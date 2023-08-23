India Makes Historic Landing on Moon's South Pole

India made history on Wednesday, August 23, as it became the first country in the world to land its spacecraft near the moon’s south pole and only the fourth country ever to land on the moon.

Footage livestreamed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows scientists and officials watching from its headquarters in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched the landing online from South Africa, where he was participating in the BRICS nations summit

Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA, congratulated the ISRO following the mission.

Modi called the feat a “proud moment” for the nation. Credit: ISRO via Storyful