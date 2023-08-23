Modi hails first landing on Moon's south pole as 'success for humanity'

Narendra Modi has said India’s Moon landing “belongs to all of humanity” as it became the first country to reach the uncharted lunar south pole in a global race to find ice and water.

The Indian prime minister was seen waving a flag in delight as the Vikram Lander touched down, claiming it would help other countries make the same journey.

It means India has joined an elite club of countries to land on the Moon, after the former Soviet Union, the US and China.

Mr Modi said: “This success belongs to all of humanity and it will help Moon missions by other countries in the future.

“I am confident that all countries in the world including those from the global south are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire to the Moon and beyond.”

A solar-powered rover, Pragyaan, will now wait a few hours in the lander for the lunar dust to settle. Panels on one of its sides will then open and a ramp will be deployed so it can slide down to the surface.



The rover will explore the region and send data back to Earth over the next fortnight as it searches for traces of water that could support life on the Moon.

On Sunday, Russia’s mission to the south pole ended in disaster when its spacecraft was crash-landed, with the national space agency head blaming the almost 50-year gap in its lunar programme.



India’s previous lunar missions found water molecules and an atmosphere on the Moon in 2008. India is now firmly in a race with the US and China, who also plan missions to the south pole and eventually intend to build a crewed base.

Applause and cheers rang out throughout the control room as the Indian vehicle made its slow descent to the Moon’s surface, gradually shutting off its engines and landing just after 1:30pm BST.

Millions of people across India watched a live broadcast of the landing, with schools open for an extra hour in the evening for viewings.

Residents were seen dancing on roads and bursting crackers in cities and towns across India after the lander touched down successfully.

Prayers have been held in temples, churches, and mosques throughout India for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit.

“India has conquered the moon. No one can stop us from becoming the global leader,” said Rakesh Sharma, a Delhi local.

Former Indian space agency chief K Sivan said the team had attempted to draw lessons from the failure of Chandrayaan-2, which crashed in 2019.

“I am really excited... have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Mr Sivan, who broke down when the previous mission ended in disaster.

“These adjustments reflect a more robust system design, fostering optimism for a positive outcome. We’ve tackled issues with the thrusters, guiding system, and control system.”

Further measures were taken to reinforce the landing legs for higher-velocity landings, he added.

The Vikram Lander, which is named after the founder of India’s ISRO space agency, began its descent at 1:15pm BST as it hovered 25km above the moon.

Its journey was a tense one owing to the uneven, crater-filled terrain it was targeting - a challenge some call “15 minutes of terror”.

The lander’s speed slowed from 1.68km per second at 800m height, and adjusted its landing site.

Dr Ian Whittaker, a physics professor at Nottingham Trent University, said it was “amazing” that India had managed a soft lunar landing on its second attempt.

Mallikarjun Kharge, of the Indian National Congress party, said India had displayed its “scientific prowess to the world”.

Chandrayaan-3 launched in July and has been repeatedly orbiting Earth to build up the speed for its journey.

Nasa congratulates Indian counterparts

The head of Nasa has sent his congratulations to India’s space agency after it successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole.

Bill Nelson wrote on social media: “Congratulations Isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing.

“And congratulations to India on being the fourth country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission.”

How the Moon mission unfolded

Pictured: Space agency boss says 'India is on the Moon'

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath addresses the media after the successful landing - Aijaz Rahi/AP

Lunar mission 'is inspiring new generation of dreamers'

India has “scale[d]“ new heights as it became the fourth country to land on the surface of the Moon, an Indian MP has said.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media: “Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community.

“Since 1962, India’s space programme has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of young dreamers.”

Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat.#Chandrayaan3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community.



Mission director: Moon landing was 'flawless'

Chandrayaan-3’s project director has said the team “flawlessly” landed its spacecraft on the Moon earlier this afternoon.

P Veeramuthuvel said: “It’s a great moment of happiness. On behalf of the team it gives me immense satisfaction on achieving this goal.

“The entire mission operations, right from launch to landing, happened flawlessly as per the time line.”

It comes a few days after Russia’s Luna-25 craft crashed into the surface of the Moon in its first lunar mission in almost 50 years.

Watch: The moment Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

'The world has seen India's scientific prowess'

The president of one of India’s major political parties says the Moon landing has shown the country’s “scientific prowess to the world”.

Mallikarjun Kharge, of the Indian National Congress, said: “The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the collective success of every Indian.

“We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India.

“Today, through the Chandrayaan-3, we have displayed our scientific prowess to the world.”

Pictures: Celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

Indian security forces and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) staff celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 - Aijaz Rahi/AP

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) staff celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 - Aijaz Rahi/AP

'Historic day for India'

'India is becoming a big player in space missions'

India is becoming a “bigger player” in space missions after landing a rover on the Moon’s surface, a British academic has said.

