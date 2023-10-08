India vs Australia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Australia opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck and launches India's World Cup campaign in fine style - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

10:50 AM BST

Wicket!

Warner c&b Kuldeep 41

10:49 AM BST

OVER 16: AUS 73/1 (Warner 41 Smith 32)

Warner clips a single off Ashwin down the ground, Smith works one off his toes then the great spinner gets one to hold its line as Warner played for turn away from the bat. The ball crashes into the inside edge and into his pad. Cue a gasp of encouragement. Much tighter from Ashwin.

En Garde! Warner sets off - Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

10:43 AM BST

OVER 15: AUS 71/1 (Warner 40 Smith 31)

Warner twice plays late cuts that flash wide of slip. There’s a man there to stop the single but Rohit maybe could risk another catcher for Kuldeep. Warner stays deep in his ground to tickle Kuldeep fine for four and on come the drinks.

10:41 AM BST

OVER 14: AUS 66/1 (Warner 35 Smith 31)

Both batsmen are batting in caps now and using their feet. Bleach out the coloured clothing and this could be 1958. Warner dances down to Ashwin and cover drives for four then leaves the crease to drill one to mid-on. Smith cuffs a single through square leg off his toes and Warner comes down a third time to work a single through midwicket. Masterly milking. Elite.

10:38 AM BST

OVER 13: AUS 59/1 (Warner 29 Smith 30)

Kuldeep, the left-arm wrist-spinner, starts with a leg-before shout as he goes for a middle and leg line, turning it away from Warner. The ball pitched outside leg and Warner jogs a leg-bye which seems to have been given as a run. Smith works the stock ball that turns in to him off his toes for a single, Warner drives another through the bowler’s arthritic dive and Smith takes another down to long off.

The last ball is a beauty, though, tossed higher, slower and turns away. Warner swishes his hands at it and steers it past slip off a thick edge. Would have been a cuckoo for second slip had there been one.

10:31 AM BST

OVER 12: AUS 54/1 (Warner 26 Smith 28)

Big shout from India when Warner drops to one knee and tries to paddle Ashwin over his shoulder. But the ball was too straight and hits Warner flush in the midriff. Rohit isn’t interested in the review. Warner takes two singles either side of the bowler, Smith uses the turn to pat one through square leg.

Kuldeep will replace the leaky Pandya.

10:27 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 51/1 (Warner 24 Smith 27)

Pandya’s first over was besmirched by poor length, both full and short, and he overpitches again here, Smith accepting the challenge and thumping it down the ground for four. Like he did previously, Pandya then tries the short ball and Smith read it, leaning back to swat it over midwicket for four more to bring up Australia’s 50.

Smith takes a big stride down to the final ball and middles his drive but Kohli cuts off the run with a diving stop.

10:23 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 43/1 (Warner 24 Smith 19)

After working three singles between them, Warner picks off Ashwin with the sweetest of crouching square cuts for four in front of point.

With the PP done, Rohit chucks the ball back to Pandya.

10:18 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 36/1 (Warner 19 Smith 17)

Very short break for Bumrah after Pandya’s wayward one-over spell. The strike bowler is back and slams on the brakes. Warner jabs out a yorker for a single, Smith hustles a single to cover and beats the throw that hit the stumps. The ball before Kishan’s shy had also hit the wicket, forcing Smith back.

Warner hacks a full, straight one off the inside edge, spooning it over midwicket for two.

10:14 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 32/1 (Warner 16 Smith 16)

Big off-break from Ashwin to Smith that kicks off a decent length and vaults the top edge as Smith shaped back to cut. Ashwin smirks like the predator he is as Smith hams up his surprise. Australia’s two veterans take three cautious singles off the spinner, two through the onside, one to extra-cover.

10:12 AM BST

Opportunity missed

This should have been the opening game of the World Cup: two great cricket teams with a shared history and the biggest stars on show. It is understandable why the broadcasters wanted India to play on a Sunday to maximise the weekend television audience but, and this surely is not revelatory, the tournament could have started on a err…Sunday. Anyway, by the end of this game we will have seen all the teams. So far, South Africa look outstanding, hammering Sri Lanka on a pitch that suited them, but let’s not get carried away. We have seen them rise and fall quickly in World Cups before. Pakistan were up and down against Netherlands, Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan pretty easily and New Zealand thrashed England with a second string side. What about England? The aura disappeared in one match. That’s not a good place to be for defending champions.

10:10 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 29/1 (Warner 14 Smith 15)

Warner throws everything but the kitchen sink at a back-foot straight drive. Pandya throws out his hand to pull off an impossible catch but it rips the top of the nail off his middle finger which barely delays its path to the boundary. On comes the physio to patch Hardik up.

There is a delay of about eight minutes for treatment to Hardik’s finger. It is his bowling hand and will affect his grip. Pandya returns and then drops short. Warner, anticipating it, rocks back and shovels it over his shoulder for four. After they take another tight single, Smith climbs into Hardik’s length ball and smokes it down the ground for four. Thirteen off the over and Pandya runs off at its conclusion for more pain relief.

Ashwin, on his home ground, is coming on next with three overs to go in the Powerplay.

10:00 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 16/1 (Warner 5 Smith 11)

Siraj starts with five dot balls, using variations of length to force Smith to play with both the splice and the toe. A huge cheer greets the last ball which Smith taps into cover’s hands ... via a bump ball. No wicket, but good enough to sew up a maiden.

