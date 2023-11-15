India v New Zealand LIVE: Cricket World Cup latest score and updates as Williamson and Mitchell both score 50s

India and New Zealand go head-to-head in the first of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals when they clash in Mumbai. The World Cup hosts successfully ended their group stage campaign unbeaten, winning all nine of their matches, and signing off with a thrashing of the Netherlands on Sunday to maintain their tag as the tournament favourites.

Rohit Sharma leads an impressive side with aggressive opener Shubman Gill, legendary batter Virat Kohli and a plethora of attacking bowling options from Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav.

Though they bring all the momentum into the knockout stages India will be nervous for this knockout game. They also topped the group stage standings in England four years ago before losing to New Zealand in the semis at Old Trafford.

New Zealand, meanwhile, started the competition in spectacular fashion with a huge win over England before stuttering towards the knockout rounds following a series of injuries to key personnel. They have reached another white-ball tournament semi-final and have the experience to challenge India today.

India vs New Zealand

India take on New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai

India post 397-4 - the highest score in a men’s 50-over World Cup knockout match

Mitchell and Williamson hit half-centuries as New Zealand fight back

WICKET! Ravindra c Rahul b Shami 13 - Shami dismisses both openers (NZ 39-2)

WICKET! Conway c Rahul b Shami 13 - Shami takes wicket with first ball (NZ 30-1)

Kohli scores record-breaking 50th ODI century; Shreyas adds rapid 67-ball ton

Hosts won the toss and chose to bat in Mumbai

New Zealand 180-2 (28) Williamson 51, Mitchell 78, Kuldeep 0-39 (7), target 398

14:59 , Ben Fleming

And now a cute reverse sweep from Mitchell as the ball races away to the boundary again. Some louder chanting from the crowds now, perhaps sensing this is a pivotal period of the game for their side.

Six runs from the over.

New Zealand 174-2 (27) Williamson 51, Mitchell 72, Jadeja 0-49 (7), target 398

14:57 , Ben Fleming

There’s been a bit more turn on offer these last few overs...but that’s no issue for Mitchell as he launches a thunderous six into the stands.

Another huge blow from the Kiwi batter - over 100 metres - who has rapidly moved into the 70s now. That’s the biggest six of the tournament!

New Zealand 165-2 (26) Williamson 50, Mitchell 64, Kuldeep 0-33 (6), target 398

14:54 , Ben Fleming

Williamson now finds his half-century as he pushes one down the ground.

Fifties for both these batters now, who are building a healthy platform for their side here after the early wickets of Ravindra and Conway.

Having said that, both almost give away their wickets. Mitchell’s slog is mistimed but lands safely before WIlliamson almost chops on a spinning delivery from Kuldeep. A good response from the Indian spinner.

New Zealand 161-2 (25) Williamson 48, Mitchell 62, Jadeja 0-40 (6), target 398

14:49 , Ben Fleming

India are persisting with spin from both ends but Mitchell fancies his chances and thumps Jadeja down the ground for another six! A touch full from Jadeja and Mitchell is so strong down the ground.

Ten runs coming from the over; another good one for New Zealand.

New Zealand 151-2 (24) Williamson 47, Mitchell 53, Kuldeep 0-29 (5), target 398

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Big turn from Kuldeep as he almost catches Williamson out with a snorter of a delivery. A good over from the leg spinner, with just three coming off it.

New Zealand 148-2 (23) Williamson 46, Mitchell 51, Jadeja 0-30 (5), target 398

14:42 , Ben Fleming

A single for Mitchell who brings up a fine half-century. He’s going to need to be there for quite some time yet, you reckon, if New Zealand have a chance in this chase.

And that’s silly from Jadeja. Williamson comes down the track and pats it back to the bowler, who hurls it aggressively at the stumps attempting an unlikely run-out. The ball flies past Rahul, though, and all the way to the boundary. A gift for the Kiwis and seven off the over.

New Zealand 141-2 (22) Williamson 41, Mitchell 49, Kuldeep 0-26 (4), target 398

14:39 , Ben Fleming

A good response from Kuldeep at the other end...until the last ball which Williamson punishes, giving himself room and crunching it through the vacant off side boundary. The 100 partnership comes up for these two.

New Zealand 133-2 (21) Williamson 34, Mitchell 48, Jadeja 0-23 (4), target 398

14:35 , Ben Fleming

Close from Mitchell who almost offers up a catch to the bowler but Jadeja can’t quite get to that one.

That’s more like it from the Kiwi batter - what a shot! Down the pitch and clobbered into the stands for six. Nine off the over for New Zealand.

New Zealand 124-2 (20) Williamson 32, Mitchell 41, Kuldeep 0-18 (3), target 398

14:31 , Ben Fleming

A sloppy misfield from Bumrah allows Mitchell’s push to run away to the boundary. These two are building a nice partnership but there is still plenty to do.

