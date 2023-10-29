India v England LIVE: Cricket World Cup latest score and updates as Kohli out early but Rohit nears 50

Rohit Sharma came out firing against England (Getty Images)

England take on unbeaten India on Sunday in a desperate bid to revitalise their Cricket World Cup hopes after yet another defeat.

The defending World Cup champions have now lost three matches in a row after a poor performance to fall to Sri Lanka, and now Jos Buttler’s side face elimination. India, meanwhile, have been outstanding, Rohit Sharma’s side have won every game to justify their position as favourites with real quality and depth with the bat and ball.

The hosts could secure their place in the semi-finals with a win and will look to maintain the form shown in the win against 2019 runners-up New Zealand. Follow all the updates from the match below and the latest tips and betting preview here.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India v England

India v England starts at 8:30am GMT in Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

India v England team news and predicted line-ups

India enjoy nets session before England match

England win the toss and choose to bowl

Wicket! Gill out for 9! India 26-1

Wicket! Kohli out for 0! India 26-2

Wicket! Shreyas out for 4! India 40-3

India 80-3 (22) Rohit 49, KL Rahul 19, Wood 0-16 (4)

10:16 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit goes for a big pull shot and misses one that went straight through, a touch of worry from the crowd.

He moves on to 49 with a single, it does not look like the easiest surface to bat on but he has done well to hold this innings together here.

Three more runs to the total from that over.

India 78-3 (21) Rohit 48, KL Rahul 17, Rashid 0-22 (6)

10:11 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the 21st over, the partnership between Rohit and KL Rahul was up to 33. Brook and Sam Curran are on the field, Mark Wood has gone off, maybe to receive some treatment on that finger.

Rashid will continue, and Rohit has hit another boundary! He moves on to 48 and closing in on that half century, that also takes the India captain past 18,000 runs in international cricket for his country.

Five runs from the over.

India 73-3 (20) Rohit 44, KL Rahul 16, Wood 0-13 (3)

10:07 , Sonia Twigg

Wood goes down briefly after sticking out a hand to field the ball. There was a moment of concern, given what happened to Reece Topley against South Africa which resulted in a broken finger and saw him ruled out for the tournament.

India 70-3 (19) Rohit 43, KL Rahul 14 Rashid 0-17 (5)

10:01 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid has not been expensive here, and has bowled well. But has not come that close to taking a wicket so far.

KL Rahul chops one towards backward point.

Three runs from the over.

India 66-3 (18) Rohit 42, KL Rahul 12, Wood 0-10 (2)

09:58 , Sonia Twigg

KL Rahul has chased one outside off there and missed it, that will be encouraging for Mark Wood.

There is not a lot of pace in this wicket and the bounce has kept relatively low.

But just as that happened, Rahul has a boundary, the edge has gone fine and to the boundary, it is cheered by the crowd like it came off the middle of the bat.

India 62-3 (17) Rohit 42, KL Rahul 7, Rashid 0-14 (4)

09:54 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit has perfectly found the gap for another boundary, he is so important to this India innings now.

India will want to keep this partnership going as long as possible and try and put the pressure back on England.

India 51-3 (16) Rohit 37, Shreyas 5, Wood 0-5 (1)

09:46 , Sonia Twigg

The brilliant spell from Woakes has come to an end and England turn to Mark Wood for an injection of pace and something else for the batters to contend with.

Wood struck Rohit on the pad and he has been given out! The India captain reviews...there’s no bat involved.

But DRS shows the ball missing the stumps and that might be the biggest cheer from the India crowd all day.

The next ball following that reprieve, is smashed to the boundary for four and that brings the first drinks break.

India 50-3 (15) Rohit 33, KL Rahul 4, Rashid 0-7 (3)

09:39 , Sonia Twigg

India have 50 runs! The milestone came in the 15th over, and the crowd has definitely been subdued a bit here with England definitely on top.

Rashid will have his third, and just the one run from it.

