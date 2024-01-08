India v Australia: Ellyse Perry hits match-winning six on 300th international appearance

Ellyse Perry has hit 22 sixes in international cricket since December 2022, more than any other female player in that time

Second T20 international, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai India 130-8 (20 overs): Sharma 30 (27), Ghosh 23 (19), Mandhana 23 (26); Wareham 2-17, Sutherland 2-18 Australia 133-4 19 overs): Perry 34* (21), Healy 26 (21); Sharma 2-22 Australia won by six wickets, series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Ellyse Perry hit a match-winning six on her 300th international appearance as Australia beat India by six wickets in Mumbai to level their three-match T20 series 1-1.

Perry, 33, smashed a slog-sweep over midwicket to finish unbeaten on 34 from just 24 balls and seal victory with an over to spare.

Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland earlier took two wickets each as India were restricted to 130-8.

The final T20 is in Mumbai on Tuesday.

It was an emphatic response by the reigning T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup champions, who were well beaten by nine wickets in the series opener on Friday.

"It's lovely to get the win, a nice comeback for us," said Perry. "We got a bit of a what-for the other night. It was a superb bowling effort in the first innings."

Perry, who made her Australia debut aged 17 in a one-day international against New Zealand in 2007, is the first Australian women to make 300 international appearances.

She has featured in 147 T20s, 141 ODIs and 12 Test matches, scoring 6,585 runs and taking 323 across all formats, helping the side win two 50-over World Cups, six T20 World Cups and four Women's Ashes series victories.

For eight years Perry also played football, including 18 senior appearances for the Australia national team, before deciding to focus solely on cricket in 2015.