New Zealand 118-2 (19) Williamson 31, Mitchell 36, Jadeja 0-10 (3), target 398

14:27 , Ben Fleming

Spin from both ends as Jadeja comes back into the attack. It’s a tight one from an Indian perspective, with just four runs coming from it.

New Zealand 114-2 (18) Williamson 30, Mitchell 33, Kuldeep 0-12 (2), target 398

14:24 , Ben Fleming

Four byes now after a mistake from Rahul behind the stumps but there’s more drama and a run out appeal. India like the look of this...

Goodness me that is close! Williamson is out of his ground but he’s saved by the fact that Rahul had broken the stumps with his gloves before the balls were in his hands. The Kiwi skipper had started walking back to the dugout but he survives.

New Zealand 109-2 (17.3) Williamson 29, Mitchell 33, Kuldeep 0-11 (1.3), target 398

14:19 , Ben Fleming

Another boundary, this time from Williamson as he sweeps it away to the boundary, with Shreyas unable to prevent it.

But now there’s an appeal for LBW. The umpire turns it down again but India send it up to the third umpire for a review. It’s tight but it’s umpire’s call on ball tracking meaning the on-field decision remains.

New Zealand 104-2 (17) Williamson 25, Mitchell 32, Shami 2-26 (4), target 398

14:16 , Ben Fleming

Shot! A bit overpitched from Shami and it’s smoked over the top and for six from Mitchell.

And now he follows up with a four - New Zealand beginning to find their mojo here. 11 from the over as they pass 100.

New Zealand 93-2 (16) Williamson 25, Mitchell 21, Yadav 0-6 (1), target 398

14:11 , Ben Fleming

Another bowling change for India as Yadav replaces Jadeja. They did well against the leg spinner in the group stages so will fancy their chances again tonight. Six off the first over.

New Zealand 87-2 (15) Williamson 23, Mitchell 17, Siraj 0-34 (5), target 398

14:05 , Ben Fleming

Up...and six! Williamson gets a huge top edge, but it flies away to the boundary ropes for six. The first of the game for New Zealand.

More runs now as Williamson inside edges one for another four. Welcome runs for the Kiwis but pretty unlucky for Siraj as he concedes 13 off the over.

Time for drinks.

New Zealand 74-2 (14) Williamson 11, Mitchell 16, Jadeja 0-10 (2), target 398

14:01 , Ben Fleming

Fortunate from Mitchell, as he miscues one up in the air but just over the head of short cover. Some signs of turn for Jadeja there.

Just two off the over for Jadeja to put the pressure back on New Zealand. The required run rate is now up to nine and over for the batting side.

New Zealand 72-2 (13) Williamson 11, Mitchell 14, Siraj 0-21 (4), target 398

13:58 , Ben Fleming

More much-needed aggression from New Zealand as Williamson finds back-to-back fours. The first is rather fortunate but the second is crunched through the off side.

Ouch! The Kiwi captain takes one on the body straight after but he’s alright to continue. Ten off the over - another production one for the batting side.

New Zealand 62-2 (12) Williamson 5, Mitchell 14, Jadeja 0-8 (1), target 398

13:52 , Ben Fleming

And straight into the attack comes Jadeja and nearly into the wickets! Mitchell looks to reverse sweep it and the ball pops up to slip. India think he’s edged it but it’s off the arm so nothing doing.

Mitchell has started well and finds another boundary as Jadeja loses his line. A no ball, too, from the spinner but Mitchell can only muscle a single off the extra ball.

A good over for the Kiwis - eight of it - but that’s the rate they have to score at every over if they are to get close to India’s total.

New Zealand 54-2 (11) Williamson 4, Mitchell 9, Siraj 0-16 (3), target 398

13:48 , Ben Fleming

New Zealand bring up their 50 in style as Mitchell smashes one aerially over cover. A super response from Siraj - replacing Bumrah - who beats the inside edge, but Mitchell gets the upper hand again as he pulls a short one away for four.

Eight off the over and the first signs of Jadeja warming up for a bowl in the field.

New Zealand 46-2 (10) Williamson 4, Mitchell 1, Shami 2-15 (3), target 398

13:43 , Ben Fleming

The first loose delivery from Shami as the ball races down leg side and to the boundary ropes for five wides. Mitchell takes a quick single to get off the mark before Shami again threatens Williamson’s outside edge with a fine delivery. The Kiwi captain is struggling to get going so far.

New Zealand 40-2 (9) Williamson 4, Mitchell 0, Bumrah 0-23 (5), target 398

13:38 , Ben Fleming

Bumrah is into his fifth over now and it’s much better control now from the Indian quick. Williamson plays out a maiden over.