India 49-3 (14) Rohit 33, KL Rahul 3, Woakes 2-23 (7)

09:36 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit has gone for another big hit! Haven’t seen any sign of that in the last few overs, but that one is smashed down the ground from the final ball of Woakes’s seventh over for 4.

Rohit is not going to dig in and take it slow.

India 42-3 (13) Rohit 28, KL Rahul 1, Rashid 0-6 (2)

09:32 , Sonia Twigg

Another tight over from Rashid...and will Woakes have another?

India 40-3 (12) Rohit 27, KL Rahul 0, Woakes 2-16 (6)

09:29 , Sonia Twigg

KL Rahul has been on good form so far this World Cup, but it has been a dream start for England, who have looked to remind everyone why they are defending double world champions.

It has been a significant improvement from the defeats to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

An excellent over from Woakes.

Wicket! Shreyas Iyer out for 4! India 40-3

09:26 , Sonia Twigg

Woakes has been exceptional and he almost had another, Shreyas Iyer wafts at one and again it falls just short of Joe Root at slip.

But he has another wicket! Shreyas has gone for a big shot, and that one was back of a length and just top-edged up and was a straightforward catch for Mark Wood.

India 39-2 (11) Rohit 26, Shreyas 4, Rashid 0-4 (1)

09:22 , Sonia Twigg

England hand the ball to Rashid, in an attempt to build on the ideal platform set by Woakes and Willey.

India have found the runs a bit easier to come by in this over, and have knocked it around for singles.

Four singles from the over.

India 35-2 (10) Rohit 24, Shreyas 2, Woakes 1-15 (5)

09:18 , Sonia Twigg

The pressure has been released slightly with that boundary from Rohit.

It was a top-edge over the slips and Woakes got his length slightly wrong for the first time in the match.

At the end of the powerplay, that was probably England’s best start of the tournament so far. Both Woakes and Willey hit their lines and length well.

Woakes has looked a completely different player in this game compared to the rest of the tournament.

India 31-2 (9) Rohit 20, Shreyas 2, Willey 0-20 (5)

09:15 , Sonia Twigg

Another maiden over from Willey, it’s hard to believe one of his overs went for 18...

India 31-2 (7) Rohit 20, Shreyas 2, Woakes 1-9 (4)

09:10 , Sonia Twigg

England almost had another! Shreyas has just come to the crease and got a leading edge that just evaded the fielders on the edge of the ring.

Rohit adds another couple, but that wasn’t as perfectly-hit as some of his explosive boundaries earlier.

India 27-2 (7) Rohit 18, Shreyas 1, Willey 1-20 (4)

09:06 , Sonia Twigg

That was the first duck from Kohli in ODI cricket this year, and it’s a huge wicket for Willey and England.

Wicket! Kohli out for a duck!

09:04 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli uses his feet to come down the wicket against Willey, but has driven it straight at extra cover.

Kohli has not scored off his first seven deliveries.

That pressure worked! Kohli came down the wicket and tried to hit over the top but completely miss-timed the ball and it went straight to Ben Stokes at mid on.

India 27-1 (6) Rohit 18, Kohli 0, Woakes 1-8 (3)

09:00 , Sonia Twigg

Woakes almost had another! Rohit pushed at one and edged it, but it was just short of Joe Root at slip!

One run from the last 12 balls, this has been so much better from England so far.

India 27-1 (5) Rohit 18 Kohli 0, Willey 0-19 (3)

08:56 , Sonia Twigg

Willey is one of the most skilled bowlers with the moving Kookaburra at the start of the innings.

And he has looked good against Kohli in this over.

Just one run from it from Willey.

Wicket! Gill out for 9! India 26-1 (4) Rohit 17, Woakes 1-8 (2)

08:51 , Sonia Twigg

The first ball of Woakes second over went for two.

England briefly thought about a review when Gill advanced down the wicket and the ball appeared to hit something on the way through, but decided against it.

Woakes strikes! That one just swung back in off the seam and crashed into the stumps, England have their first wicket.

