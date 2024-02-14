India v England: Mark Wood returns as tourists make one change to XI for Rajkot Test

Mark Wood has taken 104 wickets in 32 Tests for England

India v England, Third Test Venue: Rajkot Dates: 15-19 February Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, with daily Test Match Special podcasts on BBC Sounds

Mark Wood has been recalled to the England side for the third Test against India in Rajkot as the tourists pick two seamers for the first time in the series.

The fast bowler replaces Shoaib Bashir - the only change from the 106-run loss in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Ben Stokes captains the side in what will be his 100th Test.

The series is level at 1-1 with England aiming for their first series win in India since 2012.

Short presentational grey line

England XI to play third Test v India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Short presentational grey line

"Taking a bit of knowledge from the last Test match we played here, albeit a long time ago, it was a pretty true, flat wicket," Stokes said.

"Looking at it today, it looks a bit platey but I think it's a good wicket.

"Bringing in an extra seamer this week is the option we've gone with because we think it's going to give us the best chance of winning."

Rehan Ahmed is named in the side after the resolution of an issue with his visa that arose as England returned to India from a break in Abu Dhabi.

The 19-year-old joins Lancashire left-armer Tom Hartley as one of two frontline spin options for the tourists.

James Anderson retains his place and needs just five more wickets for 700 in Tests.