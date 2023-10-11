India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023 live: score and latest updates
09:10 AM BST
It's hot in Delhi
Temperatures around 32C today. That’s not an umbrella Shastri is weilding, it’s a parasol.
09:05 AM BST
Ashwin out, Thakur in
For India, Ravichandran Ashwin sits out and is replaced by Shardul Thakur.
Rohit Sharma
Ishan Kishan
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Shardul Thakur
Kuldeep Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
09:04 AM BST
Afghanistan win the toss and bat
Hashmatullah Shahidi calls correctly and names an unchanged team from the defeat against Bangladesh.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ibrahim Zadran
Rahmat Shah
Hashmatullah Shahidi
Mohammad Nabi
Najibullah Zadran
Azmathullah Omarzai
Rashid Khan
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Naveen-ul-Haq
08:54 AM BST
Gill still unavailable
Shubman Gill has been ruled out of today’s match. The opener is reported to be suffering with dengue fever and also missed their first match against Australia.
There are fears that Gill will not have recovered sufficiently in time for Saturday’s blockbuster clash with Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
Ishan Kishan replaced Gill at the top of the order against Australia but was dismissed for a golden duck.
Nevertheless, India started their campaign with a six-wicket win thanks to a 165-run stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
08:37 AM BST
Afghanistan's first World Cup under the Taliban
Afghanistan are attempting to regain their footing at this World Cup after finding a new home in Dubai, thanks to financial backing from International Cricket Council.
Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan two years ago following the chaotic US withdrawal, professional cricket players and administrators fled the country in large numbers, hobbling the country’s international sporting prospects. Then late last year, the Emirates Cricket Board agreed to house the Afghan players, as well as provide logistical and visa support in Dubai over the next five years.
In the unlikely event that Afghanistan pull off a victory it would be far more significant than the country’s recent triumph against former World Cup champions Sri Lanka.
While the players declined to comment about the turbulent regime change back home, the team has “become stronger” mostly in spin bowling compared to a decade ago, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper and batter on the Afghan team, said in an interview. The “focus is to improve our batting and only then we’ll win against India or other teams,” he said.
The team got off to an unpromising start after being beaten in its tournament opening match against Bangladesh.
“Losing to Bangladesh cannot impact our mindset and goal as a team,” Hashmatullah Shahidi, the team’s captain, said ahead of today’s match against India.
The Afghanistan team came under fire in January when the Taliban banned women from playing sports. In response, Human Rights Watch called on the ICC to suspend the country’s membership and Australia canceled a scheduled match against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.
Nevertheless, Afghanistan rank ninth in one-day international cricket, up from lowest-placed twelfth in 2015. Some of the players star in the top-tiered Indian Premier League tournament and a few other international leagues, which they say has boosted their performance on the world stage.
