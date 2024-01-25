India v England LIVE: Score and updates as Root and Bairstow wickets leave visitors five down

England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, when they start a five-Test tour of India in Hyderabad.

India have been utterly dominant on home soil over the past decade and have lost just three out of 46 Test matches as hosts since they last lost a series, to Sir Alastair Cook’s England side back in 2012.

England will face arguably their toughest challenge since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the reigns in 2022, but they have approached the tour with the same attitude that they have held going into every other series. Stokes is set to lead the side, despite undergoing knee surgery towards the end of November, and according to McCullum he “looks like a greyhound” having put a lot of work in to recover for the series.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

India vs England live: Hyderabad Test, day one

England take on India in Hyderabad in the first match of a five-Test series

England have gambled by naming three spinners in their line-up, including a Test debut for Tom Hartley

Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been forced to miss the first Test after a delay in being granted a visa

England win the toss and choose to bat

Wicket! Ashwin traps Ben Duckett lbw [35] - England 55-1

Wicket! Ollie Pope ct Sharma b Jadeja - [1] - England 58-2

Wicket! Zak Crawley ct Siraj b Ashwin [20] England 60-3

Lunch: England 108-3

Wicket! Jonny Bairstow bowled by Axar [37] - England 121-4

Wicket! Joe Root ct Bumrah b Jadeja (29) - England 125-5

07:34

07:34

42.4

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

England 137-5 (42) Stokes 8, Foakes 4, Ashwin 2-22 (10)

07:33 , Sonia Twigg

Foakes has played some nice flicks off his legs. At this point in the match England will not be concerned with scoring rate but keeping wickets in hand for as long as they can.

07:33

07:33

42.3

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs.

07:33

07:33

42.2

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

07:33

07:33

42.1

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:31

07:31

41.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

07:31

07:31

41.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:31

07:31

41.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

07:30

07:30

41.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

07:30

07:30

41.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

07:29

07:29

40.6

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly point for no runs, shy attempt by Jaiswal, fielded by Bharat.

England 135-5 (41) Stokes 7, Foakes 3, Axar 1-31 (11)

07:28 , Sonia Twigg

England are still dealing in a currency of singles, but there is so much time left in this Test match, and taking risks is not needed at this stage.

Foakes crunched one staight at short cover, who picked it up and had a shy at the stumps, but it just missed.

07:28

07:28

40.5

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

07:27

07:27

40.3

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

07:27

07:27

40.2

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

07:26

07:26

40.1

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

07:25

07:25

39.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

07:25

07:25

39.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

07:24

07:24

39.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

07:24

07:24

39.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

07:23

07:23

38.6

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

England 133-5 (39) Stokes 6, Foakes 2, Axar 1-29 (10)

07:22 , Sonia Twigg

Foakes has snuck one down and wide of the slips to add another run to his and England’s total.

Stokes brings out the switch hit - and not for the first time today - to move on to six.

07:22

07:22

38.5

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

07:22

07:22

38.4

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, run save by Iyer.

07:21

07:21

38.3

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

07:21

07:21

38.1

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

07:20

07:20

37.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

England 131-5 (38) Stokes 5 Foakes 1, Jadeja 2-43 (13)

07:19 , Sonia Twigg

Jadeja has overstepped, giving England another run by no-ball and Foakes manage to scuttle through for a single into the off side to get off the mark the following ball.

07:19

07:19

37.4

No ball Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Patel.

07:18

07:18

37.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:17

07:17

37.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, mis-fielded by Bharat.

07:16

07:16

36.6

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:16

07:16

36.5

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

07:15

07:15

36.4

Axar Patel to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

07:14

07:14

36.2

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Gill.

England 125-5 (36) Stokes 1, Foakes 0, Jadeja 2-40 (12)

07:13 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Foakes has come to the crease, he has scored a century in Asia - albeit in Sri Lanka and he is a good player of spin.

England need some resistance here, as it is just bowlers to come and they cannot afford to not put a score on the board in what could be the best batting conditions of the Test.

07:13

07:13

36.1

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:13

07:13

35.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly point for no runs, run save by Jaiswal.

07:12

07:12

35.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

07:12

07:12

35.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Foakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

07:11

07:11

35.3

OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Bumrah. Root fails to connect the sweep.

Wicket! Joe Root is caught! - England 125-5

07:10 , Sonia Twigg

Root is out! He goes for a sweep and the ball just catches the top edge and loops to the fielder!

That is a massive wicket for India! He played the ball on line rather than length and is out for 29.

07:10

07:10

35.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

07:10

07:09

35.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gill.

07:09

07:09

34.6

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

England 125-4 (35) Root 29. Stokes 1, Axar 1-24 (8)

07:08 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes is off the mark with a reverse sweep/switch hit to the boundary for a single.

Root follows it up with a more conventional sweep to the same area.

For all the talk of Bazball, it has been a very measured England performance once the spinners were brought on, which is arguably the right way to play the conditions.

