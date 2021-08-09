India top court says antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart should continue

·1 min read
Small toy shopping cart is seen in front of displayed Amazon and Flipkart logos in this illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday said an antitrust investigation into business practices of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must continue, rejecting demands of the two e-commerce giants to put them on hold.

The Competition Commission of India ordered the investigation in 2020 against the companies for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

The three-judge Supreme Court bench said companies like Amazon and Flipkart should volunteer for such investigations.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