New Zealand 40-2 (8) Williamson 4, Mitchell 0, Shami 2-9 (2), target 398

13:35 , Ben Fleming

One wide coming from the rest of Shami’s over as Mitchell makes his way to the crease now. A huge rebuild job for him and Williamson now but they can’t afford to take too much time doing that given the mammoth total set by India.

WICKET! Ravindra c Rahul b Shami 13 (New Zealand 39-2)

13:32 , Ben Fleming

You cannot keep Shami out of the game! Ravindra gets the better of him with a crunching shot for four, but the Indian pace responds in emphatic style, drawing the edge from the Kiwi opener and his second wicket.

Both openers are gone now for New Zealand and both dismissed by the electric Shami.

New Zealand 35-1 (7) Williamson 4, Ravindra 9, Bumrah 0-23 (4), target 398

13:27 , Ben Fleming

The ball is still moving six overs into this one as Bumrah beats the outside edge of Williamson who tentatively pushes at that one.

Is that out? India think it is and appeal furiously for a caught behind but nothing doing for the umpire. A good decision as replays show it flicked the pad and not the bad on the way through to Rahul.

‘It feels like a dream’: Virat Kohli reacts to record-breaking ODI ton in Cricket World Cup semi-final

13:24 , Ben Fleming

Virat Kohli has hailed his record-breaking 50th one day international (ODI) hundred as the “stuff of dreams” after powering India to a mammoth total in their Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

The 35-year-old surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI tons to take the record outright.

Kohli’s third hundred of the tournament helped India to a score of 397/4 off of their 50 overs in Mumbai.

The record-setting knock came exactly ten years after Tendulkar’s international farewell at the Wankhede Stadium, with the “Little Master” in attendance to watch his mark be surpassed.

And Kohli paid tribute to “his hero” after making history.

“The great man [Sachin Tendulkar] just congratulated me,” Kohli said to the host broadcaster after making 117 from 113 balls. “All this feels like a dream to me, honestly. It’s too good to be true.

If you just arriving, catch up with the first innings and the thoughts of Virat Kohli after another record-breaking knock from India’s star man:

‘It feels like a dream’: Virat Kohli reacts to record-breaking ODI ton

New Zealand 34-1 (6) Williamson 4, Ravindra 8, Shami 1-4 (1), target 398

13:23 , Ben Fleming

Kane Williamson is the new man and he’s straight under pressure from Shami, who is charging in with pace and purpose.

But a good response from the Kiwi captain who pushes the last ball of the over past point for a boundary.

WICKET! Conway c Rahul b Shami 13 (NZ 30-1)

13:19 , Ben Fleming

Shambi into the attack and into the wickets! First ball from the in-form pacer and he draws a big shot and a thick edge from Conway.

Rahul dives well to his left and snaffles up the opportunity. A big wicket for India.

New Zealand 30-0 (5) Conway 13, Ravindra 8, Bumrah 0-22 (3), target 398

13:17 , Ben Fleming

More wides from Bumrah, who is having a nightmare start now. The second one races down to the boundary - a welcome five runs for New Zealand.

A good response, though, as he fires one into Conway’s pads. A single for the batting side as Ravindra faces Bumrah for the first time this innings, now. Four dots to end the over.

New Zealand 23-0 (4) Conway 12, Ravindra 8, Siraj 0-8 (2), target 398

13:11 , Ben Fleming

Siraj, though, is hitting his lines and lengths with supreme accuracy so far. A testy start for Ravindra who plays and misses on several occasions, before impeccably timing one of his hips to find the boundary rope. A great response.

New Zealand 19-0 (3) Conway 12, Ravindra 4, Bumrah 0-15 (2), target 398

13:06 , Ben Fleming

Bumrah tempts Conway outside the off stump again and the Kiwi plays and misses. A real game of risk and reward early on for the Kiwi openers. A couple of wides before Conway leans on another, pushing it past point for another boundary.

A surprising lack of control from Bumrah early on.

New Zealand 12-0 (2) Conway 8, Ravindra 4, Siraj 0-4 (1), target 398

13:00 , Ben Fleming

A huge game for Ravindra, this, in his fledgling international career. He’s had a mighty fine tournament so far but his side will need another sterling knock from the youngster to give themselves a chance in this chase.

Siraj takes the new ball from the other end and he starts well, angling the ball in and trying to cramp the left-hander for room. But he gives him width with the penultimate ball and Ravindra guides him away wide of the slips for four.

New Zealand 8-0 (1) Conway 8, Ravindra 0, Bumrah 0-8 (1), target 398

12:56 , Ben Fleming

Well, that is some way to start for the Kiwis! Width on offer from Bumrah and Conway crunches it through the off side for four of the first ball!

More width on offer and Conway cashes in again! A solid start from Conway but Bumrah fights back well in the over as he beats the left-hander’s bat with a devilish delivery which nips off the surface.

