India v Australia LIVE: Cricket World Cup score updates as Steve Smith and David Warner rebuild

India are under pressure from the weight of fans, media and all corners of the host nation when they get their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign up and running against Australia today.

As the host nation and the No 1 ranked side in the world, the expectation has rarely been higher for a nation to deliver, especially in front of a home crowd. After England were hammered by New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, both India and Australia will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start.

India have not won a World Cup since 2011, and even Sachin Tendulkar spoke during the tournament opener on Wednesday about how sometimes the team have to remember that hundreds of millions are behind them rather than sitting on their shoulders. Australia lost the pre-tournament series in India against Rohit Sharma’s side, but as the England defeat to New Zealand has shown, the bilateral series results can have little effect on the outcome of a World Cup clash. India will also be hoping their side is up to full fitness.

India vs Australia

Australia win the toss and choose to bat

Line-ups as India name three-pronged spin attack

Wicket! Marsh 1 c Kohli b Bumrah, Australia 5-1

Australia 71-1 (15), Smith 31, Warner 40,Kuldeep 0-10 (2)

10:42 , Mike Jones

Kuldeep is starting to find his length on a regular basis. Just short of full which allows for a bit of turn and forces the batters to decide whether to come forward or stay back.

Three dots builds the pressure on David Warner but Kuldeep strays too straight and Warner tickles the ball down to fine leg for four!

The fifth delivery spins sharply and Warner just prods at the ball. Luckily it bounces short of the fielder at gully and the Aussie opener scrambles through for one off the final ball of the over.

Australia 66-1 (14), Smith 31, Warner 35, Ashwin 0-20 (4)

10:39 , Mike Jones

Shot! A skip down the track from David Warner sees him get to the pitch of the ball and lift it over cover for four!

That’s a fine start to the over which allows the Australians to milk three singles from the next five balls.

Australia 59-1 (13), Smith 30, Warner 29, Kuldeep 0-5 (1)

10:35 , Mike Jones

Here comes Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm leg spinner could be a match-winner for India during this tournament. He spins the ball more than Ravichandran Ashwin but is slower through the air.

Over the years he’s improved massively and the unique angle from which the ball spins will be a useful tool for him.

David Warner is hit on the pads looking to sweep the first ball which gets the Indian fielders excited though the umpire remains unmoved.

Four runs come from the first four balls as the batters rotate the strike. The final ball turns away from Warner and catches the edge but Smith calls him through for one more.

Australia 54-1 (12), Smith 28, Warner 26, Ashwin 0-13 (3)

10:30 , Mike Jones

India have come into this match with three front line spinners who will be crucial through the middle period of this innings. Australia need settled batters to take them on but it doesn’t seem easy to overly attack.

A couple of singles come from the first three balls of Ashwin’s next over before Warner drops to one knee and looks to slog sweep him over the legside. He misses the ball and there’s a half-hearted shout for lbw which is turned down.

Warner goes back into his shell and pushes the ball to long on off the last delivery for one.

Australia 51-1 (11), Smith 27, Warner 24, Hardik 0-21 (2)

10:26 , Mike Jones

Hardik Pandya is back! The opening powerplay is over so India can spread the field a bit more now. Hardik goes full but Smith is up to the task.

He lifts the ball over the bowler for four!

Bang! Hardik pulls his length back and Smith swivels into a pull shot that his mullers through midwicket for another boundary. Australia’s 50 comes up in the 11th over and they’ve responded brilliantly since losing the early wicket.

Australia 43-1 (10), Smith 19, Warner 24, Ashwin 0-10 (2)

10:22 , Mike Jones

Warner and Smith rotate the strike against Ashwin and take three singles from the first three deliveries of his second over. A sharper delivery angles into Warner’s pads and pins him on the crease but the ball is heading down the legside.

Next up, Warner waits for the ball and caresses it wonderfully through the gap between cover and point to pick up another boundary!

10 overs gone, Australia’s rebuild is going well.

Australia 36-1 (9), Smith 17, Warner 19, Bumrah 1-11 (4)

10:17 , Mike Jones

Jasprit Bumrah is brought back into the attack to replace Hardik Pandya who has left the pitch to have a check on his injured hand.