Dr Ian Whittaker, a physics professor at Nottingham Trent University, said: “It is amazing to see that India have managed a soft lunar landing on only their second attempt.

“It indicates great things for future missions in the Chandrayaan series, and means they become a bigger player on cooperative missions in the future.

“Indian schoolchildren will have all watched the landing in schools. It is really seeing science in action and will inspire a new generation of space scientists and researchers.”

Reactions pour in as India reaches Moon

Narendra Modi hailed a “victory cry of a new India” from the BRICS summit following India’s successful Moon landing.

S. Somanath, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said simply: “India is on the Moon.”

Pictures: Chandrayaan-3 makes 'soft landing' at the Moon's south pole

Chandrayaan-3 descends to the Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3 descends to the Moon's surface

Modi: 'We can all aspire to the Moon and beyond'

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, has said India’s successful Moon landing “belongs to all of humanity”.

He said: “This success belongs to all of humanity and it will help Moon missions by other countries in the future.

“I am confident that all countries in the world including those from the global south are capable of acheiving such feats.

“We can all aspire to the Moon and beyond.”

Pictured: Modi waves Indian flag in delight after Moon landing

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, is pictured waving an Indian flag after a successful landing

Indian space organisation hails successful mission

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



India becomes the first country to reach south pole

Applause as India becomes the first country to land at the Moon’s south pole

Chandrayaan-3 has reached the Moon’s surface, making India the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole.

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, is pictured waving an Indian flag in delight as applause and cheers ring out among the assembled scientists and engineers.

150 metres to go

Chandrayaan-3 is now just 150 metres from the Moon surface, with applause ringing out as it enters the second phase of its descent.

Just two engines are being fired now.

01:30 PM BST

Lander just 800m from making history

Applause rings out in the control room as the lander continues its descent, and is now just 800 metres from the surface of the Moon.

India just a few kilometres from Moon's surface

India is now just 2.6km away from the Moon’s surface, according to its ground control.

01:24 PM BST

Ten minutes until touchdown

India’s lander is due to touch down on the Moon imminently in the next ten minutes, having covered more than half of its journey to the lunar surface.

01:16 PM BST

The lander at the heart of India's space mission

The Vikram Lander, which will attempt a “soft landing” on the Moon, is named after the founder of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Vikram Sarabhai.

It is carrying in its belly 26kg rover called Pragyaan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom, which will search for water deposits.

Ramaphosa: Moon landing will be 'historic'

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Chandrayaan-3 mission as India seeks to become the fourth country to reach the Moon.

Posting a picture with Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, he said: “South Africa and India enjoy 30 years of bilateral relations between characterised by strong people-to-people and trade links.

“We discussed co-operation in science and technology.

“We also congratulated India on the imminent and historic landing of the Chandrayaan 3 on the south side of the moon.”

Had a very fruitful meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister @NarendraModi. South Africa and India enjoy 30 years of bilateral relations between characterised by strong people-to-people and trade links. We discussed co-operation in science and technology.



Pictured: Indian schoolchildren pray for spacecraft as countdown continues

Students pray for the successful landing of India's moon craft Chandrayaan-3 at a school in Ahmedabad, India - Ajit Solanki/AP

01:01 PM BST

What happened on India's last lunar mission?

India’s previous attempt to land a spacecraft near the moon’s little-explored south pole ended in disaster in 2019.

It entered the lunar orbit but lost touch with its lander, which crashed while as it made its final descent to release a rover searching for signs of water.

The accident was caused by a software glitch, according to a failure analysis report submitted to India’s ISRO space agency.

Chandrayaan-3 trajectory

Are there Moon landings taking place in the future?

Nasa’s Artemis 3 programme is set to return humans to the Moon in 2025, marking the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years.

Artemis 1 flew an uncrewed spacecraft around the Moon in 2022, while Artemis 2 will make the same journey with a crew in November 2024.

India’s Vikram Lander onboard, but holds a 26kg solar-powered rover in its belly which will explore the Moon’s south pole.

Indian space agency 'set to initiate landing sequence'

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.



Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.

India set for historic first landing on Moon’s south pole

India is anxiously waiting to become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole, days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.

Wednesday’s attempted Moon landing is an historic moment for the world’s most populous nation, as it rapidly closes in on milestones set by global space powers.

Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 1.30pm (UK time) near the little-explored lunar south pole.

Read our previous coverage here.

Pictured: The Indian spacecraft bound for the Moon's south pole

A photograph of Vikram Lander released by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) - Indian Space Research Organization

Why did Russia’s Moon mission end in failure?

Russia’s first mission to the Moon in nearly 50 years ended in failure as Luna-25 crashed into its surface on Sunday.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said: “At around 2.57pm Moscow time, communication with Luna-25 was interrupted.

“The device switched to an unplanned orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.”

Director general Yury Borisov blamed the crash on the decades-long break in the lunar programme, noting that the craft’s engines had not been switched off properly.

