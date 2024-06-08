India v Pakistan - When, where, time & rank T20 legends

Listen to ball-by-ball commentary of India v Pakistan on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, plus text updates and video clips on the BBC Sport website and app [Getty Images]

One of the biggest games in cricket rolls up in New York on Sunday as India face Pakistan at the Men's T20 World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the Group A match, plus the opportunity to pick your winner and rank some T20 legends.

When and where is India v Pakistan in the T20 World Cup?

India and Pakistan takes place on Sunday, 9 June in New York.

The two sides only play on neutral grounds and only in ICC events and Asia Cups because of political tensions between the two nations.

There are still some tickets available for the temporary 34,000-seat stadium, with prices ranging from $1,500-$10,000 (about £1,175-£7,850).

The venue has had pitches transported from Adelaide via Florida and has so far seen some underwhelming matches.

BBC Sport understands India have privately voiced their unhappiness with the unpredictable bounce and two-paced nature of the strips in Eisenhower Park amid worries over the safety of their batters.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has promised groundstaff will try to "remedy" ongoing problems with the drop-in pitches at its showcase ground in New York.

What time is India v Pakistan at the T20 World Cup?

The match starts at 15:30 BST in the UK.

That is 10:30 in New York, 20:00 in Delhi and 19:30 in Islamabad.

Pick your winner

Order India & Pakistan T20 legends

The introduction of T20 cricket has created a new era of heroes in India and Pakistan - but who is the greatest T20 player from the two nations?

We've picked out 10 players who have been key figures in the format across the two teams and, as a bit of fun, we want you to order them from one to 10.

There are some big names missing out completely but average, strike-rate and economy rate were considered alongside number of runs and wickets.

Don't forget to share your order with your friends and on social media.

How can I follow India v Pakistan?

There will be ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website and app (available to UK users only).

The website and app will host live text commentary with in-play video clips available to UK audiences.

You can also follow all the action across BBC Cricket on Instagram and WhatsApp.