Reasons for encouragement for both sides early on.

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:53 , Ben Fleming

The wait is over as both sides make their way to the middle for the second innings. The Kiwis have a mammoth task on their hands you have to think.

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:50 , Ben Fleming

Legendary English footballer David Beckham is a surprise guest in attendance today as he visits the country as part of his role with Unicef.

Speaking to Sky Sports on his experience, he said: “It’s a real pleasure to be in this stadium and witness a bit of history. I’ve spent some of the day with Sachin [Tendulkar] and I know what he achieved in this stadium and for this country and the sport. But to see Virat do it today is just truly incredible.

“You can see the atmosphere in the stadium and I’ve clearly come to India for the first time at the right time. I’ve been here for Diwali and New Year and now for my first game in the World Cup and it’s very special.”

David Beckham with Sachin Tendulkar before the coin toss (AP)

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:47 , Ben Fleming

One thing to watch will be the conditions here in Mumbai. Towards the end of his innings, Kohli was visibly cramping up and that will surely be a problem, too, for the Kiwi batters who will have just spent 50 overs in the field.

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:40 , Ben Fleming

More from Kohli: “As I said before a lot of times, for me the most important thing is helping the team to win. Whatever it takes to do that, I am ready to do that. Running singles, running twos, hitting boundaries - whatever the team wants me to do.

“I have been given a role for this tournament and I am doing that to the best of my abilities, dig deep, bat long. So the others can play around me. I have that confidence to go into the late overs where I can dominate as well. That’s the only key to consistency, I guess. Playing the situation for the team at all times.”

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:36 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli on his celebration: “As I said it’s the stuff of dreams. It’s very difficult for me to explain this but if I could paint a picture it would be this picture.

“My life partner, the person I love the most, she’s sitting there - my hero, he’s sitting there and I was able to get the 50 in front of all these fans and such a historic venue, so it’s amazing.”

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:33 , Sonia Twigg

Virat Kohli said, on his century: “The great man (Tendulkar) has just congratulated me, all of this for me feels like a dream, honestly.

“It’s too good to be true, it feels surreal, I never thought I would be here ever in my career, just to help the team so many times - again a big game today, I had to play the role that I’d played throughout the tournament so that the guys around me could go and express themselves, I’m just glad that everything came together so nicely and we put up a great total on the board.”

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:32 , Ben Fleming

That score of 397 by the hosts is the highest score in a men’s 50-over World Cup knockout match. That is going to take quite some catch from this New Zealand side who, ironically, held the previous record for the highest knockout-stage score when they scored 393-6 against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup.

India set New Zealand 398 to win

12:26 , Sonia Twigg

That was an absolutely dominant innings from India, started by Rohit Sharma, but led by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer who both scored centuries.

There could have been no better batting performance, and here are some of the best photos:

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

India score 397 for four! KL Rahul 39, Gill 80, Southee 3-100 (10)

12:22 , Sonia Twigg

Now this is interesting, instead of Jadeja, it will be Shubman Gill who returns having retired for 79 from 65, he seems to be running okay and hits a single first ball.

KL Rahul has launched a big six, the magic 400 score is now within touching distance...

There’s a dot and just two balls left, it would take two sixes, but they have hit so many already today.

Just a four from KL Rahul and there’s one more to come...and it’s another four to finish off proceedings.

Wicket! Suryakumar Yadav out for 1! ct Phillips b Southee - India 382-4

12:18 , Sonia Twigg

Yadav goes for a big hit and can only fire it straight into the air, he is out for one.

India 382-3 (49) KL Rahul 25, Yadav 1, Boult 1-86 (10)

12:17 , Sonia Twigg

Suryakumar Yadav will face the final ball of Boult’s over and picks up a single off the first ball.

Wicket! Shreyas Iyer out for 105! - India 381-3

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

KL Rahul has got in on the six-hitting action, with a big leg-side launch from the first ball of Boult’s over, and it’s a massive one, over 100 metres.

The next delivery is sliced away for four.

Iyer has another boundary, between mid on and deep midwicket, he has perfectly picked the gap to bring up another boundary.

He goes for another big hit, but this time he has been caught down the ground. It was an exceptional display of power-hitting.

India 366-2 (48) Iyer 101, KL Rahul 14, Southee 2-85 (9)

12:11 , Sonia Twigg

Iyer’s century came off just 67 deliveries, he has attacked from the outset, and could be the key in trying to see India through to a total of more than 400.

After that six at the start, it was a good rest of an over from

Shreyas Iyer 100! - India 361-2

12:08 , Sonia Twigg

Iyer launches the ball into the crowd to move on to 99...and he brings up back to back hundreds with a single down the ground.

It was a brilliant innings, a lot of sixes and he came out firing!

