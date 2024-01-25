India v England LIVE: Cricket score and first Test updates as Stokes scores 50 after flurry of wickets

England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, when they start a five-Test tour of India in Hyderabad.

India have been utterly dominant on home soil over the past decade and have lost just three out of 46 Test matches as hosts since they last lost a series, to Sir Alastair Cook’s England side back in 2012.

England will face arguably their toughest challenge since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the reigns in 2022, but they have approached the tour with the same attitude that they have held going into every other series. Stokes is set to lead the side, despite undergoing knee surgery towards the end of November, and according to McCullum he “looks like a greyhound” having put a lot of work in to recover for the series.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

India vs England live: Hyderabad Test, day one

England take on India in Hyderabad in the first match of a five-Test series

England have gambled by naming three spinners in their line-up, including a Test debut for Tom Hartley

Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been forced to miss the first Test after a delay in being granted a visa

England win the toss and choose to bat

Wicket! Ashwin traps Ben Duckett lbw [35] - England 55-1

Wicket! Ollie Pope ct Sharma b Jadeja - [1] - England 58-2

Wicket! Zak Crawley ct Siraj b Ashwin [20] England 60-3

Lunch: England 108-3

Wicket! Jonny Bairstow bowled by Axar [37] - England 121-4

Wicket! Joe Root ct Bumrah b Jadeja (29) - England 125-5

Wicket! Ben Foakes edges behind [4] Bharat b Axar - England 137-6

Wicket! Rehan Ahmed out for 13 ct Bharat b Bumrah - England 155-7

Wicket! Hartley bowled by Jadeja [20] - England 193-8

Tea: England 215-8

Stokes 50! England 228-8

England 233-8 (61) Stokes 57, Wood 11, Jadeja 3-88 (18)

09:09 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes follows up his 50 with another six! This is masterful batting now, a well-watched start and then accelerating at just the right time.

He is moving well around the crease unlike over the last year.

Just looking at that shot that brought Stokes his 50 and he moved his feet so well to hit Jadeja back over his head.

India vs England

09:09

60.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

09:08

60.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for no runs.

India vs England

09:08

60.3

SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

Stokes 50! England 228-8

09:07 , Sonia Twigg

There is no better way to bring up a 50 than a big six! Stokes has smashed Jadeja into the crowd and he has his milestone from just 69 deliveries after a measured and well-watched start.

India vs England

09:07

60.2

SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

India vs England

09:07

60.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

England 220-8 (60) Stokesd 44, Wood 11, Ashwin 2-60 (19)

09:06 , Sonia Twigg

Ashwin will start after lunch and Stokes has a single first ball so Wood will be on strike. Stokes edged that! Was that a chance?

He gets hold of one but it’s hit straight to the fielder on the off side. Ashwin has bowled a few full-tosses today but that one went unpunished by the tailender.

The last one goes for a boundary however, Wood hits a four!

India vs England

09:06

59.6

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, to leg backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

09:05

59.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

09:05

59.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs England

09:04

59.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

09:04

59.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

Tea: England 215-8

09:00 , Sonia Twigg

And the players are just walking back out to the middle, Stokes and Wood will resume for England. How many can they get?

Tea: England 215-8

08:55 , Sonia Twigg

The final session of the day will get underway in just a few minutes.

Tea: England 215-8

08:50 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the afternoon session on day one:

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tea: England 215-8

08:44 , Sonia Twigg

While England had started the afternoon session in a relatively comfortable position at three wickets down, they were undone by the spinning threat of India.

Root and Bairstow fell in quick succession, with Foakes weathering the storm for a while but without making much of a dent on the scoreboard.

Hartley added an entertaining 20 from 24 deliveries, but the session was held together by the captain, who took his time to get going before looking to attack following the wicket of Hartley.

Stokes goes into the break on 43.

Tea: England 215-8 (59) Stokes 43, Wood 7, Jadeja 3-75 (17)

08:42 , Sonia Twigg

This will be the last over before tea.