Hardik, with a headband, will be the first change.

09:56 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 16/1 (Warner 5 Smith 11)

Smith looks in fine nick. When Bumrah overpitches slightly, Smith defies his claw grip to stroke as elegant a cover drive as you could wish to see for four. Bumrah ratchets back the length to rack up three dot balls until Smith gets away by working a straighter one off his pads for a single.

The last ball of the over is a ripper, angled across Warner but spitting up and beating the shoulder of the bat as Warner threw his hands at a back-foot punch, surprised by the kicking bounce.

09:51 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 11/1 (Warner 5 Smith 6)

Smith plays out three dot balls with his happy feet, jerking and twerking all over the crease until Siraj errs and sprays one into Smith’s feet and he closes the face with a twist of the wrist to cuff four through midwicket. He steals another tight single off the last ball to mid-on. This time the throw does hit the stumps but he’s home, diving again much to the consternation of his launderer, by 18 inches.

Steve Smith scrambles a single - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

09:46 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 6/1 (Warner 5 Smith 1)

Bumrah’s ability to keep the seam upright and use it to nibble both ways forces batsmen, particularly those like Mitchell Marsh who like to go at the ball, to risk edging it.

This is a fine over from Bumrah, beating Smith too before the right-hander takes a very tight run to mid-off, launching himself headlong to beat the side-arm shy at the stumps. The last ball beats Warner who is neither forward nor back and lets his hands fiddle towards the outswinger.

09:41 AM BST

Wicket!

Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 0 Bumrah’s back, baby! His line, length and particularly his angle force Marsh to play at one spearing towards off stump and he nicks off. Kohli dives full length to his left and snaffles a fine catch. Never easy going that way. diving towards the keeper. FOW 5/1

Jasprit makes the breakthrough - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

09:40 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 5/0 (Warner 5 Marsh 0)

Just the one slip for Siraj but a short midwicket in for Warner. Siraj, straining for a big inswinger, pushes his first ball too wide and Warner tonks it in front of point for four, bat about halfway between the horizontal and vertical. Siraj has to tighten his line and Warner lets the corridor ball through to the keeper. He has a slash at the next but bottom edges it and there’s no run. Siraj has done well here immediately to go fuller and tighter after that loosener. Warner tries to burgle a single to point with a square cut but Kishan pounces and his throw pushes him back.

The last ball keeps very low off a good length and scoots under Warner’s drive. Hmmm … Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep will be licking their lips.

09:34 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 1/0 (Warner 1 Marsh 0)

Two slips for Bumrah and he swings it immediately from over the wicket to Warner, enticing the square cut as the ball hoops away. Next ball Warner just lets the ball hit his bat, held at 120 degrees to deflect a single to point. Warner is jigging at the non-striker’s, trying to get his feet loose. Marsh leaves his first ball and defends the second. Bumrah has decent rhythm despite almost a year away, extracting lively bounce and movement at 87mph. Only one from the over.

Mohammed Siraj will take the other new ball.

David Warner gets away - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

09:27 AM BST

After the national anthems

Nine Australian players leave the field and the two openers stroll to the middle.

09:23 AM BST

Very few ODIs at Chennai recently

India could not defend 287 vs West Indies in 209 but Australia did defend 269seven months ago when Adam Zampa took four for 45.

09:19 AM BST

Shane Watson brings out the trophy

Ravi Shastri says he thinks this will also be the final, simply because the two sides have the best players and they have the most experience of playing white-ball cricket in India. I thought South Africa looked pretty formidable yesterday. Yes, I know. But with Markram in such form and Klaasen enjoying the year he has …

09:10 AM BST

Team news

India Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

09:06 AM BST

Australia have won the toss

And will bat first. “We’re in a really good spot, we’ve got a good balance between game time and being fresh,” says Pat Cummins. “ [Travis] Head is still in Adelaide and [Marcus] Stoinis is not ready yet.”

09:01 AM BST

Preview: Familiar foes face up

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the opening match for hosts and two-time world champions India against five-time winners Australia at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It’s the 13th CWC and the 13th meeting between the game’s two most successful sides, India winning four and Australia eight of the previous 12 meetings, including one victory for Allan Border’s men at Chennai, or Madras as it was then known, en route to winning their first trophy in 1987. The margin of victory that day – one run when Steve Waugh bowled Maninder Singh with the penultimate ball of the match – speaks of the normally tight margins between the two sides, India having won five and lost four of the nine meetings on home soil since 2020.

Australia lost two of their warm up matches to India but won the last in Rajkot when the top four all made half-centuries and Glenn Maxwell, back fit, too all of India’s top-four wickets to end with four for 40 from his 10 overs. Australia used their strongest attack Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Maxwell and Tanveer Sangha, and may do so again in an attempt to stifle Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli et al.

India will take a late call on the participation of opener Shubman Gill, who is recovering from dengue fever. Should he miss out, left-handed Ishan Kishan is likely to be Rohit’s opening partner though KL Rahul, who takes the gloves in white-ball cricket, is also an option. Whoever plays, Rohit is confident he has the batting firepower to douse Australia’s attack. “The seven-eight batters that we have in the squad, they bring a different dimension to our team,” he said yesterday. “They bring a different sort of style to our team and that is why they have been picked to play the tournament for us.

“I always spoke about being flexible, being a bit versatile in how you want to play. So all of these guys bring that kind of quality with them.”

