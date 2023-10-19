India vs Bangladesh LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Ravindra Jadeja takes two key wickets

Follow live coverage of India vs Bangladesh from the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup today. India look to build on their dominant win over Pakistan, who have complained about fan behaviour in Ahmedabad.

There are 10 nations battling it out for glory, and millions in prize money, at 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

India vs Bangladesh LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Match scheduled to start at 9:30 BST in the Maharashtra Stadium in Pune

Hardik Pandya has gone for a scan for injured left leg/ankle

11:49

29.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Yadav.

11:48

29.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Towhid Hridoy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

11:48

29.1

APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Towhid Hridoy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli, appeal made for L.B.W.

11:47

28.6

Shardul Thakur to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

11:47

28.5

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:46

28.4

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:45

28.3

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

11:45

28.2

Shardul Thakur to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

11:44

28.1

Shardul Thakur to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

11:43

27.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Towhid Hridoy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

11:42

27.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:40

27.4

OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Gill.

11:39

27.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Towhid Hridoy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.

11:39

27.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Towhid Hridoy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs.

11:38

26.6

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.

11:37

26.5

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

11:36

26.4

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:36

26.3

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:35

26.2

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:34

26.1

Shardul Thakur to Towhid Hridoy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

11:33

25.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

11:33

25.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

11:32

25.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Towhid Hridoy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:32

25.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

11:31

25.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

11:30

24.6

Mohammed Siraj to Towhid Hridoy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:29

24.4

Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:28

24.3

Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

11:27

24.2

Mohammed Siraj to Towhid Hridoy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:26

24.1

OUT! Caught. Mohammed Siraj to Mehidy Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Gloved, caught by Rahul.

11:24

23.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

11:24

23.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

11:23

23.3

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

11:22

23.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Mehidy Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:21

22.6

Mohammed Siraj to Mehidy Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

11:20

22.4

Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:19

22.3

Mohammed Siraj to Mehidy Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma, fielded by Jadeja.

11:18

22.2

Mohammed Siraj to Mehidy Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:18

22.1

Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

11:16

21.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Mehidy Hasan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

11:16

21.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Mehidy Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

11:15

21.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:15

21.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

11:14

21.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

11:14

20.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Mehidy Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:13

20.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:13

20.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Mehidy Hasan. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run.

11:12

20.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Mehidy Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

11:11

20.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

11:10

19.6

OUT! L.B.W. Ravindra Jadeja to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad.

11:08

19.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.

11:08

19.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:07

19.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

11:06

18.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

11:05

18.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to square leg for no runs.

11:05

18.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

11:04

18.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

11:03

18.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

11:02

17.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Siraj.

11:02

17.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

11:01

17.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

11:01

17.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Litton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

11:00

17.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run.

10:59

16.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:58

16.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gill.

10:58

16.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

10:57

16.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin full toss, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

10:56

15.6

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

10:56

15.5

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

10:55

15.4

Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

10:54

15.3

Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

10:54

15.2

Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

10:53

15.1

Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

10:52

14.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:51

14.4

OUT! L.B.W. Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad.

10:50

14.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:49

14.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

10:49

14.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

10:44

13.6

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:43

13.4

FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

10:42

13.3

Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

10:42

13.2

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

10:41

13.1

Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kohli, fielded by Iyer.

10:40

12.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

10:39

12.6

Wide Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

10:38

12.5

Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:38

12.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.

10:37

12.2

FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

10:36

12.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:35

11.5

Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to fourth slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Rahul, fielded by Sharma.

10:34

11.4

Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

10:34

11.3

Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.

10:33

11.2

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

10:32

11.1

Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Iyer.

10:31

10.6

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

10:31

10.4

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.

10:30

10.3

Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

10:29

10.2

Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

10:29

10.1

Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.

10:27

9.6

Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