Wood tries a sweep first up, and the ball loops to slip but off the pad, the next one is his straight to cover.

Another big step away but Wood did not get anything on that.

Wood blocks out a maiden over and that will be the break.

India vs England

08:42

58.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Wood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

08:42

58.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Wood. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:41

58.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Wood. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:41

58.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Wood. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs England

08:41

58.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Wood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

08:40

57.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs England

08:40

57.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

England 215-8 (58) Stokes 43, Wood 7, Ashwin 2-55 (18)

08:39 , Sonia Twigg

Wood steps away and smashes Ashwin along the ground to the off side boundary.

Five runs from the over.

India vs England

08:39

57.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:38

57.2

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:38

57.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.

England 210-8 (57) Stokes 43, Wood 2, Jadeja 3-75 (16)

08:37 , Sonia Twigg

There’s a big appeal from Jadeja and Rohit Sharma has sent this one upstairs. Was Stokes struck on the pad?

There is a small spike as the ball goes past the bat and that is another review lost by India.

Stokes follows that up with a drilled four down the ground, is that the switch in momentum from Stokes? He has weathered the storm so far moving on to a chanceless 30.

The next one is heaved for another boundary, not quite in the direction he intended, but England will welcome every run and every boundary.

Now the switch hit, 14 runs from the over!

India vs England

08:37

56.6

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:36

56.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Wood. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, thick edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

08:35

56.3

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:34

56.1

APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Bharat, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

08:32

55.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

08:31

55.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

England 196-8 (56) Stokes 30, Wood 1, Ashwin 2-50 (17)

08:31 , Sonia Twigg

Mark Wood walks out to the crease, and he is likely to play his shots in a similar manner to Hartley.

Stokes flicks the first ball away for a single to bring the fast bowler on strike. He prods down the pitch to defend the first ball.

India vs England

08:30

55.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

08:29

55.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:29

55.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Wood. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:29

55.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:27

54.6

OUT! Bowled. Ravindra Jadeja to Tom Hartley. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed.

Wicket! Hartley bowled by Jadeja [20] - England 193-8

08:26 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes has hit the first ball of Jadeja’s over to the boundary! England might have sensed a moment of opportunity to attack here.

The partnership is just starting to build here, and moved up to 37. The change of pace has been spearheaded by Hartley who has pushed the strike rate up.

But Jadeja has his breakthrough with the final ball! Hartley has missed it and England are eight down.

India vs England

08:26

54.5

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:25

54.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Tom Hartley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

08:25

54.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Tom Hartley. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

08:24

54.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jaiswal.

England 184-7 (54) Stokes 22, Hartley 20, Ashwin 2-47 (16)

08:23 , Sonia Twigg

Hartley has just smashed the first six of the match! He has come out with intent and hit Ashwin into the stand to move on to 20 from 20 deliveries.

Will Stokes follow?

India vs England

08:23

54.1

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:22

53.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

India vs England

08:22

53.5

SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

08:21

53.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:21

53.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

08:20

53.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

India vs England

08:20

53.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

England 175-7 (53) Stokes 21, Hartley 11, Jadeja 2-52 (14)

08:20 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Stokes is finding his groove here, and settling in, while Hartley has also hit another boundary.

I wonder if that’s just the switch to go on the attack.

India vs England

08:19

52.6

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

08:18

52.5

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:18

52.4

Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:18

52.3

Ravindra Jadeja to Tom Hartley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

08:17

52.2

Ravindra Jadeja to Tom Hartley. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:17

52.1

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Tom Hartley. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:16

51.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

England 165-7 (52) Stokes 17, Hartley 6, Ashwin 2-37 (15)

08:15 , Sonia Twigg

There’s a sign of things to come and one from Ashwin just grips and turns past the outside edge of Hartley. A reminder that we are still on day one and not even into the final session yet.

There’s a big appeal from Ashwin after the ball appeared to loop to the fielder, but there was no bat involved.