07:08

07:08

34.5

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

07:07

07:07

34.3

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:07

07:07

34.1

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:06

07:06

33.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

England 123-4 (34) Root 28, Stokes 0, Jadeja 1-40 (11)

07:05 , Sonia Twigg

Jadeja will continue and Root adds a couple more to the scoreboard with a well-timed sweep.

One has just lept up at Root and England will not be encouraged by the potential of variable bounce on this spinning track.

07:05

07:05

33.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:05

07:05

33.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

07:04

07:04

33.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

07:04

07:04

33.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

England 121-4 (33) Root 26, Stokes 0, Axar 1-22 (7)

07:03 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes has started defensively and cautiously as he sees out the rest of the over following the wicket.

07:03

07:03

32.6

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

07:03

07:03

32.5

Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

07:01

07:01

32.4

OUT! Bowled. Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed.

Wicket! Bairstow bowled by Axar! England 121-4

07:00 , Sonia Twigg

After the brief pause India strike! Axar Patel has beaten the defence of Bairstow and bowled him!

The batter just played inside of the line and the ball turned back to hit the top of off.

Bairstow finishes with 37 and in walks Ben Stokes.

England 121-3

06:58 , Sonia Twigg

Root has eased the pressure slightly with a very fine sweep to pick up two runs from the second ball of the over.

And there’s a bit of concern for India, a slightly run out chance that has caught Bharat on the shoulder and that looks uncomfortable. The physio has been called out.

06:58

06:58

32.3

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja, mis-fielded by Bharat.

06:57

06:57

32.2

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Siraj.

06:57

06:57

32.1

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

England 118-3 (32) Root 23, Bairstow 37, Jadeja 1-38 (9)

06:56 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow and Root average 51.55 when batting together in Tests.

Jadeja will continue, and India have brought a player in to try and plug the gap where Bairstow was scoring in the off side.

He defended the first three balls of the over. That was a maiden over and India will be happy with that after the batters were just looking comfortable.

06:56

06:56

31.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

06:56

06:56

31.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

06:55

06:55

31.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

06:55

06:55

31.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Patel.

06:54

06:54

30.6

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

England 118-3 (31) Root 23, Bairstow 37, Axar 0-19 (6)

06:53 , Sonia Twigg

Root just miss-cued an attempted sweep there, catching the inside edge of the bat and then going on to hit his leg.

He misses another one later in the over to one that just bounced up over the bat before defending the final ball. Two runs from the over.

06:53

06:53

30.5

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

06:52

06:52

30.3

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

06:51

06:51

30.1

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

England 116-3 (30) Root 22, Bairstow 36, Jadeja 1-38 (9)

06:50 , Sonia Twigg

Jadeja has changed ends.

The two batters have started where they left off in terms of rotating the strike and not letting the dot balls build up.

06:50

06:50

29.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Patel.

06:50

06:50

29.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Patel.

06:49

06:49

29.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Patel.

06:48

06:48

29.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to short third man for no runs, run save by Patel.

06:47

06:47

28.6

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

06:47

06:47

28.5

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England 112-3 (29) Root 20, Bairstoe 34, Axar 0-17 (5)

06:46 , Sonia Twigg

Root works the first ball after lunch off his legs to the fielder for an easy single first ball after lunch.

Bairstow has also looked to get on the front foot, he drives the ball but just receives a single and that has brought up the 50-run partnership between the two Yorkshiremen.

06:46

06:46

28.4

Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

06:45

06:45

28.2

Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

06:45

06:45

28.1

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

Lunch: England 108-3

06:43 , Sonia Twigg

The players are making their way out onto the field and the second session is about to start

Lunch: England 108-3

06:38 , Sonia Twigg

The second session of play will be getting under way shortly

Lunch: England 108-3

06:25 , Sonia Twigg

Here is a Cricviz stat to put this morning into perspective:

108-3 is the highest score at the end of the first session by a visiting team batting first in India since Australia managed 131-1 at Dharamsala in March 2017.

Photos from the first session

06:17 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the morning session:

(AP)

(REUTERS)

(AP)

Lunch: England 108-3

06:13 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning, to those just waking up now and joining us, here is a recap of the first session:

England came flying out of the blocks having won the toss, but India’s spinners changed the game.

The visitors lost three quick wickets, slumping from 55 without loss to 60 for three, but Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow fought back to keep their wickets intact and see England through to lunch without the loss of more wickets.

There was some trepidation, Crawley left the first ball from Bumrah, a slight contrast to his masterful four which started the Ashes series at Edgbaston.

But there was still an attacking intent shown against the seamers, although the spinners changed the game.

Worryingly for England as well is that, after the first session on the first day, it is already turning.

06:03

06:03

27.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

06:03

06:03

27.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

06:02

06:02

27.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ashwin.

06:01

06:01

27.1

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

06:00

06:00

26.6

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

06:00

06:00

26.4

Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

05:59

05:59

26.3

Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

05:59

05:59

26.2

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

05:58

05:58

26.1

Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

05:57

05:57

25.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