India 22-0 (3) Rohit 17, Gill 5, Willey 0-18 (2)

08:46 , Sonia Twigg

Willey starts his second with a swinging yorker, and Rohit did well to dig that one out.

But it did not last long, after seven dots, he advances down the wicket and hits Willey over the top.

And he follows it up with the first six of the game next ball. England’s good start looks to be over.

The final ball of the over has also been smashed down the ground for 6!

India 4-0 (2) Rohit 0, Gill 4, Woakes 0-4 (1)

08:41 , Sonia Twigg

There is not a lot of pace in this surface, that one died on the way through to Buttler from Chris Woakes, who still has a point to prove this World Cup.

The first runs come off the bat of Gill, who has found the boundary rope. The next ball however he almost dragged on.

India 0-0 (1) Rohit 0, Gill 0, Willey 0-0 (1)

08:36 , Sonia Twigg

Willey’s first ball passes the outside edge of Rohit’s bat, that was a good start.

Past the edge on the third ball as well, India did not score off the first three deliveries of the match.

Rohit wanted a single from the fourth but Livingstone was alert in the field.

An excellent first over from Willey, no runs from it.

India vs England

08:32 , Sonia Twigg

David Willey has ball in hand and will bowl the first over for England against India.

India vs England

08:29 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of the crowd in Lucknow:

India vs England

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

The players are just coming out to do the anthems alongside the World Cup trophy.

India vs England

08:21 , Sonia Twigg

We’re getting closer to the start of the game here and England will have to take early wickets to have any chance of restoring some of the pride having been beaten by Sri Lanka and Afghanistan already this tournament

India vs England

08:15 , Sonia Twigg

Nasser Hussain and Eoin Morgan have urged England to return to the form they have shown over the last six or seven years rather than what has been seen at this tournament.

Morgan interestingly has also noted that had he won the toss he would have chosen to bat first.

India vs England

08:07 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit Sharma: “We wanted to bat first, we had a good time batting second, but it looks like a good pitch obviously it’s a new surface here, we saw a couple of games here that played quite nice.

“So we don’t mind batting first.”

India also unchanged from the last game.

India vs England toss:

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to bowl first today.

The England captain said: “(It was) more of a gut decision, all of our focus has been on getting back to the cricket that we know we can play.

“We know we haven’t done ourselves justice but the longer that stuff goes on the closer you feel to coming out the other side.

“We need to rise to the occasion.”

England have named the same team that was beaten by Sri Lanka.

India’s remaining World Cup fixtures

08:05 , Ben Fleming

The hosts India have three group-stage fixtures remaining to prepare themselves for the semi-finals:

Thursday 2nd November: vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai

Sunday 5th November: vs South Africa, Kolkata

Sunday 12th November: vs Netherlands, Bangalore

England’s remaining World Cup fixtures

08:00 , Ben Fleming

After today, England have three remaining fixtures in the World Cup:

Saturday 4th November: vs Australia, Ahmedabad

Wednesday 8th November: vs Netherlands, Pune

Saturday 11th November: vs Pakistan, Kolkata

England ‘feeling the heat’ of World Cup implosion – Marcus Trescothick

07:55 , Ben Fleming

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick says England are “feeling the heat” of their World Cup implosion.

England arrived in India as defending champions but are on course to leave with their tail between their legs after losing four of their first five games.

The all-conquering hosts are next up in Lucknow on Sunday – on paper their toughest assignment of all – and another loss would represent England’s worst-ever sequence at the tournament.

“We’ve just not been matching up to the levels we expect and of course it’s disappointing,” he said.

“We’re all feeling it. We’re all feeling the heat. It’s challenging for everyone.

“But what can you do? We prepared the same. Every practice we go through, we’re coming out the other side thinking we’re in a good place and feeling quite right.

