India deploys anti-smuggling beehives on Bangladesh border

The Ministry of Ayush, which promotes traditional medicine, has provided the beehives - phototrip/iStockphoto

India has installed beehives along its border with Bangladesh in an attempt to deter smuggling and other criminal activity across the frontier.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that the scheme would help prevent instances of migrants cutting through hedges and other natural border divisions, with such disturbances likely to trigger the bees to attack.

India and Bangladesh share a border that is more than 2,500 miles long, where authorities battle a range of illicit activity, including the smuggling of people, drugs and animals.

The beehives have been installed in the Nadia district of West Bengal, a state that accounts for more than half of the entire length of India’s border with Bangladesh.

Cattle, gold, silver and drugs are frequently moved illegally across the state’s eastern frontier.

“The bees could prevent to a large extent illegal infiltration of people, including criminals, from entering into India. It’s beneficial for both countries,” a senior official for the BSF said.

India was the first country to formally recognise Bangladesh as a state, establishing diplomatic relations immediately after its neighbour declared independence in December 1971, breaking away from Pakistan.

But the two countries have a number of ongoing disputes, including about water, illegal migration and the cross-border trade in drugs.

The BSF said that the Ministry of Ayush, which promotes traditional medicine, had provided the beehives that will be used along the border.

The ministry was formed in November 2014, soon after the BJP won power in India, with a “vision of reviving the profound knowledge” of the country’s “ancient systems of medicine and ensuring the optimal development and propagation of the Ayush systems of healthcare”.

Medicinal plants have also been planted around the beehives to encourage bee pollination and improve the quality of fruit produced in the region, the BSF said.

Honey produced from the beehives will be sold via BSF-established shops, with the profits reinvested in the local area, according to the agency.