David Warner prods the ball into the legside for a run before Steve Smith advances down the track. He whips Bumrah into midwicket but can’t beat the fielder there.

Bumrah’s hitting a nice length that the Australian batters can’t work away to the boundary and Smith settles for another single. A fuller delivery is hacked over the infield by Warner who picks up a couple after miscuing the ball into the outfield.

A decent over for India, with four runs from it.

Australia 32-1 (8), Smith 16, Warner 16, Ashwin 0-3 (1)

10:13 , Mike Jones

Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack for a bit of spin now. He’ll be a big factor in India’s World Cup campaign and if he’s on song then the hosts will be difficult to beat.

Warner takes one off the first ball bringing Smith on strike. He rocks onto the back foot and misses out on a cut shot that sees the ball go finely past the edge of the bat.

Three singles come from a tight first over from Ashwin.

Australia 29-1 (7), Smith 15, Warner 14, Hardik 0-13 (1)

10:09 , Mike Jones

After a slight break in play to strap some fingers and make sure Hardik Pandya is okay to play on the Indian all-rounder continues his over.

A back of the length delivery gets David Warner pinned to the crease but the next ball is shorter and Warner hooks the seamer down to fine leg for four runs!

Steve Smith also gets into the action after the batters scramble through for a single. The final ball of the over is whipped over the legside for four more runs. That’s a big over for the Aussies.

Australia 20-1 (6.2 overs)

10:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. After a dot, a stunning straight drive by David Warner fires back down the ground. It goes for four via the fingertips of the bowler, who now needs some treatment. It’s a welcome break for the other players in searing heat, and Warner and Smith take the chance to cool down.

Australia 16-1 (6 overs)

10:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Siraj v Smith, and the bowler will be delighted to get a maiden over on the board. He doesn’t resort to the bouncer but instead offers some solid line and length bowling, and one or two deliveries are skidding low and causing some problems.

Australia 16-1 (5 overs)

09:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Smith plays a beautiful cover drive to the boundary, before snatching a single. Bumrah responds with a series of testing balls to Warner, who survives as yet another beats the bat.

Australia 11-1 (4 overs)

09:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Smith and Warner start to settle against Siraj and add a few more runs to the early tally.

Australia 6-1 (3 overs)

09:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Steve Smith pinches a single, before Bumrah almost dismisses Warner with a beautiful final delivery which threatens the stumps before darting across the left hander. Warner manages to pull the edge of his bat out of harm’s way.

Wicket! Marsh 1 c Kohli b Bumrah, Australia 5-1

09:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mitch Marsh is gone! He prods tentatively at a rising Bumrah delivery and edges to slips where Virat Kohli takes a flying catch to his left. An early breakthrough for the hosts.

Australia 5-0 (2 overs)

09:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

David Warner shows his intentions with an immediate boundary off Mohammed Siraj’s first ball, but India are sharp in the field to deny anything more in the over. Bumrah will continue.

Australia 1-0 (1 over)

09:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bumrah ties up Mitch Marsh to ensure the rest of the over passes without any movement on the scoreboard. India

Australia 1-0 (0.2 overs)

09:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

David Warner flashes at Bumrah’s first delivery and almost edges behind! What a start to India’s home World Cup that could have been. He slaps away the second ball of the day for a quick single.

09:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s a fierce atmosphere in Chennai – this is going to be good fun. The players are out and Jasprit Bumrah has ball in hand...

09:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Line-ups in full:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravinchandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

09:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

With Travis Head recovering from a hand fracture, Mitchell Marsh retains his place as David Warner’s opening partner for the five-time champions who also left out all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

“We’re in a really good spot, we’ve got a good balance between game time and being fresh,” Cummins said.

India have their own issues at the top of the order with opener Shubman Gill down with dengue.

Left-handed Ishan Kishan has been drafted in to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“We’ve covered all our bases,” Rohit said at the toss. “Unfortunately, Shubman didn’t recover in time. Ishan will replace him.”

Two-time champions India pick both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in a three-pronged spin attack that also includes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

A look back at South Africa’s stunning win over Sri Lanka yesterday

09:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest ever the men’s 50-overs World Cup, as South Africa’s rampaging top order helped them thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their tournament opener on Saturday.