India 354-2 (47) Iyer 93, Rahul 10, Boult 0-70 (9)

12:05 , Sonia Twigg

Rahul moves on to 10 with a four off Boult, but it’s the only boundary off a good and important over.

India 347-2 (46) Iyer 91, KL Rahul, Southee 2-73 (8)

12:01 , Sonia Twigg

Southee will bowl his eighth here, and first the two balls were singles before Rahul has dispatched one for four!

Conway slid and went to stop it with his foot but was left holding his knee.

Iyer was struck in the midrif with the final ball of the over and drops to a squat in pain, he will have to wear that one but it will hurt.

India 341-2 (45) Iyer 90, KL Rahul 1, Ravindra 0-60 (7)

11:56 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra will bowl his seventh and Iyer has launched the first ball into the top tier to move into the 80s...

Two singles, and Iyer has smashed him for another six, it did not seem the best time for him to bowl, and that might well be his last over.

Kohli out for 117! India 327-2 (44) Iyer 77, Southee 2-67 (7)

11:51 , Sonia Twigg

Ferguson might be done here, it is hot and humid out there and it will be massively affecting all fast bowlers.

Southee has been asked to bowl here...and Kohli has been dropped! How much is that going to cost New Zealand!?

Kohli charges down the pitch and flicks to the off side but Phillips can’t hold on despite getting his hands to the ball. That is disappointing.

He follows it up with a big six over Phillips’ head as if to just rub in just how costly that could be even though he already has a century.

But another flick and he has to go! Conway has held on to that, and New Zealand have their wicket!

India 314-1 (43) Kohli 107, Iyer 74, Ravindra 0-46 (6)

11:46 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra started the 43rd over with a wide, and now it is all about just stemming the flow of runs for New Zealand, India are going to throw the bat at everything.

Just after that, Iyer has smashed another six, it is not a pretty shot, flat-paddled down the ground, but he has another six.

India 303-1 (42) Kohli 106, Iyer 66, Ferguson 0-65 (8)

11:42 , Sonia Twigg

The century has cut Kohli loose, all that pressure has gone and he has launched the ball for another boundary to take the team total to over 300.

Virat Kohli 100! - India 297-1

11:40 , Sonia Twigg

Ferguson is into his eighth over and Kohli came onto strike from the first ball, but he can only get a single to take him on to 98.

And he has his 50th ODI century, he stands at the top of the summit, he has overtaken Tendulkar, and he has done something incredible!

He holds his hands up and bows down, but it is an incredible achievement.

The milestone came when the ball was flashed to the boundary behind square for two runs.

India 292-1 (41) Kohli 97, Iyer 64, Ravindra 0-34 (5)

11:36 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra will have another over, it’s only his fifth.

But he has kept it tight and the runs down to just singles. New Zealand have reviewed for caught behind against Iyer.

The ball was not close to the bat and it seemed like a review out of desperation rather than genuine conviction.

Kohli finishes the over on 97...

India 287-1 (10) Kohli 95, Iyer 61, Ferguson 0-54 (7)

11:31 , Sonia Twigg

Ferguson is back onto the attack, Kohli moves on to 94 with a single.

Iyer finds the gap to hit another boundary, he has timed that perfectly. Kohli raced through for a single.

There are 10 overs left, can India reach 400?

India 277-1 (39) Kohli 93, Iyer 54, Santner 0-51 (10)

11:26 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli starts Santner’s last over on 92 runs, will he reach the three figures this over or will the wait go on?

He nudges a single from the second ball so might have to wait. Kohli also looks like he has a bit of cramp..and was he dropped?!

He pushed at one and it was just short of cover, but not comfortable, he will finish on 93.

India 275-1 (38) Kohli 92, Iyer 53, Boult 0-64 (8)

11:21 , Sonia Twigg

Boult has bowled a bit better this over, just singles from it.

Iyer 50! India 270-1 Kohli 89, Iyer 51, Santner 0-49 (9)

11:17 , Sonia Twigg

Every run is being cheered, and with every boundary the fans are on their feet. They want to see a century from Kohli, but it is Iyer who might reach his milestone first as he closes in on a half century.

And brings it up from 35 balls, his fourth consecutive 50, he can really go for it now. Five singles from the over.

India 264-1 (36) Kohli 85, Iyer 49, Boult 0-59 (7)

11:13 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli has launched the first ball of the next over for a boundary however, just as the pressure had been starting to build from the maiden, and it is released, he moves on to 85.

Iyer has been more attacking, his fourth six, and that one went a long way into the crowd! He follows it up with a flashed four from a full toss, he is really stepping up the pressure here with just under 15 overs remaining.

That was a massive over, 17 runs from it.

India 248-1 (35) K0hli 80, Iyer 38, Santner 0-44 (8)

11:09 , Sonia Twigg

Santner is into his eighth over. but he has bowled well and closes out a maiden, I think that is the first one of the innings.