England ‘feeling the heat’ of World Cup implosion – Marcus Trescothick

Mohammed Rizwan evokes memories of Jonny Bairstow controversy in World Cup incident

07:45 , Ben Fleming

Mohammad Rizwan followed in the footsteps of Alex Carey when Pakistan took on South Africa in the Cricket World Cup, with a throw at the stumps after the batter had left the crease, but unlike for the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, he did not appeal.

The Bairstow dismissal on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s become one of the talking points of the summer, both Australian and British Prime Ministers added their opinions on the matter as debate raged concerning the ‘spirit of cricket’.

There were other more questionable actions that day from the MCC members towards the Australians, and the Ashes was set alight. England did not lose another Test and it sparked a flurry of sixes from Ben Stokes that briefly threatened the state of the game at the Home of Cricket.

Mohammed Rizwan evokes memories of Jonny Bairstow controversy in World Cup incident

Virat Kohli helps India stay perfect at World Cup - but misses out on historic century

07:25 , Ben Fleming

Despite all the talk of England’s dismal tournament, it’s been one to remember so far for the hosts India who are unbeaten through their first games.

In their most recent game, the imperious Virat Kohli helped India stay perfect at the Cricket World Cup with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand, but he did miss out on a historic century.

Hosts India were set 274 for victory in Dharamshala after Daryl Mitchell struck a wonderful 130 for the Black Caps, who had also won their opening four group-stage fixtures.

New Zealand’s unbeaten start was ended, though, with Kohli leading the charge with a superb 95, but he was dismissed with only five more runs required for victory and his 49th ODI hundred, which would have drawn him level with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli helps India stay perfect at World Cup with win over New Zealand

England’s woes at World Cup down to lack of preparation – Sir Geoffrey Boycott

07:15 , Ben Fleming

Sir Geoffrey Boycott criticised England’s lack of preparation for their continuing World Cup woes but spared captain Jos Buttler of the bulk of the blame.

Buttler accepted his future was out of his own hands as England crashed to an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, which has left the defence of their title hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Head coach Matthew Mott has written off England’s chances after four defeats in five games, which Boycott argued was the result of turning up in India just over a week before the campaign began.

“History shows that England rarely bat well in India where the ball spins,” Boycott told the Daily Telegraph. “Our guys are okay on flat pitches but if it turns they have a problem.

“The best way to try and overcome that would have been for our squad of players to get to India early and play four or five warm-up matches. What did England do? Plan only two warm-up games with one getting rained off. Not smart planning.”

England’s woes at World Cup down to lack of preparation – Sir Geoffrey Boycott

Mott and Buttler to discuss next steps after tournament

07:05 , Ben Fleming

Despite England’s poor form, head coach Matthew Mott remains certain that he and captain Jos Buttler are the right men to lead England in their latest white-ball reset.

“We’re going to have to sit down at the end of this tournament and look ourselves in the eyes and say ‘what can we do a little bit better?,’ he said after the latest defeat to Sri Lanka earlier in the week.

“Jos and I are incredibly aligned and united. When you lose tournaments like this, everyone’s under scrutiny, everyone’s place will be questioned.

“I certainly feel like I could have done things a lot better but I’ve been in the job 18 months, we’ve won a World Cup and lost a World Cup. I think I’ve shown the capability that I can coach his team.

“I’ve shown an ability to be able to turn things around so that’ll have to happen pretty quickly, but, yeah, what will be will be.”

Matthew Mott wary of ‘raging favourites’ as England look to avoid further shame

06:55 , Ben Fleming

Looking ahead to today’s match against India, England head coach Matthew Mott conceded that his side were underdogs and must work hard to avoid another big defeat.

“They are probably raging favourites at the moment,” the Australian admitted.

“But I think that’s an opportunity to restore some pride and confidence in the group. Every opportunity we get to play together is vital now to try and find our mojo again. It’s obviously too late for this tournament but we need to do that, we’ve got to find a response.

“We’ve definitely not performed anywhere near the level that we want to in this tournament, but our first priority at the moment is to make sure we come out and give India a good scrap and hopefully perform a lot better than we have.”