There was brutal batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where three of South Africa’s top four batters smashed rapid hundreds to help them rack up a tournament record total of 428-5.

Quinton de Kock struck 100 and Rassie van der Dussen hammered 108 but both were overshadowed by Markram’s incendiary 106 off 54 balls.

Markram, adjudged player of the match, eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century against England in the 2011 World Cup.

Former champions Sri Lanka were all out for 326 in 44.5 overs after brief fightbacks from Kusal Mendis (76), Charith Asalanka (79) and Dasun Shanaka (68).

South Africa’s mammoth score replaced Australia’s 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015 as the highest in the men’s World Cup.

“Happy for us. I can’t find fault with the batting,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said. “We were not quite clinical with the ball, but we will take that confidence into the next game.”

India captain Rohit Sharma after losing the toss

09:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rohit can’t hide his disappointment at losing that key toss.

“Conditions for the bowlers will be on the slower side, the ball will turn as the match goes on. We have played a lot of cricket recently so we are ready. We have covered all our bases and we’re looking forward to this game.”

Australia win the toss and choose to bat

09:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pat Cummins wins the toss – after the coin goes bouncing away across the wicket – and opts to bat.

“It’s a good wicket, the sun’s out, so we’re going to have a bat,” he says. Full team news coming up...

Pakistan kicked off Cricket World Cup campaign with victory over enterprising Netherlands

08:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pakistan then got off to a low-key start as Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit identical half-centuries in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort in their World Cup opener against the Netherlands on Friday, before the bowlers sealed a routine 81-run win for the 1992 champions.

Faced with an achievable target of 287, the Dutch looked on course for a stunning win in Hyderabad at one stage as Vikramjit Singh (52) and Bas de Leede (67) got going, but Pakistan kept chipping away to dismiss the underdogs for 205 in 41 overs.

De Leede ripped through the Pakistan line-up taking 4-62 and Colin Ackerman claimed 2-39 after the Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl, but Rizwan (68) and Shakeel (68) ensured the Asian side made 286 in 49 overs.

Haris Rauf took 3-43 and was the pick of the Pakistan attack that was missing the injured Naseem Shah and he finished the job by bowling out Paul van Meekeren.

Jos Buttler: New Zealand completely outplayed England in World Cup opener

08:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

A recap on the World Cup so far, starting with England’s chastening defeat by New Zealand in the opening match.

Jos Buttler admitted his England side were “completely outplayed” after their World Cup title defence began with a crushing nine-wicket losss.

“I’m disappointed. We were completely outplayed,” he said.

“I thought we were a long way short of our best with the bat, we were probably looking at 320, 330. We had a lot of starts but I thought we were just a bit off in our execution. We weren’t quite clinical enough with our shot making and gifted New Zealand a few wickets.

“But we’re not robots. Sometimes you don’t play as well as you would like. Everyone’s working hard, everyone’s prepared well and we were just a bit off it. In international cricket when you’re a little bit short and the opposition play very well, you’re going to lose the game of cricket.”

Cummins expects Australian spinners to shine despite Zampa scare

08:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Adam Zampa has added another chapter to Australia’s bookful of freak accidents but skipper Pat Cummins has no concerns about getting 20 overs out of his spinners heading into Sunday’s World Cup opener against India.

Zampa, who will be leading Australia’s spin attack in the tournament with Glenn Maxwell as his sidekick, wore a cut on his face during training after a mishap in the swimming pool.

“He swam into the pool wall apparently,” Cummins told reporters on Saturday.

“He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam into the step in the pool... He’s all good he’s just a little bit sore.”

Friday 6 October 2023 16:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

India vs Australia will be the biggest match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup so far, and many could argue it should have been the opener.

While debate during England’s defeat to New Zealand raged around the gaps in the stands, with only about 20-30,000 estimated, leaving the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium largely unoccupied, that will not be the case on Sunday, with a sell-out expected as the tournament lifts to the next level.

Both sides have small fitness concerns, with Shubman Gill having missed training in the week, reportedly from a fever that could be dengue.

For Australia, there could be an anxious wait over the fitness of Marcus Stoinis, who picked up a hamstring issue in the pre-tournament series against India, while Travis Head is set to miss the early stages of the World Cup.