India 247-1 (34) Kohli 80, Iyer 38, Phillips 0-33 (5)

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

Phillips will continue, and Kohli has become the player with the most runs in a single Cricket World Cup, with 674, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar.

Iyer has launched another six down the ground. New Zealand are really struggling to contain here, and they haven’t been able to take wickets all match.

Another 10 runs from the over.

India 238-1 (33) Kohli 78, Iyer 30, Southee 1-54 (6)

11:02 , Sonia Twigg

Southee will have his sixth here. India are entering a period where they just have to keep things going and with nine wickets in hand (along with Gill who retired hurt) they can reach a phenomenal score.

Iyer has just smashed a massive six down the ground, 72 metres it travelled into the stands, and it’s starting to feel like there is nothing the Kiwis can do to stop this.

Conway has to dive on the boundary to prevent another.

India 226-1 (32) Kohli 74, Iyer 22, Phillips 0-23 (4)

10:57 , Sonia Twigg

Pace has not brought the breakthrough, so New Zealand turn back to the spin of Phillips, and straight away Iyer has a single to bring Kohli on strike.

And Kohli has another, just turned around the corner for yet another boundary.

The question is becoming can anything stop India now?

India 221-1 (31) Kohli 70, Iyer 21, Boult 0-42 (6)

10:50 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli has another boundary off Boult, New Zealand are searching for answers in how to stop this, for that one he just opened the face and again it was wide of the fielder.

Boult tried to pull it back afterwards, but the Kiwis are up against it, and 450 is not out of the question.

India 214-1 (30) Kohli 65, Iyer 19, Southee 1-42 (5)

10:45 , Sonia Twigg

Southee, who has the only wicket so far, will resume from the other end. New Zealand need a wicket soon to stop India batting them out of the game, that is about the size of the equation at the moment.

And Kohli has whipped one away off his pads for a huge six, it looks like he is accelerating here, and India are on course for a massive total, potentially the highest of the tournament so far.

India 203-1 (29) Kohli 57, Iyey 16, Boult 0-35 (5)

10:41 , Sonia Twigg

Boult comes into the attack, and has been dispatched first ball for four by Kohli. He has hit that over the ring on the off side and to the boundary to bring up India’s 200.

But after that there were just singles, he kept bowling in at the batters from wide in the crease.

India 197-1 (28) Kohli 52, Iyer 15, Ferguson 0-43 (6)

10:37 , Sonia Twigg

Ferguson will bowl his 6th over, and he has kept things tight, just the three runs from the over, but India are firmly in control of this innings.

Kohli 50! India 194-1 (27) Kohli 50, Iyer 14, Ravindra 0-30 (4)

10:33 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand have brought the India run rate to under 7 runs per over, and they are just starting to keep things tight.

But Iyer charges down the ground and smashes Ravindra back over his head for six - that will be the 600th six of the tournament as well.

But he edges the next ball, it goes to the boundary for four but it was just wide of Southee on the edge of the ring and that was almost a chance. It was slower and wider and Iyer was drawn into the shot but it was just a foot wide of Southee.

Kohli brings up his 50 with a hit down the ground from the final ball of the over for a single! 50 from 59 balls.

India 181-1 (26) Kohli 48, Shreyas 4, Ferguson 0-41 (5)

10:28 , Sonia Twigg

Ferguson will continue, and Kohli has just started to push on here, now that Gill has retired. A two off Ferguson takes him on to 47.

Another bouncer from Ferguson is better directed this time, and while he had been smashed to the boundary, Kohli just ducks out of the way of that one.

Kohli finishes the over on 48.

India 177-1 (25) Kohli 44, Shreyas 4, Ravindra 0-18 (3)

10:25 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra will bowl from the other end, he has bowled okay so far without coming close to taking a wicket - but that same criticism could be said for a lot of the bowlers so far.

Only Southee has the one wicket, with Gill out retired hurt for 79.

Kohli is nearing a half century here however.

India 173-1 (24) Kohli 41, Iyer 3, Ferguson 0-38 (4)

10:22 , Sonia Twigg

With the new batter brings an injection of pace, Williamson has turned to Lockie Ferguson.

He has been the most expensive of the bowlers so far, but could he prove more difficult for Shreyas?

Kohli has turned one round the corner to the boundary so it is not causing him any issues!

Gill retires on 79! India 165-1 (23) Iyer 1 Kohli 35, Santner 0-44 (7)

10:17 , Sonia Twigg

But despite the increasing pressure to find a breakthrough, Santner will continue, and Kohli has dispatched a short ball to the boundary for four.

That has hit so cleanly, and he has scored more runs than anyone in the tournament and could add many more to that total today.