India vs England

08:15

51.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:14

51.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:14

51.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:13

51.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break half volley, to leg down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:13

51.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:12

50.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

England 164-7 (51) Stokes 17, Hartley 5, Bumrah 1-23 (7)

08:12 , Sonia Twigg

Bumrah will continue after his breakthrough in the over before.

Ashwin has just pulled out a good stop to deny Hartley adding more runs.

And Stokes has timed one into the off side, it was just stopped on the boundary, but was the first sign of him opening up a bit. Jadeja covered around 40 metres to save two runs and cut that one off.

India vs England

08:11

50.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Tom Hartley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Ashwin.

India vs England

08:10

50.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Tom Hartley. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

08:09

50.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:09

50.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

08:07

49.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England 160-7 (50) Stokes 14, Hartley 4, Ashwin 2-36 (14)

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes has blocked out the first few balls of Ashwin’s over following the wicket of Rehan Ahmed.

Tom Hartley has taken a leaf out of Rehan’s book and hits Ashwin big into the leg side to get off the mark and bring his first runs in Test cricket.

India vs England

08:06

49.5

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tom Hartley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:05

49.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

08:05

49.3

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

08:05

49.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, mis-fielded by Jadeja.

England 155-7 (49) Stokes 13, Hartley 0, Bumrah 1-19 (6)

08:04 , Sonia Twigg

Tom Hartley is in at number nine, to make his England debut. He has a first-class average of 29, with two half-centuries.

For his first ball he tries to turn it behind the leg side, but the ball is well-stopped by Bharat.

India vs England

08:04

49.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:03

48.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Tom Hartley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

08:02

48.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Tom Hartley. Yorker, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

08:00

48.3

OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Rehan Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge, caught by Bharat.

Wicket! Rehan Ahmed out for 13 ct Bharat b Bumrah - England 155-7

07:59 , Sonia Twigg

India have stuck with Bumrah, and he is rewarded with the wicket of Rehan!

There is a review to check the catch. He pushed at a wide one and was caught behind by Bharat. He was just done by the slower ball there.

India vs England

07:58

48.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

07:57

48.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

07:56

47.6

Ravichandran Ashwin to Rehan Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

07:56

47.5

Ravichandran Ashwin to Rehan Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

England 154-6 (48) Stokes 12, Rehan 13, Ashwin 2-31 (13)

07:55 , Sonia Twigg

There’s a big appeal when Rehan is struck on the pad, and he took a big stride forward but Rohit Sharma is not drawn into the review.

Rehan has shown a bit of a flourish! He has flicked the ball over the fielder for a boundary. He has gone on the attack here, hitting down the ground, but it was only just over the fielder halfway to the boundary.

Rehan is trying to play his shots against the off-spinner, but other than the boundary has not quite got hold of them.

India vs England

07:55

47.4

Ravichandran Ashwin to Rehan Ahmed. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

07:54

47.3

FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Rehan Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:54

47.2

Ravichandran Ashwin to Rehan Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Patel.

England 151-6 (47) Stokes 12, Rehan 9, Bumrah 0-18 (5)

07:53 , Sonia Twigg

Interestingly despite all the wickets falling to spin, Bumrah is being brought on to bowl here.

There doesn’t look like a lot of pace in the surface and Stokes just lets the first one go through to the keeper.

Rehan Ahmed looks pretty composed and has a first-class century behind him, he has nicely flicked one off his legs for two, and there will be overthrows as well, that might be the first boundary after lunch, and England will not care how it has come. That will be five runs not six, because the batters hadn’t crossed when the throw came in.

India vs England

07:53

47.1

Ravichandran Ashwin to Rehan Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

07:52

46.6

SIX! Jasprit Bumrah to Rehan Ahmed. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, over deep backward square leg for 6 runs, overthrow by Siraj.

India vs England

07:51

46.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Rehan Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.

India vs England

07:50

46.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Rehan Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

