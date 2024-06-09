India v Pakistan LIVE: T20 World Cup build-up and latest updates from New York

India will play Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York (Getty Images)

India take on Pakistan in the most highly-anticipated group match of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

Pakistan were left reeling after a shock super-over defeat to the United States in Dallas on Thursday and will have to bounce back in one of the fiercest rivalries in sport.

Only two teams will qualify from Group A and India started their campaign with a dominant victory over Ireland, as they went into the tournament among the favourites, despite not having won a major international event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, there have been serious questions raised about the playing surface on the pop-up stadium in Nassau County, with the ICC admitting the pitch is not up to standard and would be subject to ‘remedies’ before the flagship game.

Pakistan suffered one of the biggest shocks in cricket history when losing to the USA in their World Cup opener

India cruised past Ireland in their first match

Early Pakistan team news

Despite that shock defeat to the USA, Pakistan may stick with an unchanged team with their four-pronged seam attack likely to do damage on a fast, bowler-friendly surface.

Usman Khan should remain in an otherwise highly-experienced top four, though the talented Saim Ayub may be considered.

Predicted Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Early India team news

Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after taking his side to the brink of victory over Ireland, but the India skipper played down injury fears afterwards and should be fit to open once more.

Having named a spin-heavy squad, all three of India’s specialist seamers were deployed in their first game and seem likely to continue at the same venue.

Predicted India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

One of sport’s fiercest rivalries will tread new territory as India and Pakistan meet in New York.

A crunch T20 World Cup clash has become virtually must-win for Pakistan after a shock defeat in a super over to the USA in Dallas on Thursday.

With only two teams progressing from Group A, defeat to their neighbours India — who kicked off their campaign with a win over Ireland — could well spell the end of Babar Azam and co’s ambitions.

The playing surface will be in the spotlight, too, with the ICC forced to issue a statement after an unpredictable Nassau County pitch was heavily criticised ahead of this marquee encounter.

We’re in for a treat today. One of cricket, nay sport’s great fixtures taking place in New York as the India-Pakistan rivalry plays out on a fresh stage. Nassau County International Stadium will be rocking!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of one of the fiercest rivalries in sport taking place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, with the majority of the matches taking place in the Caribbean, but Saturday’s encounter is the flagship match for America.