Gill was just getting some treatment in the extreme heat in Mumbai, and will not be able to continue! He hobbled down towards the other end making that last run and will have to leave the field.

Shreyas Iyer had to come out to the crease for the final two deliveries, with Iyer off the mark with the final ball.

India 157-1 (22) Gill 78, Kohli 29, Phillips 0-18 (3)

10:09 , Sonia Twigg

Phillips will keep going, spin from both ends seems to be working, although wickets in hand is far more important at this stage of the game, it allows for acceleration later, and especially with these two in.

Eoin Morgan believes Kiwi captain Kane Williamson is under a huge amount of pressure and should turn to his wicket-takers.

India 153-1 (21) Gill 76, Kohli 27, Santner 0-36 (5)

10:06 , Sonia Twigg

Santner is already into his sixth over here, but this one was a lot tighter and better, just three runs from it, all singles.

India 150-1 (20) Gill 74, Kohli 26, Phillips 0-14 (2)

10:02 , Sonia Twigg

Phillips will continue, but this time Gill has come down the ground and hit over the top for another six.

There had just been a couple of quieter overs, but that will release any pressure that was built, and New Zealand are struggling a bit here.

India have the 150 from just 20 overs, and there are still 30 to go, they could be on course for a massive total here.

India 142-1

09:59 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a look at one of the stories from earlier today, when David Beckham was a surprise attendee at the Cricket World Cup semi-final:

David Beckham was a surprise guest at the Cricket World Cup semi-final between hosts India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Beckham walked on to the pitch before the match began with batting legend Sachin Tenduklar, who introduced the Inter Miami owner to the Indian players, and they then took their seats to watch the showdown against the Black Caps.

David Beckham makes surprise appearance at Cricket World Cup semi-final in India

India 142-1 (19) Gill 67, Kohli 25, Santner 0-33 (5)

09:58 , Sonia Twigg

Santner will continue, although the India batters have got after him a little bit today.

After the first four balls, they have just been restricted to singles, Santner has been forced to bowl quicker, but it seems to be working slightly, although he has not been that threatening.

Just four runs from the over.

India 138-1 (18) Gill 65, Kohli 23, Phillips 0-6 (1)

09:56 , Sonia Twigg

Glenn Phillips has been brought on for the first time in the semi-final. New Zealand need to stem the flow of runs, but also take another wicket from somewhere.

Six runs from his first over.

India 132-1 (17) Gill 63, Kohli 19, Santner 0-29 (4)

09:51 , Sonia Twigg

Gill has just come down the pitch and smashed Santner back over his head for six, it was clever use of the feet and he has made a good connection to send the ball flying over the sight screens.

He follows it up with another boundary, but this time it was well-weighted, a bit of room and he plays an expert late cut to the boundary between third man and point.

India 121-1 (16) Gill 53, Kohli 18, Ravindra 0-13 (2)

09:47 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra’s second over has been a lot tighter, just the three runs from it and all in singles, but it does bring up the 50 partnership between Gill and Kohli.

India 118-1 (15) Gill 52, Kohli 16, Santner 0-18 (3)

09:41 , Sonia Twigg

After his first over which went for 11, Santner has kept proceedings tight, and that will bring up drinks.

India have got off to a flying start, and have the ideal platform to put on a massive score, while the Kiwis will be up against it to restrict their scoring and keep the total down to something chaseable.

India 114-1 (14) Gill 50, Kohli 14, Ravindra 0-11 (1)

09:37 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli has got in on the action with a four and that will bring an end to Ravindra’s opening over which went for 10.

Shubman Gill 50! India 109-1

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

Rachin Ravindra will come into the attack for the first time today, and his first ball went for 2, but Gill has his half century!

He brings it up with a single, and has 50 from 41 deliveries.

India 104-1 (13) Gill 49, Kohli 5, Ferguson 0-30 (3)

09:33 , Sonia Twigg

Gill has played Ferguson into the air, but it was also into the gap and he - and India - add another boundary to their already-impressive total.

The next delivery is launched into the air for a big six, to bring the hundred up for India and it also sees Gill move on to 48.

India 92-1 (12) Gill 38, Kohli 4, Santner 0-14 (2)

09:28 , Sonia Twigg

Now out of the powerplay, Santner has come back into the attack, his first over went for 11, but with the extra fielders allowed out, he could yet prove more effective.

The first three overs were dots, and Gill has not been able to find the width, but the one that is on his pads was swept away to the boundary for two.

India 89-1 (11) Gill 35, Kohli 4, Southee 1-31 (4)

09:25 , Sonia Twigg

Southee, who has taken the only wicket so far has come back on, but Gill has another boundary, flicked into the leg side and into the gap.

He has played very well today, not as explosive as Sharma, but he has looked solid at the crease.

