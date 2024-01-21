India v England: Harry Brook to return home from tour for personal reasons

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook is to fly home from England's tour of India with immediate effect for personal reasons and will not be returning.

Brook, 24, was expected to be in England's XI for the opening Test in Hyderabad which starts on Thursday.

A statement from the England Cricket Board said selectors would confirm a replacement "in due course".

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB added.

