged; captain out for Bangladesh

India Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rehman (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

09:05 AM BST

Bangladesh have won the toss

But it’s Najmul Hossain Shanto who is calling for Bangladesh which means that Shakib has failed his fitness test. That’s a debilitating disappointment for Bangladesh.

Any road … Shanto calls correctly and Bangladesh will bat first.

08:59 AM BST

Preview: Dutch model

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of India vs Bangladesh from Pune in its debut match of the tournament. India have looked a million billion dollars so far in the tournament, emerging from a tricky start with the bat in their chase against Australia to fillet the five-times champions before sweeping Afghanistan and Bangladesh aside. Bangladesh, by contrast, began with a convincing victory over Afghanistan but looked well short against England in Dharamshala and were hammered by the all-conquering Kiwis, who, like they did in 2015 and 2019, have started like a rocket.

India have never lost an ODI against Bangladesh at home (though technically this is a neutral venue) but, much to their chagrin, a team including Ganguly, Sehwag, Dravid, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Agarkar and Zaheer were beaten by five wickets in Port of Spain, a defeat that effectively holed their campaign below the waterline and hastened their departure at the earliest opportunity.

Bangladesh can also celebrate victory in their last meeting in the Asia Cup Super Fours 34 days ago in Colombo, when Shakib made 80 and the Fiz took three for 50. They also made a good fist of their match at Edgbaston at the last World Cup, falling 28 runs short when they were bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah (four for 55) and Hardik Pandya (three for 60) so, while most experts are banking on another India cakewalk, there are grounds for optimism – none more so than Netherlands’ gritty and skilful Himalayan victory over the hitherto unbeaten South Africans.

India have lost three of seven ODIs at the new stadium in Pune and pace and skiddy spin have always prospered there. Should be a good match.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.