India 84-1 (10) Gill 30, Kohli 4, Ferguson 0-18 (2)

09:20 , Sonia Twigg

Gill has another boundary, and that was a slow-ball half-tracked delivery and all the batter had to do was helpthe ball on its way.

He follows it up with another four, and that was not the best ball, Ferguson has tried to bang it in short on a slow-paced pitch and Gill has just smashed it to the boundary.

India 75-1 (9) Gill 21, Kohli 4, Southee 1-16 (3)

09:16 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the semi-final stage, Kohli had more runs than any other play in the World Cup so far, but he has come out to the crease after the wicket of the India captain.

And almost immediately there is a big shout for lbw, the ball has raced off the pad towards the boundary, but New Zealand have decided to review...but there is a small spike as the ball went past the bat and Kohli survives.

Wicket! Rohit out for 47! ct Williamson b Southee - India 71-1

09:12 , Sonia Twigg

Wicket! That was just what New Zealand needed and it was a sensational catch from Kane Williamson.

The Kiwi captain was running backwards and took the catch over his shoulder, and it was a perfect slower ball from Tim Southee, who just let it hang in the air, forcing Rohit to skew the ball into the air rather than cleanly hitting it as he had done before.

India 70-0 (8) Rohit 47, Gill 20, Ferguson 0-9 (1)

09:08 , Sonia Twigg

After the spin of Santner did not slow down the flow of runs, Williamson has turned to Lockie Ferguson.

But it has not made a difference and it was Gill who has driven this to the cover-point boundary, the opener just had to wait for that and lent on the ball which was straight into the gap.

Another almost-boundary, stopped only by a flying stop from Southee, who dived outstretched and kept it in, it was only a gentle push but it has flown.

India 61-0 (7) Rohit 47, Gill 11, Boult 0-29 (4)

09:03 , Sonia Twigg

Boult will continue, he has bowled a wide, it was not far away from the pad or bat of Sharma, but it was another extra to the total.

Overall it was a better over from Boult, just the three runs from it.

India 58-0 (6) Rohit 45, Gill 11, Santner 0-11 (1)

08:57 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand have turned to spin, and it might have come at the right time as there was not a lot on offer for the seamers.

Rohit has flicked away a boundary to bring up the 50 in the sixth over! It was not far away from the fielder though.

But the next one is nowhere near, that has been launched into the second tier, and he is already closing in on a half-century.

India 47-0 (5) Rohit 34, Gill 11, Boult 0-26 (3)

08:54 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit has smashed another six, and India are motoring along here. That one was a bouncer, but on a slow pitch it just sat up and the India captain made no mistakes dispatching that!

Gill has not been as attacking as his captain, but he has not started slowly either here, and already has a couple of boundaries.

India 38-0 (4) Rohit 27, Gill 9, Southee 0-21 (2)

08:48 , Sonia Twigg

Southee has been a bit tighter this over, despite the third ball going for a wide, but the one afterwards was a bit short and Rohit has pulled it with ease to the boundary.

He follows it up with a flicked six over deep square leg, for a long time the fielder on the boundary was interested, but he could only watch as it dropped over his heads in the stands.

India 25-0 (3) Rohit 16, Gill 8, Boult 0-17 (2)

08:43 , Sonia Twigg

There is a distinct lack of sideways movement for Boult and Southee and that is what they thrive on, especially at the top of the innings.

Rohit has charged Boult and smashed him for six! That was an incredible shot. It is a real statement from the hosts’ captain.

India 18-0 (2) Rohit 10, Gill 8, Southee 0-8 (1)

08:39 , Sonia Twigg

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end, New Zealand will be looking for an early wicket, while if India can build a strong platform, with their batting line up, there is no limit to the amount of runs they can score.

Gill has his first boundary, not a great delivery from Southee, it was just fired at his pads on the half volley and the India youngster has just calmly flicked it away for four.

The next ball also brought a boundary but it was a bit more lucky, Gill advanced down the pitch but an inside edge flashed past the leg stump and raced to the boundary behind the keeper.

India 10-0 (1) Rohit 10, Gill 0, Boult 0-10 (1)

08:34 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit is off the mark first ball with a two just flicked off the legs into the leg side, it beat the in-field but didn’t quite have enough pace to get to the boundary.

The next one is angled across Rohit and he just defends it.

But the first boundary comes from the fourth ball, a bit of flair, he ends up on one leg and flicks it just over short midwicket and to the boundary rope.

Another four comes this one cover driven down the ground past mid off, and will bring another boundary.

That has been an excellent start from India.

India vs New Zealand

08:30 , Sonia Twigg

It’s time for the start of the match, Boult will be bowling the first over against Sharma.

India vs New Zealand

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

It’s time for the anthems, first it will be New Zealand, then India.

India vs New Zealand

08:24 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of players in the warm up:

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