Jos Buttler says my future as captain out of my hands as England near World Cup exit

06:45 , Ben Fleming

Jos Buttler accepted his future as England captain was out of his hands after another painful defeat sent his side tumbling towards the World Cup exit door.

“I think you’re always questioning as captain how you can get the best out of players, how you can get the team moving in the right direction,” the England skipper admitted after his side’s defeat against Sri Lanka.

“I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and captain and first and foremost as a player, but if you’re asking if I should still be captaining the team, that’s a question for the guys above me.

“The tournament’s gone nowhere near the way we wanted it to…that much is obvious. As a leader, you want to lead through your own performance and I’ve not been able to do that.”

Where has it all gone wrong for England at the World Cup?

06:36 , Ben Fleming

England have accepted their chances of defending their World Cup crown are all but over after slumping to a fourth defeat in their first five matches in India.

The abject run of form has seen the 2019 champions slip to ninth in the table and invited an early inquest into exactly what has gone wrong with a side who were once trailblazers in the 50-over game.

Here, we look at five reasons for their current plight.

Where has it all gone wrong for England at the World Cup?

Struggling England ‘at end of cycle’ in ODIs, says Michael Atherton

06:27 , Ben Fleming

Former England captain Michael Atherton said the current one-day side could be “at the end of the cycle” after another dismal batting display at the Cricket World Cup.

Defending champions England won the toss in a must-win group game against Sri Lanka but were bowled out for 156 in just 33.2 overs.

Sri Lanka raced to an eight-wicket win in 25.4 overs as England’s fourth defeat in five games was sealed in the shortest match of the tournament.

Sky Sports pundit Atherton said: “It’s all very saying what you want to do when you’re struggling and down on confidence, it’s not always easy to put those fine words and aspirations into practice.

Struggling England ‘at end of cycle’ in ODIs, says Michael Atherton

It’s time to face reality: Latest Cricket World Cup collapse shows England are past their prime

06:20 , Ben Fleming

Jos Buttler could only look on from behind the stumps as England’s World Cup dreams lay in tatters around him on the turf in Bangalore following his side’s eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka.

All the fighting talk, all the tinkering and changes, the whispers before the tournament of defending the title. Any lingering hope of qualification became all but mathematically impossible after England slid to their fourth defeat from their opening five matches.

In the future, this may become a World Cup to be forgotten – as was the case in 2015, which led to the famous “white-ball reset” and four years later the title – but, in the immediate aftermath, there are questions to be answered.

After the record-breaking defeat at the hands of the Proteas, both Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott spoke passionately, explaining that the side knew what they had to do – win every group game – and that’s what they intended to do.

But against Sri Lanka, in a match many expected would see the team regain some of their lost pride, it became yet another performance to forget from this World Cup.

It’s time to face reality: England are past their prime

India v England team news and predicted line-ups

06:10 , Ben Fleming

England may opt to make more changes with their semi-final hopes all but over. Harry Brooks could return to the side after being dropped for the defeat against Sri Lanka, while Brydon Carse could be in line for his maiden World Cup appearance having been called up into the squad to replace the injured Reece Topley.

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya looks set to miss the game against England after he sustained an ankle injury in a game against Bangladesh. Against New Zealand, India brought in Suryakumar Yadav and replaced Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami against could well field the same team again.

Predicted line-ups:

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Brook, Buttler, Ali, Willey, Wood, Rashid, Carse.

India XI: Sharma, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Yadav, Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, Yadav, Siraj.

India enjoy nets session at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Saturday 28 October 2023 18:35 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome!

Saturday 28 October 2023 14:20 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Cricket World Cup clash between England and India. The reigning champions’ hopes are hanging by a thread after four losses in their first five games, while the hosts have got off to an imperious start and are unbeaten after their first five games.

England need to win their remaining games and hope other results go their way to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals but they have a tough task against this India side.

Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news ahead of the 8:30am GMT start.